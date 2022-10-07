Read full article on original website
Fast Company
Glassdoor is making it easier for employees to find a job that lines up with their values
For people lucky enough to be working their dream jobs, work might seem like a home away from home, but for far too many Americans, it’s nowhere close. According to a new Glassdoor survey, 43% of employees have witnessed or experienced discrimination at work, while nearly a third say their current employer does not match their values.
Fast Company
Coworking is making a comeback as companies downsize offices
After more than 20 years in a traditional office space, Miriam Dushane decided it was time for a change of scenery. In February, Dushane, managing partner of Alaant Workforce Solutions, moved her Albany, New York-based recruiting company of 20 people to a coworking space that opened up just down the hall.
Fast Company
The Aerie Real Foundation launches today after years of championing body confidence
Eight years ago, Aerie launched its #aerieReal campaign featuring unretouched photos of models to celebrate natural beauty. Today, the lifestyle brand announced a new foundation to further its years-long efforts in supporting body confidence and more. With American Eagle Outfitters, Inc., Aerie has established the Aerie Real Foundation, formalizing the...
Fast Company
3 ways to look for a job at a startup in uncertain times
If you’ve been following the hiring trends over the past several months, you’ve seen a dramatic shift in tone as start-ups and big tech prepare for a possible recession. Layoffs, rescinded offers, and dwindling job postings have shifted the tides, especially in the tech and startup spaces. It’s a stark contrast to the hiring boom and candidates’ market seen in early 2022. Overall, the unemployment rate ticked up in August, but that’s no surprise as companies and investors begin to brace for a looming recession.
Fast Company
How to take collective action for racial and gender equity at work
Addressing the persistence of racial and gender inequities at work requires bold strategies. With Shared Sisterhood, we propose that solutions focusing only on changing individual hearts and minds are incomplete. Individuals must be part of a solution, but organizational cultural change is more likely when those individuals build authentic connections across their differences and work together to achieve equity. To engage in shared sisterhood, you Dig into your own preconceptions about race/ethnicity and power, Bridge across differences to create authentic connections at work, and then act together to change your workplace for the better.
Fast Company
Former presidential science adviser: here are the many challenges Arati Prabhakar faces as she takes over in Biden’s science policy office
Arati Prabhakar has been sworn in as director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy and assistant to the president for science and technology after being confirmed by the U.S. Senate, two months following her nomination by President Joe Biden. As the director of OSTP and assistant to the president, she now serves as the confidential science adviser to the president and is also accountable to Congress. Prabhakar is both the first woman and first person of color to hold this role.
Fast Company
How workplace discrimination has changed over the last generation
For some people when they hear the words “workplace discrimination,” it calls to mind a bygone Mad Men era of overt sexism and racism. And while that kind of egregious behavior does happen, the discrimination most prevalent in workplaces can fly under the radar for those not experiencing it.
Fast Company
Google launches its AI-driven Translation Hub as a cloud service
Today Google announced a new cloud service called Translation Hub, which allows companies to translate documents on a self-service basis. An employee can input their document in the Hub and select all the languages for which they’d like translations. The Hub then quickly spits out the translation, even preserving the formatting of the original document (if it’s a Google Doc or Slide, PDF, or Microsoft Word doc). Google says the Hub also offers management controls so that users can easily scrutinize the translations and give feedback.
Fast Company
Fitbit integrates new technology linking people in recovery to caregivers
Boston-based behavior analytics company Pretaa announced Tuesday a partnership with Fitbit to give people battling drug addiction a data-driven support tool on their wrist. Pretaa has worked with Fitbit, the Google-owned wearables company, to build special support features into Fitbit’s products, such as the ability to call out to a clinical caregiver (or a friend, support group sponsor, or family member) if the user feels they’re in danger of relapsing.
Fast Company
Scoop: Redesign Health lays off 67 employees a month after raising $65 million
Redesign Health, a company that builds other healthcare startups, laid off 67 employees, or about 20% of its workforce, Fast Company has learned. The cuts come roughly a month after Redesign raised $65 million in Series C funding. A spokesperson for Redesign confirmed the layoffs, calling the cuts a “restructuring...
Fast Company
The future of the metaverse hinges on interoperability
The term “metaverse” is overused, and we all feel it. It’s buzzy, pigeonholing, and doesn’t encompass how the underlying technologies could change everything, from meeting to playing, working to shopping, and the overall ways we experience life. It is therefore imperative that we are careful about how we even refer to the metaverse. Its potential offerings have yet to emerge in the market, and companies are fearful of overpromising and hype that could contribute to disappointment from mass consumers, as we witnessed during the earlier VR craze.
Fast Company
Discomfort is a feature, not a flaw, of returning to the workplace
As workers around the country return to offices at near pre-pandemic levels, we have all felt some form of awkwardness, between getting reacclimated to commutes, in-office socializing, and group dynamics. In their return-to-work emails, many business leaders have extolled the benefits of in-person work, most importantly, the camaraderie and ability...
Fast Company
Meta’s Quest Pro is no breakthrough metaverse device, but it does enable better remote work experiences
The company formerly known as Facebook announced its next-generation VR headset, the Meta Quest Pro at its Connect developer conference on Tuesday. Meta says the device “enables the metaverse,” but the new features in Quest Pro seem focused on more practical things, namely remote work and productivity. The...
Fast Company
Corporate America has long embraced ‘both sides’ political spending. That has to stop
I wish companies were half as “woke” as some elected officials portrayed. Hundreds of businesses recently showcased their environmental commitments during Climate Week and UN General Assembly events, highlighting how they’re upholding human rights, championing women’s empowerment, and supporting LGBTQ communities. And yet companies and the business associations they pay into continue to support candidates that spout extreme positions that go against corporate culture and interests.
Fast Company
How to make a design prototype
How do you close the gap between I wonder and I know? You make a prototype. A prototype is a tool that gives you a chance to investigate your ideas and explore what could, should, or would come next, whether you are designing a new product, working out a new routine, or rearranging your furniture. It’s a modest tool for the lofty goal of testing the future, or for at least testing a question you have about your future. Prototyping helps lower the stakes for exploring new questions by reducing risk—using fewer resources like time, money, and emotional commitment—especially when anxiety about outcomes might keep you from starting.
Fast Company
A view on the World with Airbnb’s Brian Chesky
After leading his company through a successful, mid-pandemic IPO, Airbnb CEO and cofounder Brian Chesky is positioning his company to remake travel once again. Here’s how Airbnb is tapping into flexible work and our renewed sense of wanderlust to inspire new ways to explore the world.
Fast Company
‘I was burned out from my high-profile job, so I started a family business with my mom’
This article is part of Ambition Diaries; read the full series here. Four years ago, Cassandra Lam left her job as a media buyer, feeling burned out after working with a difficult client. Her next move? Running Mama Lam’s, the Malaysian curry paste and hot sauce brand built on the recipes of her mom, Christine. Today, the two work on the business together, with Cassandra, 32, overseeing day-to-day operations, and Christine, 58, developing recipes and serving as the head chef when they’re in production, working out of a commercial kitchen in Queens. “I’ve always loved food, and I guess that started from when we were kids,” Cassandra says. “My dad is from Hong Kong, so his cooking is very Cantonese-style, and my mom’s dishes are more Malaysian-Chinese style. We did a lot of mixed cooking.” Her hope is that Mama Lam’s can help popularize Malaysian cuisine in the U.S.
