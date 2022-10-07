Read full article on original website
The President of the United States is on his way to Upstate New York this week. Typically, we can only make this kind of statement once per four years, and now, the time has come once again. As political camps around the country begin to build toward the 2024 Presidential Election, U.S. President Joe Biden is bringing his cavalry up to the Hudson Valley.
President Biden announces $20 billion to boost tech, semiconductor chip production in Hudson Valley
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. -- President Joe Biden was in the Hudson Valley on Thursday and made a stop at IBM in Poughkeepsie, where he announced a $20 billion initiative focused on new technology. The massive investment includes billions of dollars that will be spent in New York. IBM plans to invest...
10 Hudson Valley Ice Cream Shops Biden Might Visit
President Joe Biden has a sweet tooth and he loves his ice cream. He's going to be in the Hudson Valley tomorrow and there are several places he could be visiting for a scoop. President Joe Biden will be in Poughkeepsie tomorrow visiting the IBM Campus around noon. The news broke yesterday afternoon that he will be there to discuss job and micro chip creation in America. Biden will then attend Democrat fundraising events in New Jersey. He's been known to make random stops for ice cream while he's in town.
Schumer: Micron to bring microchip plant to upstate New York
NEW YORK — (AP) — Micron, one of the world’s largest microchip manufacturers, is expected to open a semiconductor plant in New York, promising an investment of up to $100 billion and a plant that could bring 50,000 jobs to the state, the Senate's top Democrat says.
Former N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo Announces He Will Launch New Podcast, PAC and Gun Safety Initiative
"The past few months gave me a new perspective on politics," the embattled former governor claims in a new video announcing his myriad projects A little more than a year after an explosive report from the New York attorney general precipitated his political downfall, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he's back — with a PAC, a podcast and an initiative aimed at gun safety. "We have a lot to talk about to catch up," 64-year-old Cuomo says in a video posted Wednesday. He continues: "After working 24/7 in public service for many years,...
Staten Island pols express outrage over migrants being housed in a Staten Island hotel
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island elected officials said Tuesday they are vehemently opposed to migrants being placed in the Comfort Inn in Travis, where New York City is temporarily placing asylum seekers. Borough President Vito Fossella, City Councilmember David Carr (R-Mid Island), City Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli (R-South...
Two shot outside New York Congressman Lee Zeldin's home
Two people were shot on Sunday outside the home of New York congressman and Republican New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, who has made addressing crime and violence a key point of his campaign, he said in a statement. The shooting appeared to have no connection to the Zeldin family,...
Is President Abraham Lincoln Haunting A Home In Upstate New York?
How in the world is one home in Upstate New York, and the ghost of Abraham Lincoln connected?. The night that President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated, he was sitting right next to an Upstate New York couple. Allegedly, a year after the assassination in 1866, the President's ghost visited a home just outside of Albany. Here's what we know from online research:
5 Months Later, Derek Jeter’s Home Is Still For Sale
It looks like the housing market may be cooling off for everybody in the Hudson Valley, including the super-rich. Nearly six months after hitting the market, a spectacular Greenwood Lake, NY home that once belonged to Yankee star Derek Jeter still doesn't have a buyer, and it's not alone. The literal castle in Orange County, NY joins the most expensive homes in Dutchess and Ulster Counties that have also sat unsold for months. What gives?
100+ Mile Police Chase Starts In Canada; Ends in Upstate New York!
New York is a beautiful state to drive through. Last year more than 26 million people enjoyed the scenic beauty along the New York Thruway, but on Sunday a man saw the stretch from Buffalo to Syracuse in a way few do – attempting to escape the law. While...
DNA Test Confirms Wolf Killed in Upstate New York
A DNA test confirms that an 85-pound canid killed in upstate New York is actually a wolf. The canid was killed during a coyote hunt in 2021 in Cherry Valley, New York. Unofficial Networks reports that those initial DNA tests were conducted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). They concluded that the animal was a coyote. Further testing takes place at Princeton University. Those results would contradict the other ones.
New York Rep. Lee Zeldin Comments on Shooting in Front of Twin Daughters: 'They Acted Very Swiftly'
Two people were shot outside the home of New York Rep. Lee Zeldin in Long Island, New York, on Sunday. The incident occurred at approximately 2:20 p.m. Sunday. In a statement, the 42-year-old GOP politician told Fox News that his twin daughters were home at the time and there are two suspects involved.
National Record Set in New York State Broken a Week Later
Records are meant to fall. Roger Maris' American League home run record recently fell after 61 years, when the Yankees' Aaron Judge hit his 62nd HR of the 2022 season. As in many cases, records can stand for decades. But in this particular story, a national record has fallen after just a little over one week.
Congressman Brian Higgins announces funding for Buffalo Food Justice Project
Congressman Brian Higgins announced Tuesday nearly $400,000 in federal funding for the Buffalo Food Justice Project.
Peloton slashing 500 more jobs in fourth round of layoffs this year
NEW YORK — For the fourth time this year, Peloton is cutting its workforce by 12%. According to The Wall Street Journal, Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy said Thursday that the company plans to cut roughly 500 jobs after reporting six straight quarterly losses. The company will be left with...
