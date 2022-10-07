Readers’ ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections 2022-23: Week 1

The Daily Gazette readers’ Week 1 ECAC Hockey picks:

David Trestick 2-0-1 5 points

Friday

UConn 4, Union 2

RPI 3, Mercyhurst 2

Northern Michigan 4, Colgate 2

Merrimack 3, SLU 1

Quinnipiac 4, BC 3

Clarkson 4, UNH 1

Saturday

UConn 3, Union 2

RPI 3, Mercyhurst 1

Northern Michigan 4 , Colgate 3

UNH 3, SLU 2

Clarkson 4, Merrimack 1

Sunday

Quinnipiac 5, LIU 2

Achilles 3-7-5 2-0-1 5 points

FRIDAY

Union at No. 20 UConn — UConn 4, Union 2

Mercyhurst at RPI — RPI 4, Mercyhurst 2

Northern Michigan at Colgate — Colgate 4, Northern Michigan 3

Merrimack at St. Lawrence — MC 4, St. Lawrence 2

No. 6 Quinnipiac at Boston College — Quinnipiac 5, BC 2

New Hampshire at No. 17 Clarkson — Clarkson 4, New Hampshire 1

SATURDAY

Union at UConn — Union 3, UConn 1

Mercyhurst at RPI — RPI 2, Mercyhurst 0

Northern Michigan at Colgate — Northern Michigan 2, Colgate 1

New Hampshire at St. Lawrence — St. Lawrence 3, New Hampshire 2

Merrimack at Clarkson — Clarkson 3, Merrimack 1

SUNDAY

LIU at Quinnipiac — Quinnipiac 6, LIU 2

Ryan Fay 2-0-1 5 points

FRIDAY

Union at No. 20 UConn — UConn

Mercyhurst at RPI — RPI

Northern Michigan at Colgate — Northern Michigan

Merrimack at St. Lawrence — Merrimack

No. 6 Quinnipiac at Boston College — Quinnipiac

New Hampshire at No. 17 Clarkson — Clarkson

SATURDAY

Union at UConn — Union

Mercyhurst at RPI — RPI

Northern Michigan at Colgate — Colgate

New Hampshire at St. Lawrence — St. Lawrence

Merrimack at Clarkson — Clarkson

SUNDAY

LIU at Quinnipiac — Quinnipiac

GB-BE-ME 2-0-1 5 points

FRIDAY

UConn

RPI

Colgate

St. Lawrence

Quinnipiac

Clarkson

SATURDAY

Union

RPI

Colgate

UNH

Clarkson

SUNDAY

Quinnipiac

Andy Weise 2-0-1 5 points

Friday

Union 4, UConn 3

RPI 3, Mercyhurst 1

SLU 3, Merrimack 2

Clarkson 4, UNH 1

Northern Michigan 3, Colgate 1

Boston College 4, Quinnipiac 3

Saturday

UConn 3, Union 1

Colgate 3, Northern Michigan 1

RPI 4, Mercyhurst 2

Clarkson 4, Merrimack 2

Sunday

Quinnipiac 5, LIU 1

Brian Unger 2-0-1 5 points

Friday

N. Michigan

RPI

Q-Pack

UCONN

Merrimack

Clarkson

Saturday

Colgate

Union

RPI

UNH

Clarkson

Sunday

Q-Pack

Rowena Watson 2-0-1 5 points

FRIDAY

Union at No. 20 UConn — UConn

Mercyhurst at RPI — RPI

Northern Michigan at Colgate — Northern Michigan

Merrimack at St. Lawrence — Merrimack

No. 6 Quinnipiac at Boston College — Quinnipiac

New Hampshire at No. 17 Clarkson — Clarkson

SATURDAY

Union at UConn — Union

Mercyhurst at RPI — RPI

Northern Michigan at Colgate — Northern Michigan

New Hampshire at St. Lawrence — New Hampshire

Merrimack at Clarkson — Clarkson

SUNDAY

LIU at Quinnipiac — Quinnipiac

Matthew Ruffini 2-0-1 5 points

Friday

Union at UConn – UConn 2-1

Mercyhurst at RPI – RPI 3-2

Northern Michigan at Colgate – Northern Michigan 5-4

Merrimack at St. Lawrence – Merrimack 2-0

Quinnipiac at Boston College – Boston College 4-2

New Hampshire at Clarkson – Clarkson 5-3

Saturday

Union at UConn – UConn 4-1

Mercyhurst at RPI – RPI 3-1

Northern Michigan at Colgate – Colgate 3-2

New Hampshire at St. Lawrence – St. Lawrence 5-3

Merrimack at Clarkson – Clarkson 4-1

Sunday

LIU at Quinnipiac – Quinnipiac 5-1

RedLiner36 2-0-1 5 points

FRIDAY

Union at No. 20 UConn — UConn 3, Union 3

Mercyhurst at RPI — RPI 2, Mercyhurst 1

Northern Michigan at Colgate — Northern Michigan 3, Colgate 1

Merrimack at St. Lawrence — St. Lawrence 3, Merrimack 3

No. 6 Quinnipiac at Boston College — Quinnipiac 2, BC 3

New Hampshire at No. 17 Clarkson — Clarkson 4 New Hampshire 2

SATURDAY

Union at UConn — Union 4, UConn 3

Mercyhurst at RPI — RPI 3, Mercyhurst 2

Northern Michigan at Colgate — Colgate 3, Northern Michigan 2

New Hampshire at St. Lawrence — St. Lawrence 3, New Hampshire 3

