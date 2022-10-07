ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

These New England Colleges Are Cutting Tuition. Here’s Why

Three colleges in New England are slashing tuition and costs to more accurately reflect what students pay with financial aid. Photo by Patrick Whittemore / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald / Getty Images. Colby-Sawyer College is dropping in-state tuition by 62% as of the 2023-2024 school year. Vermont State University...
NEW LONDON, NH
What Courses Do You Take in a Business Management Program?

During a business management program, you'll take core and advanced classes. Business management courses emphasize analytical thinking, decision-making, and communication. You can focus your coursework by choosing a concentration. Courses blend theoretical and practical knowledge to prepare you for the workforce. Did you know that business is the most popular...
