FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Louis Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
16 Year Old Missing Since 2008 Has Never Been FoundJeffery MacBerkeley, MO
Wood River Man Charged With Setting Apartment Complex On FireMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
KSDK
The Legends & Lanterns festival is a spirited journey through Halloween history
ST. LOUIS — Halloween is right around the corner and the festivities are upon us! Now until October 30, you can enjoy a spirited journey through Halloween history at the Legends & Lanterns festival in St. Charles. Legends & Lanterns is a family friendly All Hallows Eve street festival...
KSDK
The new show, 'St. Louis Woman' is highlighting local icons
ST. LOUIS — The City. The Songs. The Women. St. Louis Woman is a musical and theatrical tribute to the phenomenal women who created the music and art that brought the world to our city like Josephine Baker, Tina, Turner, Willie Mae Ford Smith, Katherine Dunham, Fontella Bass, Ann Peebles, Maya Angelou.
KSDK
Craft Beer Week kicks off with the Craft Brew Fest in Collinsville on October 15
ST. LOUIS — In just a few days, you can explore what has been brewing in Collinsville, Illinois, for the Great Rivers & Routes Craft Brew Fest and Craft Beer Week. While the event includes coffee, brewers, vendors, music and more, it also includes a whole lot of beer.
KSDK
Spooky season pest problems with STL Pest Control
ST. LOUIS — As the seasons change and the cooler weather approaches, it is feeling more and more like spooky season. But this season, quickly looks a little 'spookier' for homeowners as pests make their way inside for warmth. But luckily, as always, we have the experts to keep those bugs and critters out!
KSDK
Metro East resort adds alpine coaster, the 1st in Illinois
GRAFTON, Ill — Aerie's Resort, a winery and lodge offering entertainment attractions on a bluff overlooking Grafton, has added Illinois' first alpine coaster. Aerie's worked with Wiegand Sports USA during the winter to build the coaster, which opened to riders Sept. 30 and will have its grand opening Tuesday at 600 Timber Ridge Road in Grafton. Wiegand has more than 270 installations worldwide.
KSDK
Transformation Tuesday: Mike Scanlon lost 80 pounds working with Charles D'Angelo
ST. LOUIS — Today is Transformation Tuesday and Show Me St. Louis caught up with Mike Scanlon who lost 80 pounds working with Charles D'Angelo. Charles has helped thousands of people change their lives, and he can help you, too. Give him a call at (314) 495-3228 or visit...
KSDK
Taco-bout delicious! 35 restaurants celebrating St. Louis Taco Week
ST. LOUIS — It's taco time! Want to eat some good tacos while also supporting local? St. Louis Taco Week is for you. From Oct. 10-16, 35 restaurants in the St. Louis area will be serving up their own creative take on a taco. And one of the best parts? Those creative takes come along with a $5 price tag.
KSDK
Jane Goodall visits new exhibit at Saint Louis Science Center
The traveling experience is called "Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall". It's open now.
KSDK
Top golf will open its first location in St. Louis city in 2023
The venue will open in St. Louis city next year. 5 On Your Side got local reaction about what the venue will bring to the slated location.
KSDK
Weather changes coming to St. Louis area
For the first time this month, rain is in the forecast this week. Showers and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday and Wednesday.
KSDK
'St. Louis is my home': Yadier Molina gives last interview as Cardinal
"I appreciate all the fans for all the support over the years," Molina said. "I'm going to miss them."
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Rain is on the horizon
A quick system will swing through Tuesday and Wednesday. Rainfall totals may range from .25" to as much as .50".
KSDK
Rain chances continue through Wednesday in St. Louis
It had been 17 days since the St. Louis area got rain. Some of the region didn't get much, but rain chances continue through Wednesday.
KSDK
Rain returns to St. Louis area this week
Storms are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. It's the first rain in the area in October.
KSDK
Lincoln County elementary school is named Apple Distinguished School
LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — Hawk Point Elementary students and staff are celebrating being named an Apple Distinguished School for 2022–2025 for the school's hard work. Educators and facilitators believe using these Apple products are a way for students to think differently. Community Relations Specialist Audrey Henebry said the...
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Warm, dry Monday. Rain by Tuesday
Showers are expected Tuesday and some thunder Wednesday. We'll see a cooler end to the week.
KSDK
Career Connected: Marlo Heat Transfer Solutions is hiring!
ST. LOUIS — Marlo Heat Transfer Solutions is a manufacturer of Cooling, Heating, Refrigeration and Steam coils as well as Air Handling Units for Commercial and Industrial HVAC systems, processes and equipment. The manufacturing company is a certified "Great Place To Work", scoring particularly high on Diversity, Equality and...
KSDK
Child dies in High Ridge mobile home fire
A 3-year-old boy has died in a mobile home fire in Jefferson County. A 4-year-old child is at a hospital.
KSDK
Rainy weather finally arrives in St. Louis area
None of the storms have been severe. The wet weather is expected to continue on Wednesday.
KSDK
St. Louis warmed up today, but expect temperatures to drop tonight
There is a chance of thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. But, toward the evening clouds and humidity will start to clear up.
