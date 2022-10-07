ROSEVILLE – A burglary suspect has died after he apparently had some sort of medical incident while being arrested in Roseville. The incident happened back in September. Roseville police say officers responded to the 2700 block of Vista Grande Boulevard that afternoon to investigate a report of someone stealing auto parts. Offices quickly spotted the suspect trying to get away in a vehicle. The suspect was quickly pulled over and arrested. Police say the suspect was placed in the back of a patrol car without incident – but, just moments later, the suspect started having a medical incident. Officers called for an ambulance and the suspect was rushed to the emergency room. The suspect later died at the hospital, police say. An initial autopsy has now been done, but no official cause of death has been determined yet. Roseville police say they are working with the Placer County District Attorney's Office to investigate the incident, per in-custody death protocol.

ROSEVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO