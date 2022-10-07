ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sentencing date for former IBC Bank employee charged with embezzlement rescheduled

The Brownsville Herald
 3 days ago
The sentencing date for a former IBC Bank employee, who pleaded guilty to embezzling thousands of dollars from the financial institution, has been rescheduled due to a scheduling conflict with the attorney representing her.

Itzel Arlete Vega was scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 13 on an embezzlement charge, but she will now be sentenced Oct. 20 at the request of her attorney.

In a motion filed Oct. 3, by Vega’s attorney, Rudy Moreno, he requested a continuance in the sentencing date because he will be “Unavailable/out-of-town for a previously planned event & speaking engagement.”

The motion further reads, “This motion is not made for purposes of delay but only so that justice may be done and to provide defendant the effective assistance of counsel.”

U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. signed and granted the motion Oct. 4.

Vega entered a guilty plea July 5 to one count of a federal indictment that in part read that from May 15, 2021, to Dec. 1, 2021, that as an IBC Bank employee she did with “intent to defraud and injure such institution, willfully misapply the sum of approximately $88,861.14 of the moneys, funds and credits of such financial institution.”

Vega, 23, a Hidalgo County resident, was accused of embezzling $86,582.14 from three accounts of customers of International Bank of Commerce. The thefts occurred from July through September 2021, according to a federal criminal complaint.

She worked at the Nolana IBC Bank branch at 2900 W. Expressway 83 in McAllen.

Homeland Security Investigations agents allege Vega began embezzling from one IBC Bank customer in July 2021, where she reopened the account of a customer who had died and filled out a change of address form as well, the federal criminal complaint stated.

Between July 26 and Aug. 18, 2021, Vega made 27 transactions using the customer’s debit card totaling $2,822.68, the federal complaint stated. In addition, she withdrew $7,616 from the account, according to the complaint.

A further investigation by special agents revealed that Vega had committed the same action against two other bank customers, according to authorities. She made seven withdrawals from one account for $5,453.90, which she repaid, the federal complaint stated.

In the other account, Vega allegedly conducted 230 transactions including ATM withdrawals and purchases totaling $70,577.19, the federal complaint said.

Video surveillance shows Vega depositing the funds into a personal account at a PNC Bank, according to authorities.

According to the federal complaint, on Dec. 1, 2021, IBC Bank Vice President Marty Charles spoke to Vega via phone and Vega told her she had paid back the money on two of the accounts but did not have any money in her savings account to pay back the $70,577.19 she had taken.

Federal agents searched Vega’s apartment on Feb. 16, where they found more than 50 items of high-end merchandise including handbags, shoes and makeup in addition to other items.

Vega was arrested on Feb. 17. She remains out on a $50,000 bond.

