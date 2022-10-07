Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Karl forms in the Gulf of Mexico
Tropical Storm Karl formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and eventually some of its moisture could sneak into Texas this weekend.
Indianapolis Public Schools could seek property tax hike to fund overhaul
Indianapolis Public Schools may ask voters to approve a property tax increase if a plan to overhaul the district is approved next month.District leaders have so far declined to discuss the cost of the significant proposal or how they will fund plans that include constructing two new elementary school buildings and improving 14 school facilities. That’s in addition to closing seven elementary schools, reopening two shuttered high school buildings and creating middle schools...
Slow COVID decline continues in Iowa
The state’s COVID-19 infection rate is lower than it’s been since May, and reported cases declined slightly in the past week, according to state data. The state reported 1,718 new confirmed cases on Wednesday among those who weren’t previously infected, a 7% decrease from the previous week’s report. The true number of new infections could […] The post Slow COVID decline continues in Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
