goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Assault weapon possession, shoplifting, trespassing
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Sept. 28. Daniel Wayne Hunt, 37, was arrested at 9:15 a.m. on suspicion of possession of identifying information with the intent to defraud,...
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Man arrested for DUI, child endangerment after collision in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. - A man was arrested for DUI and child endangerment following a collision on Sunday night in Paradise. Police said 32-year-old James Bristow, of Oroville, was arrested after officers responded to the 900 block of Village Parkway around 10:30 p.m. Sunday for a peace disturbance report. Officers found...
Lincoln Police make two DUI-related arrests after two separate collisions
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Police arrested two people on the suspicion of drunk driving within three hours of each other Saturday night. According to the Lincoln Police Department, both arrests were made after both drivers caused two separate traffic collisions while impaired. Police said one of the suspected drivers had a Blood Alcohol Content level […]
Man convicted of killing wife at Sacramento gas station
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was convicted of second-degree murder after killing his wife at a gas station in October 2018, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. Miguel Romo is now facing a possible maximum sentence of life in prison for shooting and killing Shannon Hinojosa and also firing his weapon […]
Fox40
Man dies from ‘medical issue’ following arrest in Roseville, police say
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said a man died from a “medical issue” following his arrest on Sept. 28 in Roseville. According to police, officers pulled the man over around 2:00 p.m. on Vista Grand Boulevard after his car and license plate matched a report of stolen auto parts the officers were responding to.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Rollover Accident Kills Grass Valley Man
A Grass Valley man died in a rollover accident on October 7 when his SUV flipped. The fatal accident occurred along State Route 49 near Streeter Road around 8:00 p.m. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers responded to the accident where they found the deceased driver, identified as a local resident, age 51.
crimevoice.com
Chico Man Arrested for Allegedly Holding Woman and Child Captive at Gunpoint
Originally published by the Chico Police Department:. “On 10-2-2022 at approximately 1019 hours, Chico Police Dispatch received information from a reporting party that a female subject and her 6-year-old son were being held against their will by a male subject. The reporting person advised that the male subject was in possession of a firearm.
West Sacramento man found with stolen IDs and credit cards in Placer County
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy recovered several driver’s licenses, credit cards and debit cards during a traffic stop of a West Sacramento man in rural Lincoln on Sep. 28, according to the sheriff’s office. At 9:15 a.m., Daniel Hunt, 37, was found with bank and identification cards along with bags containing […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer Sheriff: 2 suicide attempts prevented at Foresthill Bridge
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two individuals were helped off the Foresthill Bridge this month. The first incident occurred Oct. 1 when deputies responded to a report of a female attempting to climb the bridge railing. The Sheriff’s Office reported deputies and CHP officers arrived to find several good Samaritans who talked the individual off the bridge.
Burglary suspect dies after medical emergency in back of police patrol car in Roseville
ROSEVILLE – A burglary suspect has died after he apparently had some sort of medical incident while being arrested in Roseville. The incident happened back in September. Roseville police say officers responded to the 2700 block of Vista Grande Boulevard that afternoon to investigate a report of someone stealing auto parts. Offices quickly spotted the suspect trying to get away in a vehicle. The suspect was quickly pulled over and arrested. Police say the suspect was placed in the back of a patrol car without incident – but, just moments later, the suspect started having a medical incident. Officers called for an ambulance and the suspect was rushed to the emergency room. The suspect later died at the hospital, police say. An initial autopsy has now been done, but no official cause of death has been determined yet. Roseville police say they are working with the Placer County District Attorney's Office to investigate the incident, per in-custody death protocol.
actionnewsnow.com
Prosecution continues against man charged with stabbing 2 men in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A judge has found enough evidence to hold a man to answer charges in connection with two stabbings within three days in Butte County last month, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said Chance Vincent, 27, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon for...
2news.com
PCSO: Man arrested for burglarizing several homes, possession of suspected fentanyl
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested after burglarizing several homes and being in possession of suspected fentanyl. On September 14, 2022, at 2:45 a.m., a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a residence on Val Verde Road in Loomis, for a report of suspicious circumstances.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Paradise Motorcycle Accident Results in the Rider’s Death
Accident on Northbound Skyway Caused When Rider Veers Into Traffic. A fatal motorcycle accident was reported in Paradise recently. The rider was going along Skyway northbound between Pentz and Clark roads when his motorcycle veered into traffic that was oncoming, according to officers with the Paradise Police Department. The fatal accident occurred at about 5:00 p.m. when the rider collided with an SUV.
5-year-old girl left with major injuries in rural Nevada County crash
NEVADA COUNTY – A five-year-old girl has been left in critical condition with major injuries after a crash in rural Nevada County on Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just after 9 a.m., a pickup truck drifted off the side of Tyler Foote Road near Oak Tree Road. Exactly why the driver, 32-year-old Tyler Baggett from Nevada City, allowed his truck to drift is unclear. The truck crashed down a hillside embankment and then clipped a tree, causing the vehicle to overturn. First responders found that the driver was able to get out of the wreck – but the young girl was trapped inside. Firefighters extricated the girl as soon as they could and noted that CPR was necessary. She was then flown to the UC Davis Children's Hospital in Sacramento. At around 2 p.m., the child succumbed to her injuries, the CHP says. While the crash remains under investigation, CHP says neither drugs nor alcohol were factors.
davisvanguard.org
Evidence in DUI Case Tossed after Court Finds Blood ‘Draw’ Violated Accused’s Rights
WOODLAND, CA – Yolo County Superior Court Judge Timothy Fall tossed key evidence in a DUI pretrial here late last Friday, ruling a law enforcement officer’s decision not to get a warrant before a “blood draw” violated the Constitutional rights of the accused. Even before the...
Police investigate shooting that left man injured in street
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police said they are investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening. According to police, the shooting happened on Gateway Oaks Drive, near El Camino Avenue. Police said officers were initially responding to a report of a shooting on Weald Way, near Gateway Oaks Drive, just before 7 p.m. Once they […]
crimevoice.com
Vacaville PD Take Many Illegal Weapons Off the Streets
Photos: Courtesy of Vacaville PD; Evidence Collected from Arrests Below. Originally Published By: Vacaville Police Department Facebook Page. “Despite the crazy weather we’ve experienced the last few weeks (isn’t it supposed to be fall?), your Vacaville police officers keep busy at work!. On August 22nd, patrol officers responded...
Man arrested in Roseville in connection with a deadly shooting at a Fresno motorcycle clubhouse, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left one man dead at a motorcycle clubhouse earlier this month, according to the Fresno Police Department. On Saturday, October 1, officers were called out to the clubhouse of the Soul Brothers Motorcycle Club on McKinley Avenue for a report of a […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Solano County Motorcyclist Fatality Third Death in Several Days
Motorcyclist Collides With Tractor-Trailer on Lake Herman Road. A motorcyclist fatality following a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer occurred on October 8, following two other Solano County deaths on October 5. The motorcyclist who died in the collision was identified by the Solano County Coroner’s Office as Blake Webber, a Benicia resident, age 23. Authorities with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the motorcyclist was speeding along Lake Herman Road, missed negotiating a curve, and passed into the lane going westbound where it collided with the tractor-trailer around 11:15 a.m.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fairfield Fatality Accident Claims Two Lives
Accident on Mankas Corner Road Occurs When Vehicle Hits Power Pole. A fatality accident in Fairfield claimed the lives of two people after their vehicle hit a power pole on October 5. The collision occurred along northbound Mankas Corner Road around 8:39 p.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said that neither occupant of the vehicle was using seat restraints at the time of the crash, which ejected one of them from the car.
