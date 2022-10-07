ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corrigan, TX

kjas.com

Suspect arrested after deputies find stolen car and drugs

KJAS News has confirmed that a vehicle recently reported stolen was recovered over the weekend in Jasper. According to Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan, it was a 2013 Volkswagen that was discovered stolen on Thursday morning from a residence on County Road 358, about a mile south of Jasper.
JASPER, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

UPDATE -WILLIS SHOOTING

330PM UPDATE-MALE IS BELIEVED TO STILL BE IN THE RESIDENCE. MCSO UNITS ON SCENE PLEASE KEEP CLEAR OF THE AREA.
WILLIS, TX
mocomotive.com

Fatal shooting of Splendora man tied to disagreement, arrest warrant says

According to the arrest warrant issued for Stephen Roger Edwards, he asked that the man later slain and a female friend bring a third man to a location off Lost Lake Drive in New Caney to settle a disagreement. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/New-Caney-man-charged-with-murder-following-brawl-17499288.php.
NEW CANEY, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Corrigan, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

UPDATE ON WILLIS SHOOTING

430pm-At about 2 pm Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call in the 13000 block of Sorrento Bay Drive in the Willis area. They arrived they found a female victim at a neighbor’s home. She had not been shot but had been pistol-whipped. Deputies surrounded the home and evacuated surrounding homes. SWAT was called in. They entered the home and found a male with what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He is being transported to the hospital in critical condition.
WILLIS, TX
newtoncountynews.net

Homeowner Holds Suspect at Gunpoint During Burglary

The Newton County Sheriff’s Department received a call Sunday night at 9:58 p.m. regarding the burglary of a residence. The homeowner reported that they were holding the suspect at gunpoint awaiting the Sheriff’s deputies arrival. The homeowner saw the suspect enter his well house and walk away with...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man who allegedly broke into Jacksonville home and hit person with a crowbar, arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said that they have arrested Eric Lowe, who allegedly forced himself into a Jacksonville home and hit one of the residents with a crowbar on Saturday morning. According to officials, after the break-in a warrant was issued for Lowe’s arrest. Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Tyler […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KLTV

Angelina County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help searching for murder suspect

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a murder suspect from the Beaumont area. The suspect was located driving in their vehicle by the Huntington Police Department but the suspect evaded before wrecking in the private lot of Metal Mart (4110 block of Highway 69 South) in Lufkin. The suspect exited the wrecked vehicle and evaded on foot behind Metal Mart toward Fuller Springs and Spring Lake Road.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 injured after Oak Hill Plaza shooting in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A woman was found with gunshot wounds in a car after a Thursday night shooting in Oak Hill Plaza, according to Nacogdoches Police. The shooter is unknown at this time, and officials said the woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment and her injuries “do not appear to be […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
East Texas News

House fire claims 3 lives

TRINITY COUNTY — Three Trinity County residents were killed on Oct. 6 as the result of a house fire. Emily Gideon, 36, and two daughters, Braley, 10, and Annabelle, 7, were killed. According to a release from Sheriff Woody Wallace, emergency personnel were notified at about midnight on Oct....
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Shreveport man arrested for capital murder of 2 men in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Shreveport man was arrested on Wednesday in Mesquite for the capital murder of two people in Cherokee County, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, who officials identified as Devon Harris turned himself into the Mesquite Police Department. Officials said Harris was “identified the subject responsible for the murders […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Trash fire rekindled with breeze and spread across land

Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Monday afternoon that a trash fire, which was thought to be extinguished, rekindled and spread across land until the Angelina River Fire Department arrived to put it out. According to Duncan, it happened at about 1:00 on County Road 062,...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 10/07/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 10-07-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 10/05/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

