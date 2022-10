LOS ANGELES – If I told you on opening day that the Los Angeles Dodgers would end the regular season with the lowest bullpen ERA in the National League, you’d figure that the spring training trade for eight-time All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel had worked out — if not spectacularly, then at least as well as planned when they acquired him to replace the outgoing closer Kenley Jansen.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO