Saint Louis, MO

KSDK

The new show, 'St. Louis Woman' is highlighting local icons

ST. LOUIS — The City. The Songs. The Women. St. Louis Woman is a musical and theatrical tribute to the phenomenal women who created the music and art that brought the world to our city like Josephine Baker, Tina, Turner, Willie Mae Ford Smith, Katherine Dunham, Fontella Bass, Ann Peebles, Maya Angelou.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Spooky season pest problems with STL Pest Control

ST. LOUIS — As the seasons change and the cooler weather approaches, it is feeling more and more like spooky season. But this season, quickly looks a little 'spookier' for homeowners as pests make their way inside for warmth. But luckily, as always, we have the experts to keep those bugs and critters out!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Metro East resort adds alpine coaster, the 1st in Illinois

GRAFTON, Ill — Aerie's Resort, a winery and lodge offering entertainment attractions on a bluff overlooking Grafton, has added Illinois' first alpine coaster. Aerie's worked with Wiegand Sports USA during the winter to build the coaster, which opened to riders Sept. 30 and will have its grand opening Tuesday at 600 Timber Ridge Road in Grafton. Wiegand has more than 270 installations worldwide.
GRAFTON, IL
KSDK

Taco-bout delicious! 35 restaurants celebrating St. Louis Taco Week

ST. LOUIS — It's taco time! Want to eat some good tacos while also supporting local? St. Louis Taco Week is for you. From Oct. 10-16, 35 restaurants in the St. Louis area will be serving up their own creative take on a taco. And one of the best parts? Those creative takes come along with a $5 price tag.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KSDK

Lincoln County elementary school is named Apple Distinguished School

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — Hawk Point Elementary students and staff are celebrating being named an Apple Distinguished School for 2022–2025 for the school's hard work. Educators and facilitators believe using these Apple products are a way for students to think differently. Community Relations Specialist Audrey Henebry said the...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
KSDK

Career Connected: Marlo Heat Transfer Solutions is hiring!

ST. LOUIS — Marlo Heat Transfer Solutions is a manufacturer of Cooling, Heating, Refrigeration and Steam coils as well as Air Handling Units for Commercial and Industrial HVAC systems, processes and equipment. The manufacturing company is a certified "Great Place To Work", scoring particularly high on Diversity, Equality and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

