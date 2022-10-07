ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Shooting in Brazil leaves 23-year-old in ICU

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Tuesday in Clay County. According to Brazil Police Chief Clint McQueen, the shooting happened at approximately 1:08 a.m. Tuesday along West Central Avenue in Brazil. Responding officers located a 23-year-old male who had been shot. Ambulances took the...
BRAZIL, IN
Semi crashes into house in Illinois

CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — A semi drove off the side of the road and hit a house. Around 1:30 p.m. Illinois State Troopers responded to a call of a semi crashing into a house. State Police said that the semi went off the roadway and for unknown reasons hit the house.
CERRO GORDO, IL
Crews put out a structure fire in Clay County

CARBON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews worked to put out a structure fire in the 1400 block of North Locust Street Tuesday morning. The call came in around 6:50 a.m. and Clay County Dispatch said it was cleared up by 11 a.m. Dispatch also said the home was not a...
CLAY COUNTY, IN
Crash on US 41 sends multiple people to hospital

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A two-car accident on US 41 sent multiple people to the hospital on Sunday. According to a deputy with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, a car turning east onto State Route 246 was t-boned by a car heading north on US 41. The officer said...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Dancing with the TH Stars raises $300K for a good cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Roughly $300,000 was raised for this year’s Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars event. WTWO/WAWV’s Julie Henricks emceed Friday’s event, which featured dancing by another WTWO/WAWV familiar face in Shelby Reilly. Reilly and other dancers were asked to raise funds for...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Vigo County Board of Elections votes against changes to ballot

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County Board of Elections voted against making changes to the ballot for the upcoming election at an emergency meeting hosted Sunday morning. The meeting was announced in response to concerns found during routine testing on Monday, October 3rd. It was discovered that several...
VIGO COUNTY, IN