Merrimack at Clarkson — Clarkson 5, Merrimack 1

SUNDAY

LIU at Quinnipiac — Quinnipiac 4, LIU 3

Dutch Crazy 2-0-1 5 points

FRIDAY

Union at No. 20 UConn — UConn 3, Union 1

Mercyhurst at RPI — RPI 3, Mercyhurst 0

Northern Michigan at Colgate — Northern Michigan 3, Colgate 1

Merrimack at St. Lawrence — Merrimack 2, St. Lawrence 1

No. 6 Quinnipiac at Boston College — BC 3, Quinnipiac 2

New Hampshire at No. 17 Clarkson — Clarkson 4, New Hampshire 2

SATURDAY

Union at UConn — UConn 3, Union 2

Mercyhurst at RPI — RPI 4, Mercyhurst 2

Northern Michigan at Colgate — Colgate 4, Northern Michigan 2

New Hampshire at St. Lawrence — NH 3, St. Lawrence 2

Merrimack at Clarkson — Clarkson 5, Merrimack 1

SUNDAY

LIU at Quinnipiac — Quinnipiac 4, LIU 0

Towell68 2-0-1 5 points

Friday

Union 3 UConn 2

RPI 2 Mercyhurst 1

Boston College 4 Quinnipiac 2

Merrimack 3 St Lawrence 1

Clarkson 3 UNH 0

Northern Michigan 5 Colgate 1

Saturday

Union 4 UConn 3

Northern Michigan 3 Colgate 2

Mercyhurst 2 RPI 1

St Lawrence 3 UNH 1

Clarkson 3 Merrimack 2

Sunday

Quinnipiac 5 LIU 1

Christopher Chadwick 2-0-1 5 points

FRIDAY

Union at No. 20 UConn — UConn 2, Union 1

Mercyhurst at RPI — RPI 4, Mercyhurst 1

Northern Michigan at Colgate — Northern Michigan 3, Colgate 1

Merrimack at St. Lawrence — St. Lawrence 4, Merrimack 3

No. 6 Quinnipiac at Boston College — Quinnipiac 4, BC 2

New Hampshire at No. 17 Clarkson — Clarkson 3, New Hampshire 1

SATURDAY

Union at UConn — UConn 2, Union 1

Mercyhurst at RPI — RPI 5, Mercyhurst 2

Northern Michigan at Colgate — Northern Michigan 2, Colgate 1

New Hampshire at St. Lawrence — St. Lawrence 3, New Hampshire 2

Merrimack at Clarkson — Clarkson 3, Merrimack 1

SUNDAY

LIU at Quinnipiac — Quinnipiac 4, LIU 2

Harvey Kagan 2-0-1 5 points

Winners in CAPS

Friday

n. mich @ GATE

mercyhurst @ RPI

MERRIMACK @ slu

unh @ CLARKSON

qpac @ BC

union @ UCONN

Saturday

N. MICH @ gate

union @ UCONN

mercyhurst @ RPI

unh @ SLU

merrimack @ CLARKSON

Sunday 10/9

liu @ QPAC

Kevin Sokolski 1-1-1 3 points

Friday

UConn

RPI

Northern Michigan

Merrimack

QU

Clarkson

Saturday

UConn

RPI

Northern Michigan

UNH

Clarkson

Sunday

QU

Jim Kalohn 1-1-1 3 points

FRIDAY

Union at No. 20 UConn — Union

Mercyhurst at RPI — RPI

Northern Michigan at Colgate — Colgate

Merrimack at St. Lawrence — Merrimack

No. 6 Quinnipiac at Boston College — Quinnipiac

New Hampshire at No. 17 Clarkson — Clarkson

SATURDAY

Union at UConn — UConn

Mercyhurst at RPI — RPI

Northern Michigan at Colgate — Colgate

New Hampshire at St. Lawrence — New Hampshire

Merrimack at Clarkson — Clarkson

SUNDAY

LIU at Quinnipiac — Quinnipiac

Rich Large 1-1-1 3 points

Friday

RPI

Merrimack

Clarkson

Colgate

Quinnipiac

UConn

Saturday

Mercyhurst

Northern Michigan

Union

UNH

Clarkson

Sunday

Quinnipiac

Richard Derrick 0-2-1 1 point

Friday

UConn 3-1

RPI 2-0

Gate 4-2

Merrimack 5-4 OT

BC 2-0

Clarkson 4-1

Saturday

Union 4-0

RPI 3-2

Gate 2-0

SLU 3-2

Clarkson 5-4

Sunday

QU 6-2

Michael Hutter (first week)

FRIDAY

Union at No. 20 UConn — UConn 3, Union 1

Mercyhurst at RPI — RPI 3, Mercyhurst 2

Northern Michigan at Colgate — Northern Michigan 5, Colgate 2

Merrimack at St. Lawrence — Merrimack 4, SLU 2

No. 6 Quinnipiac at Boston College — Quinnipiac 3, BC 1

New Hampshire at Clarkson — Clarkson 4, New Hampshire 2

SATURDAY

Union at UConn — UConn 4, Union 2

Mercyhurst at RPI — Mercyhurst 2, RPI 1

Northern Michigan at Colgate — Northern Michigan 2, Colgate 2

New Hampshire at St. Lawrence — SLU 3, New Hampshire 1

Merrimack at Clarkson — Clarkson 4, Merrimack 1

SUNDAY

LIU at Quinnipiac — Quinnipiac 5, LIU 1

Union Bob (first week)

FRIDAY

Union 3 UConn 2

RPI 3 Mercyhurst 2

N.Mich 4. Colgate 1

St Lawrence 4 Merrimack 2

Quinnipiac 4 BC 2

Clarkson 5 New Hampshire 3

SATURDAY

Union 3 – 1

Mercyhurst-RPI tie

Colgate 2 -1

New Hampshire 3 -2

Clarkson 4 -2

SUNDAY

Quinnipiac 4 -1

