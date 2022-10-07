Readers’ ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections 2022-23: Week 1
The Daily Gazette readers’ Week 1 ECAC Hockey picks:
David Trestick 2-0-1 5 points
Friday
UConn 4, Union 2
RPI 3, Mercyhurst 2
Northern Michigan 4, Colgate 2
Merrimack 3, SLU 1
Quinnipiac 4, BC 3
Clarkson 4, UNH 1
Saturday
UConn 3, Union 2
RPI 3, Mercyhurst 1
Northern Michigan 4 , Colgate 3
UNH 3, SLU 2
Clarkson 4, Merrimack 1
Sunday
Quinnipiac 5, LIU 2
Achilles 3-7-5 2-0-1 5 points
FRIDAY
Union at No. 20 UConn — UConn 4, Union 2
Mercyhurst at RPI — RPI 4, Mercyhurst 2
Northern Michigan at Colgate — Colgate 4, Northern Michigan 3
Merrimack at St. Lawrence — MC 4, St. Lawrence 2
No. 6 Quinnipiac at Boston College — Quinnipiac 5, BC 2
New Hampshire at No. 17 Clarkson — Clarkson 4, New Hampshire 1
SATURDAY
Union at UConn — Union 3, UConn 1
Mercyhurst at RPI — RPI 2, Mercyhurst 0
Northern Michigan at Colgate — Northern Michigan 2, Colgate 1
New Hampshire at St. Lawrence — St. Lawrence 3, New Hampshire 2
Merrimack at Clarkson — Clarkson 3, Merrimack 1
SUNDAY
LIU at Quinnipiac — Quinnipiac 6, LIU 2
Ryan Fay 2-0-1 5 points
FRIDAY
Union at No. 20 UConn — UConn
Mercyhurst at RPI — RPI
Northern Michigan at Colgate — Northern Michigan
Merrimack at St. Lawrence — Merrimack
No. 6 Quinnipiac at Boston College — Quinnipiac
New Hampshire at No. 17 Clarkson — Clarkson
SATURDAY
Union at UConn — Union
Mercyhurst at RPI — RPI
Northern Michigan at Colgate — Colgate
New Hampshire at St. Lawrence — St. Lawrence
Merrimack at Clarkson — Clarkson
SUNDAY
LIU at Quinnipiac — Quinnipiac
GB-BE-ME 2-0-1 5 points
FRIDAY
UConn
RPI
Colgate
St. Lawrence
Quinnipiac
Clarkson
SATURDAY
Union
RPI
Colgate
UNH
Clarkson
SUNDAY
Quinnipiac
Andy Weise 2-0-1 5 points
Friday
Union 4, UConn 3
RPI 3, Mercyhurst 1
SLU 3, Merrimack 2
Clarkson 4, UNH 1
Northern Michigan 3, Colgate 1
Boston College 4, Quinnipiac 3
Saturday
UConn 3, Union 1
Colgate 3, Northern Michigan 1
RPI 4, Mercyhurst 2
Clarkson 4, Merrimack 2
Sunday
Quinnipiac 5, LIU 1
Brian Unger 2-0-1 5 points
Friday
N. Michigan
RPI
Q-Pack
UCONN
Merrimack
Clarkson
Saturday
Colgate
Union
RPI
UNH
Clarkson
Sunday
Q-Pack
Rowena Watson 2-0-1 5 points
FRIDAY
Union at No. 20 UConn — UConn
Mercyhurst at RPI — RPI
Northern Michigan at Colgate — Northern Michigan
Merrimack at St. Lawrence — Merrimack
No. 6 Quinnipiac at Boston College — Quinnipiac
New Hampshire at No. 17 Clarkson — Clarkson
SATURDAY
Union at UConn — Union
Mercyhurst at RPI — RPI
Northern Michigan at Colgate — Northern Michigan
New Hampshire at St. Lawrence — New Hampshire
Merrimack at Clarkson — Clarkson
SUNDAY
LIU at Quinnipiac — Quinnipiac
Matthew Ruffini 2-0-1 5 points
Friday
Union at UConn – UConn 2-1
Mercyhurst at RPI – RPI 3-2
Northern Michigan at Colgate – Northern Michigan 5-4
Merrimack at St. Lawrence – Merrimack 2-0
Quinnipiac at Boston College – Boston College 4-2
New Hampshire at Clarkson – Clarkson 5-3
Saturday
Union at UConn – UConn 4-1
Mercyhurst at RPI – RPI 3-1
Northern Michigan at Colgate – Colgate 3-2
New Hampshire at St. Lawrence – St. Lawrence 5-3
Merrimack at Clarkson – Clarkson 4-1
Sunday
LIU at Quinnipiac – Quinnipiac 5-1
RedLiner36 2-0-1 5 points
FRIDAY
Union at No. 20 UConn — UConn 3, Union 3
Mercyhurst at RPI — RPI 2, Mercyhurst 1
Northern Michigan at Colgate — Northern Michigan 3, Colgate 1
Merrimack at St. Lawrence — St. Lawrence 3, Merrimack 3
No. 6 Quinnipiac at Boston College — Quinnipiac 2, BC 3
New Hampshire at No. 17 Clarkson — Clarkson 4 New Hampshire 2
SATURDAY
Union at UConn — Union 4, UConn 3
Mercyhurst at RPI — RPI 3, Mercyhurst 2
Northern Michigan at Colgate — Colgate 3, Northern Michigan 2
New Hampshire at St. Lawrence — St. Lawrence 3, New Hampshire 3
Merrimack at Clarkson — Clarkson 5, Merrimack 1
