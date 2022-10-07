Indianapolis Public Schools may ask voters to approve a property tax increase if a plan to overhaul the district is approved next month.District leaders have so far declined to discuss the cost of the significant proposal or how they will fund plans that include constructing two new elementary school buildings and improving 14 school facilities. That’s in addition to closing seven elementary schools, reopening two shuttered high school buildings and creating middle schools...

