Michigan Wolverines VS. Michigan State SpartansAbout The ShowSubscribe To Our YouTube Channel. Matthew Bassin: All right let’s move on down to college football. Got the Michigan Wolverines at 22 and a half point favorites going to Indiana. This is the Big Noon kickoff on Fox, the Hoosiers. Hoosiers are just bad Ryan. They mean bad, but they lost in Nebraska. That’s how bad they are. They’re one in one in the big 10, three and two overall.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO