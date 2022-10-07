Read full article on original website
John Paredes
2d ago
well it is Colorado Springs and it took place at Platte. Another hot head who should never of been allow to own a weapon. I'm very pro 2nd Amendment but there are too many stupid people out there that don't meet the criteria of being a responsible gun owner
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Howl at the Moon With the Wolves at Colorado Wolf and Wildlife CenterColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
4 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
"Spooky" Magic Town Is Back in Old Colorado CityColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
The New Playground at Acacia Park Is OpenColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
The Conejos Neighborhood Is Gone but Not ForgottenColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Related
KKTV
3 separate death investigations underway Monday night in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Airport website the target of a reported cyberattack. A deadly crash is under investigation along Highway 24 in Colorado 10/10/22. Update from Boulder Police on a missing teen 10/10/22.
One dead in downtown Colorado Springs, investigation underway
According the Colorado Springs Police Department, right before 8:00 p.m. Monday night, officers were dispatched to an assault in progress near Cimarron Street and Tejon Street in Colorado Springs.
Community shaken after three homicides in the span of an hour overnight in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is now investigating three homicides that took place within one hour Monday night, stretching police resources and triggering an accident alert status for the city. "The three calls that happened in that short period of time, that was the manpower intensive," explained Robert Tornabene, The post Community shaken after three homicides in the span of an hour overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
SWAT investigates home in area of Cheyenne Mountain Estates as part of Colorado Springs Police investigation
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place order has been lifted for a mobile home park just south of the Springs after a SWAT team responded to a home late Tuesday morning. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says the residence was secured as part of an ongoing Colorado...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KKTV
Juvenile suspected of killing teen in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager was shot and killed inside a home in east Colorado Springs last month, and police believe they have the person responsible in custody. Authorities were called to the deadly shooting Sept. 21 at a home in the 6000 block of Gunshot Pass Dr....
One female dead at home on Erie Road near Memorial Park
Colorado Springs Police say one female was found dead at a home on Erie Road in Colorado Springs on Monday night.
KKTV
Man in a wheelchair hit by a car in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man has life-threatening injuries following a crash in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. The crash was reported at about 1 p.m. in the area of N. Union Boulevard and Bijou Street. “Upon arrival officers learned that a vehicle was traveling west on Bijou St preparing...
Boy arrested in deadly Gunshot Pass shooting
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A boy has been arrested in the shooting death of a man at a home on the east side of Colorado Springs in September. The boy was taken into custody by a deputy with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Oct. 10, after detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KKTV
12-year-old boy reported missing in northeast Colorado Springs neighborhood
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department says they need the community’s help in locating a missing and possibly endangered 12-year-old boy. CSPD reports that Jordan Eschberger was last seen wearing black or grey sweatpants, a black shirt, and was carrying a black bag. He is described as white, six feet tall, and weighs 130 pounds. Police shared a photo of him with the public Tuesday night.
CSPD looking for robbery suspects, police say one suspect could be linked to three robberies
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for two men after they apparently robbed a Diamond Shamrock store in southeast Colorado Springs last month. Police say one of the suspects is believed to be linked to two additional robberies, which also happened in September. CSPD said that on Sept. 29 at […]
KKTV
Colorado Springs man suspected of killing child and wife expected to undergo another competency evaluation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Arrest papers obtained by KKTV 11 News detail a tragic shooting that claimed the lives of a Colorado Springs mother and one of her children in early February. The suspect, David Weingarten, mad another court appearance on Tuesday. While in court, a judge learned a...
KKTV
Police searching for 13-year-old runaway last seen in south part of Cañon City
Cañon City, Colo. (KKTV) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Offices is asking for help in locating a runway juvenile, who was last seen yesterday at the 1600 block of Chestnut Street in south Cañon City. Layla Meador is said to be 13-years-old with red hair and brown...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man killed in Colorado City officer-involved shooting identified
(COLORADO CITY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified a man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Colorado City. The shooting happened just before midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 5 when deputies were called to a home in the 4800 block of Santa Fe Drive in Colorado City about a burglary. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office […]
Family desperate for answers after a Colorado Springs biker hit by multiple cars
Colorado Spring Police are seeking the community's help identifying two cars involved in a hit and run in September.
13 Investigates: Colorado Springs Police body-worn camera records “we will gas you” before protest
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates obtained Colorado Springs police body-worn camera video capturing an unidentified individual singing “we will, we will gas you” prior to a highly contentious George Floyd protest in 2020. “You got blood on your face, you big disgrace, kicking your a** all over the place. Singing we will, we will gas The post 13 Investigates: Colorado Springs Police body-worn camera records “we will gas you” before protest appeared first on KRDO.
UPDATE: Man shot at Wind River Apartments dies from injuries
The Colorado Springs Police department announced the man shot at the Wind River Apartments died from his injuries.
KRDO
Police say recent weapon arrest at Fountain Mesa Park one of many incidents of ‘aggressive activity of juveniles’
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- An 18-year-old woman was charged with Unlawfully Carrying a Concealed Weapon after she and two others were reportedly seen passing a gun around at a Fountain park. According to police, this is just the latest documented incident involving "unruly" teens at that park. Saturday, at 9:40...
KKTV
Colorado Springs man accused of espionage heading to trial, will be kept in custody
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Jareh Dalke’s public defenders entered a not guilty plea on his behalf in Denver’s federal court house Tuesday, meaning the case is headed to trial. The defense and prosecutors argued over whether or not Dalke should be kept in custody until trial begins.
Controversy arises over mural of homicide victim in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A stretch of Platte Avenue between Circle Drive and Union Boulevard in the center of town is in an arts district where colorful and stylish murals are painted on building walls. However, some concerns have been expressed regarding a mural on a furniture wall store at the intersection of Platte The post Controversy arises over mural of homicide victim in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Sheriff: Driver in deadly crash at bar switched seats after leaving
FOX31 obtained new arrest documents Monday morning detailing a hit-and-run crash at Rock Rest Lodge that left one person dead and four others injured.
Comments / 3