SUNDAY
LIU at Quinnipiac — Quinnipiac 4, LIU 3
Dutch Crazy 2-0-1 5 points
FRIDAY
Union at No. 20 UConn — UConn 3, Union 1
Mercyhurst at RPI — RPI 3, Mercyhurst 0
Northern Michigan at Colgate — Northern Michigan 3, Colgate 1
Merrimack at St. Lawrence — Merrimack 2, St. Lawrence 1
No. 6 Quinnipiac at Boston College — BC 3, Quinnipiac 2
New Hampshire at No. 17 Clarkson — Clarkson 4, New Hampshire 2
SATURDAY
Union at UConn — UConn 3, Union 2
Mercyhurst at RPI — RPI 4, Mercyhurst 2
Northern Michigan at Colgate — Colgate 4, Northern Michigan 2
New Hampshire at St. Lawrence — NH 3, St. Lawrence 2
Merrimack at Clarkson — Clarkson 5, Merrimack 1
SUNDAY
LIU at Quinnipiac — Quinnipiac 4, LIU 0
Towell68 2-0-1 5 points
Friday
Union 3 UConn 2
RPI 2 Mercyhurst 1
Boston College 4 Quinnipiac 2
Merrimack 3 St Lawrence 1
Clarkson 3 UNH 0
Northern Michigan 5 Colgate 1
Saturday
Union 4 UConn 3
Northern Michigan 3 Colgate 2
Mercyhurst 2 RPI 1
St Lawrence 3 UNH 1
Clarkson 3 Merrimack 2
Sunday
Quinnipiac 5 LIU 1
Christopher Chadwick 2-0-1 5 points
FRIDAY
Union at No. 20 UConn — UConn 2, Union 1
Mercyhurst at RPI — RPI 4, Mercyhurst 1
Northern Michigan at Colgate — Northern Michigan 3, Colgate 1
Merrimack at St. Lawrence — St. Lawrence 4, Merrimack 3
No. 6 Quinnipiac at Boston College — Quinnipiac 4, BC 2
New Hampshire at No. 17 Clarkson — Clarkson 3, New Hampshire 1
SATURDAY
Union at UConn — UConn 2, Union 1
Mercyhurst at RPI — RPI 5, Mercyhurst 2
Northern Michigan at Colgate — Northern Michigan 2, Colgate 1
New Hampshire at St. Lawrence — St. Lawrence 3, New Hampshire 2
Merrimack at Clarkson — Clarkson 3, Merrimack 1
SUNDAY
LIU at Quinnipiac — Quinnipiac 4, LIU 2
Harvey Kagan 2-0-1 5 points
Winners in CAPS
Friday
n. mich @ GATE
mercyhurst @ RPI
MERRIMACK @ slu
unh @ CLARKSON
qpac @ BC
union @ UCONN
Saturday
N. MICH @ gate
union @ UCONN
mercyhurst @ RPI
unh @ SLU
merrimack @ CLARKSON
Sunday 10/9
liu @ QPAC
Kevin Sokolski 1-1-1 3 points
Friday
UConn
RPI
Northern Michigan
Merrimack
QU
Clarkson
Saturday
UConn
RPI
Northern Michigan
UNH
Clarkson
Sunday
QU
Jim Kalohn 1-1-1 3 points
FRIDAY
Union at No. 20 UConn — Union
Mercyhurst at RPI — RPI
Northern Michigan at Colgate — Colgate
Merrimack at St. Lawrence — Merrimack
No. 6 Quinnipiac at Boston College — Quinnipiac
New Hampshire at No. 17 Clarkson — Clarkson
SATURDAY
Union at UConn — UConn
Mercyhurst at RPI — RPI
Northern Michigan at Colgate — Colgate
New Hampshire at St. Lawrence — New Hampshire
Merrimack at Clarkson — Clarkson
SUNDAY
LIU at Quinnipiac — Quinnipiac
Rich Large 1-1-1 3 points
Friday
RPI
Merrimack
Clarkson
Colgate
Quinnipiac
UConn
Saturday
Mercyhurst
Northern Michigan
Union
UNH
Clarkson
Sunday
Quinnipiac
Richard Derrick 0-2-1 1 point
Friday
UConn 3-1
RPI 2-0
Gate 4-2
Merrimack 5-4 OT
BC 2-0
Clarkson 4-1
Saturday
Union 4-0
RPI 3-2
Gate 2-0
SLU 3-2
Clarkson 5-4
Sunday
QU 6-2
Michael Hutter (first week)
FRIDAY
Union at No. 20 UConn — UConn 3, Union 1
Mercyhurst at RPI — RPI 3, Mercyhurst 2
Northern Michigan at Colgate — Northern Michigan 5, Colgate 2
Merrimack at St. Lawrence — Merrimack 4, SLU 2
No. 6 Quinnipiac at Boston College — Quinnipiac 3, BC 1
New Hampshire at Clarkson — Clarkson 4, New Hampshire 2
SATURDAY
Union at UConn — UConn 4, Union 2
Mercyhurst at RPI — Mercyhurst 2, RPI 1
Northern Michigan at Colgate — Northern Michigan 2, Colgate 2
New Hampshire at St. Lawrence — SLU 3, New Hampshire 1
Merrimack at Clarkson — Clarkson 4, Merrimack 1
SUNDAY
LIU at Quinnipiac — Quinnipiac 5, LIU 1
Union Bob (first week)
FRIDAY
Union 3 UConn 2
RPI 3 Mercyhurst 2
N.Mich 4. Colgate 1
St Lawrence 4 Merrimack 2
Quinnipiac 4 BC 2
Clarkson 5 New Hampshire 3
SATURDAY
Union 3 – 1
Mercyhurst-RPI tie
Colgate 2 -1
New Hampshire 3 -2
Clarkson 4 -2
SUNDAY
Quinnipiac 4 -1
Categories: College Sports, Sports, Sports, Union College
Comments / 0