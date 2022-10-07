Read full article on original website
Taking a look at the warmest autumns on record
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With highs in the 80s the past couple of days let’s take a look at some of the warmest autumn seasons on record. The autumn season starts in September and continues through the end of November. The average 24 hour temperature for autumn is 47.7. These go to the start of records in 1891 through 2021.
Crews respond to grass fire; 1 killed in explosion; Corn, soybean harvest in Menno
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 11. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Multiple Fire departments were called to a large grass fire Northeast of Fort Thompson Monday. Three fire departments were kept busy...
Turner, Yankton County emergency managers reflect on fire danger
TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — From a parched riverbed to dust kicked up by work in the fields, it’s not hard to find evidence of how dry it is in Turner County in the southeastern part of the state. County emergency manager Brad Georgeson says farm work carries risk.
Keep KELOLAND Warm in need of larger sized donations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a warm, sunny day in KELOLAND but temperatures will drop quickly this week and Sioux Falls’ vulnerable populations are in need of items to keep them warm. This year, the St. Francis House will once again partner with KELOLAND Media Group...
WATCH: Black squirrel plays in Moment in Nature
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In this week’s Moment in Nature, we bring you a look at black squirrel in Sioux Falls. Photojournalist Jaxon Thorson spotted the animal recently in the city. According to the Smithsonian Magazine, black squirrels are relatively rare. They are seen both in their...
What is the Hunter’s Moon?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a warm October day on Sunday, and with the clear skies into the evening the full moon was out for all to see. If you were out Sunday evening and glanced at the sky, you may have noticed the full moon. This full moon after the Harvest Moon of last month is known as the Hunter’s Moon.
Native American Day Parade returns to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A downtown tradition returns to Sioux Falls Monday after a two-year absence due to COVID-19. The Native American Day Parade will take place Monday morning as local indigenous groups and organizations showcase their culture to the community. The parade was canceled in 2020 and...
Businesses ready to welcome pheasant hunters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You may start noticing more blaze orange popping up in KELOLAND in the coming days. Saturday is the pheasant opener in South Dakota. More hunters will be flocking to Al’s Dream near Flandreau this week. In fact, co-owner Pedro Johnson says the business...
Across the Table with Becky Blue
When you are young, thinking about turning 60 can seem like the time you will be winding down and retiring to that last season of life. For Becky Blue, turning 60 meant unveiling the possibilities of the next chapter of life. She learned so much from the process that she...
Students run, fly and march their way to competition
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three Brandon Valley students took a whirlwind route to a band contest over the past weekend after community members came together to solve an interesting problem. Logan Brakke, Camden Coughlin and Ryley McKeown are all on the Brandon Valley Cross Country team, and this...
Checking in on corn and soybean harvest near Menno
MENNO, S.D. (KELO) — It’s that time of the year where dust fills fields as combines run all hours of the day for harvest. A few farmers near Menno all say around 20-40% of their target yield has been the norm this year for corn and soybeans. Dale...
Weekend stabbing; Free tutoring program; An unforgettable anniversary gift
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police say a teenager was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Western Sioux Falls over the weekend.
Smithfield Foods: No position on slaughterhouse ban
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One longtime Sioux Falls business is staying out of the slaughterhouse fight. Smithfield Foods, owners and operators of the biggest hog processing plant in Sioux Falls, told KELOLAND News the company has no position on the slaughterhouse ordinance voters are weighing in on. Jim...
1 hurt in Sioux Falls stabbing
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — An early morning stabbing in Sioux Falls sent one person to the hospital. Police say the stabbing happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday at an apartment on South Larch Avenue, near 41st Street and Marion Road. Police say the juveniles involved in the incident...
Multiple agencies respond to Lesterville structure fire
LESTERVILLE, S.D. (KELO) — Three fire departments were kept busy with a Monday morning fire in Southeastern South Dakota. According to the Yankton Fire Department, the fire occurred at a building on Main Avenue in Lesterville around 4 a.m. Smoke could be seen coming from the building. Officials say...
Sioux Falls police search for teenager involved in weekend stabbing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update on a weekend stabbing that sent one person to the hospital. Sioux Falls police say they believe the incident started as a fight between two teenagers. Police say one teen pulled a knife and stabbed the 17-year-old victim in the...
Garbage truck catches fire at Northwest Iowa Landfill
SHELDON, Iowa (KELO) — A garbage truck was able to drive away after a fire at the Northwest Iowa Landfill. According to the Sheldon Fire Department, crews were called just before 2 p.m. Monday. Firefighters arriving on the scene found the box of the truck on fire. A backhoe...
City could sell or lease 10th St. parking ramp
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The future of the downtown parking ramp on 10th Street could change starting in early 2023. A plan to sell or lease the parking ramp on 10th Street in Sioux Falls was presented to the city council during Tuesday’s informational meeting. The city council would consider a resolution to pursue selling or leasing the parking ramp at its Nov. 1 meeting. If approved, the city would advertise for proposals to buy or lease the property on its website on Nov. 7.
Jones421 now filled with food options
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a summer of changing businesses at the Jones Building downtown, but now the corner of 6th Street and Phillips Avenue is filled with food options. “Our food is 100 percent plant based. We do have a lot of soy options and...
Native American Day begins with prayer service
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — South Dakotans celebrated Native American Day in a variety of ways to honor the culture and accomplishments of Indigenous people across the state. In Sioux Falls, the day started with a prayer service near downtown. A steady drumbeat cut through the early morning chill...
