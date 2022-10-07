ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan Wolverines Get A Big Noon Cakewalk

Michigan Wolverines VS. Michigan State SpartansAbout The ShowSubscribe To Our YouTube Channel. Matthew Bassin: All right let’s move on down to college football. Got the Michigan Wolverines at 22 and a half point favorites going to Indiana. This is the Big Noon kickoff on Fox, the Hoosiers. Hoosiers are just bad Ryan. They mean bad, but they lost in Nebraska. That’s how bad they are. They’re one in one in the big 10, three and two overall.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Fact or Fiction: Michigan will overtake OSU again in 2022

In the video embedded above, CBSSports discusses whether Michigan is in position to overtake Ohio State for the 2022 Big Ten season. Michigan entered the 2022 college football season with increased expectations after winning their first Big Ten Championship since 2003. The Wolverines return a loaded offensive and will retool on defense, particularly up front where they lose stars Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Desmond Howard's Ohio State trash talk

Say this much about Desmond Howard: The former Michigan Wolverines Heisman Trophy winner is enjoying his alma mater’s first win over the Ohio State Buckeyes since 2011. After infamously taking a potshot at Ohio State’s offensive line during the Heisman Trophy presentation last December, Howard couldn’t resist needling his lifetime rival about what he perceived as their schedule of cupcakes entering Week 6.
COLUMBUS, OH
Person
Mel Tucker
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day Talks Michigan State Win, Health Issues At Running Back, Confidence in Improved Cornerback Play Moving Forward

Ohio State had its closest Big Ten game of the season Saturday, but that isn't saying much. The Buckeyes still blew past Michigan State by a 29-point margin, passing their first road test with a 49-20 result in East Lansing. Now undefeated through the first half of the regular season, Ryan Day reviewed Ohio State's latest impressive performance in a press conference following the Spartan steamrolling.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Buckeye players investing NIL money for their future

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Name Image Likeness has opened the door for many college athletes, and two Buckeyes are taking advantage of it. Instead of using the money to buy cars and nice things, the pair are spending their cash on old houses. Buckeyes TreVeyon Henderson and Gee Scott...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

The City of Columbus, Ohio and The Ohio State University: Two peas in a pod, one bigger than the other, relatively speaking, but so much the same

The proximity of “Buckeyes” and “America’s Opportunity--for a Few--City” is partly historical accident. Although main campuses of some American state universities originated in their states’ capitals, OSU was sited outside developed Columbus on land stolen from Indigenous Peoples following passage of the segregationist agriculture, manufacturing, and mining-focused Morrill Land Grant Act.
COLUMBUS, OH
Mount Vernon News

A force on the court and a defensive whirlwind

The Mount Vernon News sports department’s Athlete of the Week is a weekly feature that spotlights local student-athletes and their schools. Based on their performances, we will select an Athlete of the Week and recognize other outstanding athletic accomplishments. Our Athlete of the Week winners for this week are...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio State Highway Patrol, 6-State Trooper Project to focus on I-70

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Members of the 6-State Trooper Project and the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be focusing on Interstate 70 to enforce speed, safety belts and OVI over the weekend. The Project begins after midnight on Oct. 7 and ends at midnight on Oct. 9. The Indiana State...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Columbus

Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion. Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic. The average teacher’s salary is about $2,000 less […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
COLUMBUS, OH
Lima News

As Intel builds in Ohio, 'wave' of plans keeps coming

As Intel takes advantage of the CHIPS Act to raise massive new semiconductor production sites in Ohio, other companies are making similar moves in other states. Micron Technology Inc. announced plans this week to invest as much as $100 billion to build a semiconductor-manufacturing campus in New York state, the latest in what is being called “a wave” of chip production investments in the U.S. announced in the wake of CHIPS passage.
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

'It looks like a war zone,' Johnstown resident describes devastation in Florida after Ian

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "It looks like a war zone in many places," Johnstown resident Tammi Thompson said in a Facebook post after arriving in Port Charlotte, Florida. ABC6/FOX28 spoke to Thompson last week before Hurricane Ian hit. She told us her family recently sold some of their land in Johnstown to an investor following the announcement of Intel's arrival to her neighborhood.
JOHNSTOWN, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Company that bought rights to name Crew stadium now facing challenges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a bold purchase last year elevated the company from unknown status, the mortgage lender Lower.com now faces some problems and was forced to recently layoff an unknown number of employees. Will that affect the naming-rights deal for the stadium the Columbus Crew calls home?
COLUMBUS, OH
