The Independent

Amazon Prime Day 2 home and kitchen deals: Best offers on Ring, Ninja and Shark products

For the first time, Amazon has chosen to host two of its Prime Day shopping bonanzas in 2022, and we couldn’t be more excited.The 48-hour October event – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – is well underway, offering you the perfect opportunity to snap up a discount across tech, laptops, TVs, household essentials, and more.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogThe Prime Day sale event also serves as a great time to pick up cheap homewares and kitchen appliances, with everything from air fryers and mattresses to cordless vacuums and coffee machines being reduced.Better still, Amazon...
This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale

“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping.  Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
Shoppers Are Wearing These Cozy Lounge Pants 'Every Single Day' — and a 3-Pack Is on Sale for $35

“I bought another set almost immediately” As temperatures fall, there's no doubt that many of our closets start seeing more cozy clothes. That's right, it's finally loungewear season: As soon as a chill is in the air, the sweats come back out and start their heavy rotation through winter.  Looking to upgrade your collection? Then consider the Real Essentials Ultra-Soft Lounge Joggers, which are currently on sale at Amazon for up to 42 percent off.  The pants are made from a poly-spandex blend that's perfectly stretchy and cozy, so...
ohmymag.co.uk

Easy hack to ripen an avocado at home in just 10 minutes

Whether eaten in a salad, as a topping over bread or in a dip, avocados are an extremely versatile fruit. Not only that, avocados are also very nutritious and deemed, a superfood by nutritionists. While experienced home cooks might know how to pick the most ready-to-be-eaten avocados from the supermarket,...
Cult of Mac

iPhone 14 Plus finally goes on sale

A month after its announcement, the iPhone 14 Plus finally goes on sale in over 30 markets today. The ‘Plus’ model is the newest addition to Apple’s iPhone lineup. With a starting price tag of $899, the iPhone 14 Plus is $100 more expensive than the iPhone 14. But for that additional money, you get a bigger 6.7-inch display and longer battery life.
