Illinois governor’s race: Pritzker and Bailey set to debate tonight, Thursday at 7p.m.
With the election about a month away, the two men who want to be governor of Illinois for the next four years square off in a debate Thursday night. Democratic incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, will take the stage at Illinois State University in Normal in a debate sponsored by AARP of Illinois. The debate will allow members from two crucial voting blocs to hear from the candidates on matters important to both, including affordable housing, health care, and education.
Comptroller’s Race: Mendoza touts state’s fiscal progress; Teresi focuses on recent corruption
Voters to decide who should be state’s chief fiscal officer. When former Gov. Bruce Rauner and the Democratic-controlled General Assembly spent more than two years at an impasse in negotiating a state budget from mid-2015 into 2017, the office of Illinois comptroller was thrust onto center stage. As the...
Indiana Voter Registration Ends October 11, Early Voting Begins October 12
Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan is reminding Hoosiers of two upcoming dates regarding voting:. Indiana’s voter registration deadline is October 11. Registering to vote and checking your status can be done online at http://IndianaVoters.com or by visiting your local county election administrator’s office. On October 11, online registration needs to be completed before midnight and registering in person at your local county election administrator’s office needs to be completed before the end of the business day.
Indiana doubles grants to $10 million for teacher recruitment, retention
Indiana schools and community partners will receive more than $10 million in funding to attract and retain educators throughout the state. The Indiana Department of Education originally designated $5 million for its “Attract, Prepare, Retain” grant. However, the number and quality of grant applications led the department to increase the amount to $10.6 million. Funding for the grant comes from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund and will be allocated to schools and educators in 29 of Indiana’s 92 counties.
Enough blame to go around for growing U.S. moral depravity
Herschel Walker – the former football player running for the U.S. Senate from Georgia – says he opposes all abortion; even when rape, incest or the life of the expectant mother is involved. Yet, the Daily Beast reports that he paid for his girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009, and she still has receipts to prove it.
Google settles lawsuit alleging violation of Illinois’ biometric laws
An attorney for a nonprofit organization that defends civil liberties in the digital world says Illinois’ biometric privacy laws are changing the way some companies conduct business. Google is the latest company accused of violating the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act by using images of those who used Google...
MRVAN DESERVES OUR SUPPORT
There is only one candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives on the ballot this year who has taken action to support your right to vote, and that candidate is our Democratic member of Congress Frank J. Mrvan. Elections matter. And your ability to vote is a right that cannot...
Illinois treasurer candidate warns of tax increases post-election
The Republican candidate for Illinois treasurer is speaking out against Democratic lawmakers and warns tax increases are coming after the November election. Tom Demmer, a state representative from Dixon, hosted a news conference Wednesday and said the Democrats are being secretive with the public about their post-election plans. “The concerning...
Democrat files measure to amend SAFE-T act after election
An Illinois lawmaker is proposing changes to the SAFE-T Act, which ends cash bail on Jan. 1. The trailer bill that could come up after the November election has led some to speak out against it. Senate Bill 4228 was introduced by state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, and aims to...
Illinois takes Equal Rights Amendment to appeals court
AG Raoul joins Nevada in seeking order for federal recognition. Attorneys for the state of Illinois joined their colleagues in Nevada and Virginia Wednesday, September 28, in asking a federal appellate court to declare that the Equal Rights Amendment has been legally ratified as the 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Class action lawsuit filed against Illinois nursing home provider
A class action lawsuit has been filed against an Illinois nursing home provider. The lawsuit was filed by AARP and others and alleges Alden Group, Ltd. is putting residents at risk by deliberately understaffing their facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits. “The suit is...
Indiana AG urges proactive steps to secure social media, phone upon death
Securing social media accounts and cell phone data after the death of a loved one can be simplified with some planning, according to Indiana Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita. Rokita is advising citizens throughout the state to set up a legacy contact to ensure accounts are secure and accessible to...
Despite Biden saying ‘pandemic is over,’ Pritzker reissues executive orders
While the President of the United States says the pandemic is over, Gov. J.B. Pritzker continues his COVID-19 executive orders, though they continue to unwind. President Joe Biden was recently asked by “60 Minutes” if the COVID-19 pandemic is over, given the first Detroit Auto Show is happening after three years.
State to reduce $1.8 billion federal unemployment debt by $450 million
Low unemployment has allowed for payment from trust fund balance, Pritzker says. Gov. JB Pritzker announced a plan Tuesday, September 27, to reduce a $1.8 billion Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund deficit by $450 million through an infusion of unemployment-related revenues. The trust fund is the pool of money paid into...
‘Enough is Enough’
It’s not politics as usual. Haneefah Khaaliq, a former school teacher and lawyer, began her campaign for U.S. Senate in Indiana in 2020. After venturing out to collect 4,500 signatures as required by the State of Indiana to remain on the primary ballot, Khaaliq’s signature collection was challenged by the close friend of a primary opponent. In Indiana, if a candidate’s signatures aren’t challenged, candidates are presumed safe and allowed to run.
Indiana’s Holcomb to focus on energy, industries in Germany, Switzerland
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will lead a delegation to Europe next week to maintain or enhance relationships with companies with North American headquarters in Indiana. Holcomb, Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and other officials from the Indiana Economic Development Corp. will leave Oct. 2 for Germany and Switzerland. It will be Holcomb’s 13th international trip as governor and his third visit to both Germany and Switzerland. The state delegation’s expenses for the trip are paid for by private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.
Federal Investment to Boost Emergency Food Aid in Indiana
Amid struggles with higher food and transportation costs, fewer donations and increased demand, food banks in Indiana will soon have additional funding to help ensure more Hoosiers have food on the table. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing nearly $1.5 billion for emergency food assistance nationally. Carmen Cumberland, president...
