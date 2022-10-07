Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon Prime Day 2 home and kitchen deals: Best offers on Ring, Ninja and Shark products
For the first time, Amazon has chosen to host two of its Prime Day shopping bonanzas in 2022, and we couldn’t be more excited.The 48-hour October event – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – is well underway, offering you the perfect opportunity to snap up a discount across tech, laptops, TVs, household essentials, and more.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogThe Prime Day sale event also serves as a great time to pick up cheap homewares and kitchen appliances, with everything from air fryers and mattresses to cordless vacuums and coffee machines being reduced.Better still, Amazon...
intheknow.com
The 7 best space heater deals to shop on Amazon this Prime Day — as low as $20
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Fall is in full swing and winter is...
intheknow.com
6 fashion deals under $25 to score on Prime Day that you’ll wear all fall
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Autumn is finally here, which means it’s time...
intheknow.com
7 teeth-whitening products to grab for cheap during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you’ve been looking in the mirror lately...
IN THIS ARTICLE
People are only just discovering what M&M’s stands for after all these years
MANY people love tucking into a delicious bag of M&M’s - but do you know what the name stands for?. Sweet lovers are only just stopping to think about what the initials mean and discovering the answer. The multi-coloured shelled chocolate treats have tiny Ms printed on the top,...
This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale
“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping. Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
Three clearance finds at Walmart for as low as 75 cents that you can’t pass up
1. Lunch Bag - 75 cents. Dealswithnat2 found a big markdown by scanning AZ Lunch bags. Bags were found in blue, grey and strawberry colors. All were knocked down to just 75 cents. By comparison, AZ lunch bags start at over $8 on Walmart's website. 2. Camo Bean Bag Chair-...
Shoppers Are Wearing These Cozy Lounge Pants 'Every Single Day' — and a 3-Pack Is on Sale for $35
“I bought another set almost immediately” As temperatures fall, there's no doubt that many of our closets start seeing more cozy clothes. That's right, it's finally loungewear season: As soon as a chill is in the air, the sweats come back out and start their heavy rotation through winter. Looking to upgrade your collection? Then consider the Real Essentials Ultra-Soft Lounge Joggers, which are currently on sale at Amazon for up to 42 percent off. The pants are made from a poly-spandex blend that's perfectly stretchy and cozy, so...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 foods that cook surprisingly well in an air fryer
It turns out that the best air fryers aren't just here to make you chips
intheknow.com
Hands down, these are the 19 best deals at Walmart’s Rollbacks and more sale you need to shop ASAP
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Not to be outdone by Amazon’s Prime Early...
intheknow.com
9 of the best kitchen deals to score during Amazon’s October Prime Day Sale
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Amazon Prime Day famously takes place in July....
intheknow.com
Hurry! Score a 55-inch RCA smart TV for under $200, a Tineco vac for just $97 and more through Thursday
This article is brought to you by Walmart and created by In The Know’s commerce team. If you decide to purchase products through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. It’s totally normal to shop for friends and family and to...
intheknow.com
Over 40,000 Amazon shoppers swear by these immunity supplements for helping with their dogs’ allergies — and they’re on sale
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. You want the best for your dog, so...
ohmymag.co.uk
Easy hack to ripen an avocado at home in just 10 minutes
Whether eaten in a salad, as a topping over bread or in a dip, avocados are an extremely versatile fruit. Not only that, avocados are also very nutritious and deemed, a superfood by nutritionists. While experienced home cooks might know how to pick the most ready-to-be-eaten avocados from the supermarket,...
Cult of Mac
iPhone 14 Plus finally goes on sale
A month after its announcement, the iPhone 14 Plus finally goes on sale in over 30 markets today. The ‘Plus’ model is the newest addition to Apple’s iPhone lineup. With a starting price tag of $899, the iPhone 14 Plus is $100 more expensive than the iPhone 14. But for that additional money, you get a bigger 6.7-inch display and longer battery life.
intheknow.com
7 amazing kitchen deals to snag during Target’s early Black Friday sale
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you missed Target Deal Days last week,...
intheknow.com
Don’t miss these Prime Day UGG deals — boots and slippers are up to 40% off
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Not really sure what to buy at Amazon’s...
intheknow.com
The famous ‘Amazon coat’ now comes in kids’ sizes and it’s 50% off for Prime Day
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. A few years ago, the Orolay Thickened Down...
intheknow.com
If you hate scrubbing your baking sheets, you need to get these silicone mats while they’re on sale for less than $10
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Baking sheets are one of my least favorite...
Comments / 0