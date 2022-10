BURLINGTON, N.C. – Junior Garrett Risner carded a career-low score of 63 in the second round of the Phoenix Invitational to take the lead in the individual standings on Monday. Elon's Maroon Team also fired a tournament-best 268 to lead the team competition. This is the seventh annual Phoenix Invitational at Alamance Country Club, a par-71, 6,867-yard Donald Ross design.

ELON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO