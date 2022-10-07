Read full article on original website
Bruce Lynn Miller, 68
Bruce Lynn Miller, 68, of Beecher City, IL passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at home, with loved ones by his side. Bruce was born on August 17, 1954, in Shelbyville, the son of Robert Wayne and Audrey Ellen (Miller) Miller. He was a 1972 graduate of Beecher City High School. Bruce and Sandra J. Stevens were married on October 21, 1978 and were blessed with 43 years of marriage. Bruce worked as a machine operator at Caterpillar for 38 years before retiring to enjoy more time with loved ones. He was deeply devoted to family, he was a caring and nurturing husband, father and grandfather who had many hobbies including hunting, fishing and music. Bruce was a gifted musician playing several different instruments. He was a member of the Beecher City Church of Christ.
Gregory Wayne “Greg” Endebrock, 68
Gregory Wayne “Greg” Endebrock, 68, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at his home in Strasburg. Greg was born June 4, 1954 in Effingham, the son of Wayne “Chick” and Aina (Connally) Endebrock. He married Elaine (Echols) Grant on October 5, 1990. Greg worked...
Paul William “Brodie” Brodack, 74
Paul William “Brodie” Brodack was born December 12th, 1947 in Chicago, IL and passed away on October 7th, 2022 (Age 74) at home in Effingham, surrounded by family, after a 9-month Leukemia battle. Paul grew up in Chicago and Elk Grove, attending Northwestern University in Evanston on a...
Robert “Bob” Lee Bible, 85
Robert “Bob” Lee Bible, 85, of Louisville passed away at 6:16 am, Friday, October 7, 2022 at his home in Louisville. Robert was born on March 28, 1937 in Mattoon, Illinois, the son of Grover and Helen (Ikemire) Bible. He married Sandra Rinehart on November 24, 1956 in Hoosier Township and they celebrated 65 years of marriage. Bob was a farmer for most of his life but he also helped his dad and brother with the auction business they had for many years as well. Bob loved to go camping and motorcycle riding, and liked to garden….or at least eat what the garden produced.
Lake Shelbyville Eco-Meet Results
The 45th Annual Lake Shelbyville Eco-Meet, coordinated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was held at Camp Camfield Ecological Study Area on October 6th, 2022. The Eco-Meet is an environmental competition for school students that are in junior high and high school. Junior Varsity teams are comprised of four students from grades seven and eight.
Eek! This Illinois Cemetery is One of the Most Haunted in America
Some people can walk into a cemetery at night that they know is haunted and remain completely calm, but probably not this one. If that's not one of your life rules, then you just found the perfect destination for Halloween. This cemetery is among the most haunted places in Illinois and some will tell you it ranks among the scariest places in the United States.
Paul A. Miller, 55
Paul A. Miller, 55 of Effingham, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at his home with his loved ones by his side. Per his request, Paul will be cremated with no services being held. Paul was born November 11, 1966 in Effingham, the son of Clarence A. and Charlotte...
Nancy June Dow, 72
Nancy June Dow, 72 of Neoga, Illinois, passed away at 2:13 PM Thursday, October 6, 2022 in her residence surrounded by family. She was born November 7, 1949 in Mattoon, Illinois the daughter of Earnest “Pat” and Phyllis (Lewis) Curtner. She married Jim W. Dow May 24, 1969 in Neoga, Illinois. Nancy retired from the Fedders Corporation in Effingham, Illinois. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Neoga and Neoga American Legion Auxiliary for 63 years.
City of Decatur cuts ribbon on new ambulance service
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur officially has a new ambulance service. Officials with the city and Abbott EMS held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday to mark the start of the EMS provider’s service to the city. The ceremony included speeches by Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and Abbott representatives. “The team at Abbott […]
Semi crashes into house in Central Illinois
CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — A semi drove off the side of the road and hit a house. Around 1:30 p.m. Illinois State Troopers responded to a call of a semi crashing into a house. State Police said that the semi went off the roadway and for unknown reasons hit the house. No one is […]
Teutopolis Farmer Passes Away at Emergency Room
On October 10, 2022 at approximately 3:02 pm the Effingham County Coroner’s Office was notified of a death at HSHS St. Anthony Hospital Emergency Room. Preliminary information revealed that Linus Nosbisch, age 60 of rural Teutopolis, Illinois was operating a tractor and a grain wagon on 2100 th St. when he apparently suffered a critical medical issue and slumped over the wheel.
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 44 year old Jeremiah R. Donaldson of Beecher City for an Effingham County mittimus to jail. Jeremiah was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 26 year old Jesse D. Horn for an Effingham County mittimus to jail. Jesse was...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois woman dies following weekend house explosion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hurt in a Newman house explosion on Sunday has died. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Shalonda Bailey, 51, passed away at Springfield Memorial Hospital at 8:11 p.m. on Monday. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Members of the Bailey family...
Shelby County Board to Meet on Thursday
The Shelby County Board is set to meet on Thursday, October 13th at 7:00pm. Approval of Minutes from September 20, 2022 Special Meeting. Vacancy announced in County Board District #2 due to resignation of Derek Pearcy. Discussion and vote to approve appointment of Cody Brands to County Board District #2...
EIU Invites All to Join Homecoming 2022 Events
With the majority of its Homecoming events occurring this week, Eastern Illinois University is once again preparing to celebrate its University pride with students, alumni, faculty, families, and friends in the community in the week leading up to EIU’s October 10-15 Homecoming weekend. Eastern’s 2022 homecoming theme is “Bring...
Woman Dies After Central Illinois House Explosion
An East Central Illinois woman has died at Springfield Memorial Hospital’s burn unit after a house explosion over the weekend. 51-year-old Shalonda Bailey sustained burns in that explosion and fire Sunday at her home in the town of Newman. Neighbors rushed to help, and she reportedly told them that she had just turned on her stove when the blast happened.
Tuesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 50 year old Curt L. Harrington of Effingham for an Effingham County warrant attachment for contempt. Curt posted bond and was released. Effingham City Police arrested 40 year old Christopher J. Beck of Mason for disorderly conduct, resisting a police officer, criminal damage to...
Vandals are Sadly Destroying Illinois’ Historic Covered Bridges
This is why we can't have nice things. A new video share reveals that vandals are being allowed to deface and in some cases destroy many of Illinois' historic covered bridges. A YouTuber who frequently visits historic places just dropped this new video of a covered bridge in Illinois. This is the Thompson Mill Covered Bridge that connected Springfield to Effingham, Illinois many decades ago. Here's the sad backstory he shared of what he found:
Arby’s to Support Local Effingham Community Through Its Make a Difference Campaign
Arby’s is giving back to communities by donating over $3 million to local organizations. The donations will benefit the Arby’s Foundation and support hundreds of organizations around the country. In Effingham, Arby’s is proud to partner with Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation (Unit 40 Mentoring Program). As a...
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 53 year old Steven L. Schreier of Beecher City for an Effingham County warrant for two counts of aggravated DUI and driving while license revoked. Steven was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 48 year old Brandon E. Piotrowski...
