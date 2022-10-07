Read full article on original website
Shooting in Brazil leaves 23-year-old in ICU
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Tuesday in Clay County. According to Brazil Police Chief Clint McQueen, the shooting happened at approximately 1:08 a.m. Tuesday along West Central Avenue in Brazil. Responding officers located a 23-year-old male who had been shot. Ambulances took the...
Semi crashes into house in Illinois
CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — A semi drove off the side of the road and hit a house. Around 1:30 p.m. Illinois State Troopers responded to a call of a semi crashing into a house. State Police said that the semi went off the roadway and for unknown reasons hit the house.
Crews put out a structure fire in Clay County
CARBON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews worked to put out a structure fire in the 1400 block of North Locust Street Tuesday morning. The call came in around 6:50 a.m. and Clay County Dispatch said it was cleared up by 11 a.m. Dispatch also said the home was not a...
Marshall man flown to hospital following motorcycle wreck on US 40 in Clark County
CLARK CO, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person has been flown to a hospital following a motorcycle wreck on US 40. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on US 40, just east of Sanders Lane and west of the town of Marshall at approximately 4:14 p.m. on Sunday, October 9.
Crash on US 41 sends multiple people to hospital
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A two-car accident on US 41 sent multiple people to the hospital on Sunday. According to a deputy with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, a car turning east onto State Route 246 was t-boned by a car heading north on US 41. The officer said...
Dancing with the TH Stars raises $300K for a good cause
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Roughly $300,000 was raised for this year’s Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars event. WTWO/WAWV’s Julie Henricks emceed Friday’s event, which featured dancing by another WTWO/WAWV familiar face in Shelby Reilly. Reilly and other dancers were asked to raise funds for...
Vigo County Board of Elections votes against changes to ballot
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County Board of Elections voted against making changes to the ballot for the upcoming election at an emergency meeting hosted Sunday morning. The meeting was announced in response to concerns found during routine testing on Monday, October 3rd. It was discovered that several...
