Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes beat St. Cloud State 6-2, sweep home-opening seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Should Ohio State be No. 1? Fans react to Buckeyes' No. 2 ranking
The latest AP Poll has been released after the impact of Week 6 of the 2022 season. One of the most surprising moves is Ohio State moving ahead of Alabama, who fell from No. 1 to No 3, but not above Georgia at No. 1. Of the top 5 teams...
Michigan vs Penn State: Opening point spread released for Top 10 matchup
Michigan vs Penn State: Who is favored to win?Way-Too-Early Prediction. This coming Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines will face their toughest opponent of the season when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions. As we speak (the new rankings have not been released yet), Michigan is No. 4 and Penn State...
Ohio State ranked No. 2 in week seven AP Poll, No. 3 in coaches poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State is taking an unbeaten record, bowl eligibility, and a top-two ranking into its bye week. Ohio State (6-0) has been ranked No. 2 in the latest AP Poll, moving up to its original preseason ranking and above Alabama, who moved down two spots to No. 3 after a narrow […]
Michigan gets bad news regarding WR Roman Wilson
What happened to Roman Wilson?Wilson has been solid so far in 2022. On Saturday afternoon, the Michigan Wolverines will look to move to 6-0 on the season when they hit the road to take on the Indiana Hoosiers. Unfortunately, it sounds like the Wolverines will be without WR Roman Wilson.
Michigan Wolverines Get A Big Noon Cakewalk
Michigan Wolverines VS. Michigan State SpartansAbout The ShowSubscribe To Our YouTube Channel. Matthew Bassin: All right let’s move on down to college football. Got the Michigan Wolverines at 22 and a half point favorites going to Indiana. This is the Big Noon kickoff on Fox, the Hoosiers. Hoosiers are just bad Ryan. They mean bad, but they lost in Nebraska. That’s how bad they are. They’re one in one in the big 10, three and two overall.
Fact or Fiction: Michigan will overtake OSU again in 2022
In the video embedded above, CBSSports discusses whether Michigan is in position to overtake Ohio State for the 2022 Big Ten season. Michigan entered the 2022 college football season with increased expectations after winning their first Big Ten Championship since 2003. The Wolverines return a loaded offensive and will retool on defense, particularly up front where they lose stars Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo.
Michigan coach Mike Hart reportedly has medical emergency during game vs. Indiana
According to multiple reports, Michigan RBs coach Mike Hart has gone down on the sidelines with a medical emergency. Isaiah Hole reported that a coach went down on the sidelines and he appeared to be having a seizure following Indiana’s touchdown play. FOX confirms the coach who went down...
CFB world reacts to Desmond Howard’s Ohio State trash talk
Say this much about Desmond Howard: The former Michigan Wolverines Heisman Trophy winner is enjoying his alma mater’s first win over the Ohio State Buckeyes since 2011. After infamously taking a potshot at Ohio State’s offensive line during the Heisman Trophy presentation last December, Howard couldn’t resist needling his lifetime rival about what he perceived as their schedule of cupcakes entering Week 6.
Ryan Day Talks Michigan State Win, Health Issues At Running Back, Confidence in Improved Cornerback Play Moving Forward
Ohio State had its closest Big Ten game of the season Saturday, but that isn't saying much. The Buckeyes still blew past Michigan State by a 29-point margin, passing their first road test with a 49-20 result in East Lansing. Now undefeated through the first half of the regular season, Ryan Day reviewed Ohio State's latest impressive performance in a press conference following the Spartan steamrolling.
Buckeye players investing NIL money for their future
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Name Image Likeness has opened the door for many college athletes, and two Buckeyes are taking advantage of it. Instead of using the money to buy cars and nice things, the pair are spending their cash on old houses. Buckeyes TreVeyon Henderson and Gee Scott...
Michigan RB Blake Corum makes Barry Sanders-like 50-yard run
If you have been paying attention to the Michigan Wolverines so far this season, you are well aware that RB Blake Corum has been absolutely unstoppable. In fact, heading into Saturday’s game against Indiana, Corum had rushed for 611 yards and a whopping 10 touchdowns. Blake Corum turns into...
The City of Columbus, Ohio and The Ohio State University: Two peas in a pod, one bigger than the other, relatively speaking, but so much the same
The proximity of “Buckeyes” and “America’s Opportunity--for a Few--City” is partly historical accident. Although main campuses of some American state universities originated in their states’ capitals, OSU was sited outside developed Columbus on land stolen from Indigenous Peoples following passage of the segregationist agriculture, manufacturing, and mining-focused Morrill Land Grant Act.
A force on the court and a defensive whirlwind
The Mount Vernon News sports department’s Athlete of the Week is a weekly feature that spotlights local student-athletes and their schools. Based on their performances, we will select an Athlete of the Week and recognize other outstanding athletic accomplishments. Our Athlete of the Week winners for this week are...
Ohio State Highway Patrol, 6-State Trooper Project to focus on I-70
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Members of the 6-State Trooper Project and the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be focusing on Interstate 70 to enforce speed, safety belts and OVI over the weekend. The Project begins after midnight on Oct. 7 and ends at midnight on Oct. 9. The Indiana State...
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Columbus
Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion. Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic. The average teacher’s salary is about $2,000 less […]
Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
As Intel builds in Ohio, ‘wave’ of plans keeps coming
As Intel takes advantage of the CHIPS Act to raise massive new semiconductor production sites in Ohio, other companies are making similar moves in other states. Micron Technology Inc. announced plans this week to invest as much as $100 billion to build a semiconductor-manufacturing campus in New York state, the latest in what is being called “a wave” of chip production investments in the U.S. announced in the wake of CHIPS passage.
'It looks like a war zone,' Johnstown resident describes devastation in Florida after Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "It looks like a war zone in many places," Johnstown resident Tammi Thompson said in a Facebook post after arriving in Port Charlotte, Florida. ABC6/FOX28 spoke to Thompson last week before Hurricane Ian hit. She told us her family recently sold some of their land in Johnstown to an investor following the announcement of Intel's arrival to her neighborhood.
'We're fighting back': Protesters in Columbus voice concerns on women's rights, lawmakers ahead of election
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just 24 hours after a judge decided to permanently block the state’s near-total ban on abortion, activists were outside the Ohio Statehouse sharing their passionate pleas on both sides. The group encouraged voters to take their views on abortion to the polls, as the deadline...
Company that bought rights to name Crew stadium now facing challenges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a bold purchase last year elevated the company from unknown status, the mortgage lender Lower.com now faces some problems and was forced to recently layoff an unknown number of employees. Will that affect the naming-rights deal for the stadium the Columbus Crew calls home?
