Trial begins for Buna man charged with intoxication manslaughter after June 2021 crash
SILSBEE, Texas — Trial began Tuesday for a 60-year-old Buna man charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal car accident June 2021. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above originally aired June 15, 2021.) Stephen Dudley Morgan was arrested on June 15, 2021 in Tyler County on a manslaughter warrant. Police said...
kjas.com
Suspect arrested after deputies find stolen car and drugs
KJAS News has confirmed that a vehicle recently reported stolen was recovered over the weekend in Jasper. According to Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan, it was a 2013 Volkswagen that was discovered stolen on Thursday morning from a residence on County Road 358, about a mile south of Jasper.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
UPDATE -WILLIS SHOOTING
330PM UPDATE-MALE IS BELIEVED TO STILL BE IN THE RESIDENCE. MCSO UNITS ON SCENE PLEASE KEEP CLEAR OF THE AREA.
mocomotive.com
Fatal shooting of Splendora man tied to disagreement, arrest warrant says
According to the arrest warrant issued for Stephen Roger Edwards, he asked that the man later slain and a female friend bring a third man to a location off Lost Lake Drive in New Caney to settle a disagreement. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/New-Caney-man-charged-with-murder-following-brawl-17499288.php.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
UPDATE ON WILLIS SHOOTING
430pm-At about 2 pm Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call in the 13000 block of Sorrento Bay Drive in the Willis area. They arrived they found a female victim at a neighbor’s home. She had not been shot but had been pistol-whipped. Deputies surrounded the home and evacuated surrounding homes. SWAT was called in. They entered the home and found a male with what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He is being transported to the hospital in critical condition.
newtoncountynews.net
Homeowner Holds Suspect at Gunpoint During Burglary
The Newton County Sheriff’s Department received a call Sunday night at 9:58 p.m. regarding the burglary of a residence. The homeowner reported that they were holding the suspect at gunpoint awaiting the Sheriff’s deputies arrival. The homeowner saw the suspect enter his well house and walk away with...
KTRE
Person of interest in death of Beaumont man still at large after fleeing Angelina County authorities
As the result of a public information request by KLTV, the man has been identified by the Rangers as Timothy Michael Randall, 29, of Price, Texas. The Ranger who responded said he was called out at 1:15 a.m. to assist with an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Rusk County.
Man who allegedly broke into Jacksonville home and hit person with a crowbar, arrested
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said that they have arrested Eric Lowe, who allegedly forced himself into a Jacksonville home and hit one of the residents with a crowbar on Saturday morning. According to officials, after the break-in a warrant was issued for Lowe’s arrest. Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Tyler […]
OFFICIALS: East Texas man arrested in connection with home invasion, assault with crowbar
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is behind bars after allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting someone with a crowbar. On Saturday, around 5:20 a.m., the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home invasion call in the 1000 block of CR 1514 in Jacksonville.
Amber Alert issued for 2-week-old Livingston girl reportedly taken by non-custodial mom
Sonni Meilike was last seen wearing a pink shirt and diaper. Authorities said the newborn's alleged abductor is her mother, who should not have custody of the child
KLTV
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help searching for murder suspect
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a murder suspect from the Beaumont area. The suspect was located driving in their vehicle by the Huntington Police Department but the suspect evaded before wrecking in the private lot of Metal Mart (4110 block of Highway 69 South) in Lufkin. The suspect exited the wrecked vehicle and evaded on foot behind Metal Mart toward Fuller Springs and Spring Lake Road.
1 injured after Oak Hill Plaza shooting in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A woman was found with gunshot wounds in a car after a Thursday night shooting in Oak Hill Plaza, according to Nacogdoches Police. The shooter is unknown at this time, and officials said the woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment and her injuries “do not appear to be […]
Lufkin man arrested for intoxication manslaughter after fatal wreck with motorcyclist
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A fatal wreck involving a truck and a motorcycle led to the arrest of a Lufkin man, police announced. On Thursday morning, the Lufkin Police Department worked a fatal wreck on Old Union Road. Police said 24-year-old Hunter Thompson of Lufkin was leaving Great Oaks Apartments to go to work around […]
East Texas News
House fire claims 3 lives
TRINITY COUNTY — Three Trinity County residents were killed on Oct. 6 as the result of a house fire. Emily Gideon, 36, and two daughters, Braley, 10, and Annabelle, 7, were killed. According to a release from Sheriff Woody Wallace, emergency personnel were notified at about midnight on Oct....
2-week-old Livingston girl located safe after Amber Alert issued
Authorities also said the adult believed to have been with her was also found. It's not yet known if the woman will be charged with anything.
East Texas Fugitives Added to DPS 10 Most Wanted Lists
Whenever you see that the Texas Department of Public Safety has added new people to their “Most Wanted Lists” you want to pay attention to that information. And recently, they added two names, both of which are fugitives from East Texas. Matthew Hoy Edgar is now on the...
Shreveport man arrested for capital murder of 2 men in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Shreveport man was arrested on Wednesday in Mesquite for the capital murder of two people in Cherokee County, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, who officials identified as Devon Harris turned himself into the Mesquite Police Department. Officials said Harris was “identified the subject responsible for the murders […]
kjas.com
Trash fire rekindled with breeze and spread across land
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Monday afternoon that a trash fire, which was thought to be extinguished, rekindled and spread across land until the Angelina River Fire Department arrived to put it out. According to Duncan, it happened at about 1:00 on County Road 062,...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 10/07/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 10-07-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 10/05/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
messenger-news.com
Former Houston County Sheriff’s Dispatcher Arrested on Suspicion of Injury to a Child
HOUSTON COUNTY – Former Houston County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher Kathryn Jade Cook was arrested in Cherokee County Sept. 28, 2022 on a Houston County warrant for injury to a child and impeding a child’s breath. The sheriff’s office was called after a Grapeland Independent School District nurse...
