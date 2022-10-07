Read full article on original website
Fast Company
DeSantis didn’t want migrants in Florida. Now they’re helping rebuild the state
Hurricane Ian wasn’t just Florida’s deadliest hurricane since 1935, but also the U.S.’s second costliest disaster, after Katrina, with at least $60 billion in damages—much of which will take years to fully repair. Rebuilding communities after natural disasters has largely become the role of migrant workers....
Fast Company
Your future home could be inflated in 15 minutes and filled with concrete
Quick, what’s the first thing you think of when I say “inflatable house”? If your mind was flooded with visuals of garish bounce houses rocking with screaming kids, you’re in for a surprise. Over the last year and a half, the New York City startup Automatic...
Fast Company
Fitbit integrates new technology linking people in recovery to caregivers
Boston-based behavior analytics company Pretaa announced Tuesday a partnership with Fitbit to give people battling drug addiction a data-driven support tool on their wrist. Pretaa has worked with Fitbit, the Google-owned wearables company, to build special support features into Fitbit’s products, such as the ability to call out to a clinical caregiver (or a friend, support group sponsor, or family member) if the user feels they’re in danger of relapsing.
Fast Company
An epic business makeover—from tearing down walls to business silos
Studio McGee, founded by the team behind Netflix’s Dream Home Makeover series, decided it needed a makeover of its own to support its booming business. The problem was that the business had a patchwork of legacy systems—Xero for accounting, Stitch Labs for inventory, Shopify for e-commerce, ShipStation for order fulfillment, and myriad Excel spreadsheets to try to make sense of it all—which made it difficult to access, coordinate, and analyze key financial data.
Fast Company
Do these 5 things to land your next internship
College is back in session—and if you’re a student, you’re probably celebrating the accomplishment of your newly completed summer internship. But the start of school also means a kickoff to internship-search season, which can feel like an overwhelming process even for the most experienced interns. You probably have questions like, what type of internships are available in which city. Or what should you consider when narrowing down your options.
Observer: No matter who climbs Beijing's ranks, Xi rules
BEIJING — (AP) — For decades, Ho Pin made accurate predictions about China’s next leadership line-up — no small feat, given the black-box nature of Beijing politics. But now, days before the opening on Sunday of China’s most important political meeting in a decade, the New York-based journalist said there’s little point, given the power amassed by leader Xi Jinping.
Cartwright: Bill would boost extreme weather prep
FORTY FORT — U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright Tuesday said he is introducing legislation this week that would improve government readiness for
Fast Company
More than a dozen states recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Should New York be next?
It’s been a cultural battle in the United States for decades: Should Christopher Columbus still be honored with a holiday, or should the second Monday in October celebrate Indigenous communities instead? More than a dozen states already recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and a petition is calling on New York to be the next.
Fast Company
‘A race for higher ground’: A new study shows how climate gentrification is displacing vulnerable communities
In the wake of Hurricane Ian, it still isn’t clear how many homes were destroyed in Florida. But it is clear that some neighborhoods could take years to rebuild, and likely that those who have the means to do so will choose to move to higher ground. That was already beginning to happen in parts of Florida, as the state is increasingly threatened by rising sea levels. In some cases, people who move are displacing poorer residents who were already living farther inland or uphill—a process called climate gentrification. Areas that were once cheaper because they didn’t have ocean views are now becoming more desirable.
Fast Company
Ohio is close to abolishing the death penalty. Here’s why businesses should help
In early September, nearly a dozen European governments sent representatives to Ohio to support calls to abolish the state’s death penalty. This official delegation visits the United States once a year, and this time they made ending Ohio’s use of capital punishment the sole focus of their trip. Why? Because Ohio has a tremendous opportunity to end capital punishment within its borders and accelerate history across the nation.
