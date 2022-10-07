Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence Carmela PaolaNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
(NOT FORGOTTEN) Julieanna Miller Cold Case 1982Ryan LincolnOld Saybrook, CT
Scribe
54 Cannon St
Adorable Ranch in the heart of Mt. Carmel available for occupancy June 1, 2021! Offering 4 Bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms, an Eat-In Kitchen and a fully finished lower level including a 4th bedroom and large Family Room. Door to access yard is easily accessible from the lower level. Attached under house garage with access through the lower level. This freshly painted home has gleaming hardwood floors throughout most of the first floor. Easy access to highway for commuters and close to QU, Yale and other universities.
sheltonherald.com
Plans for Milford entertainment center back on track, mayor says
MILFORD — City plans to create an arts and entertainment center on North Street are back on track, according to Mayor Ben Blake. The city bought the 6.98-acre parcel at 701 North St. for $1.6 million in 2016. Open space money, grants and other sources paid for the purchase, which put an end to a developer’s plans to build 63 houses there.
Register Citizen
Area people of note, Oct. 8, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. * Brother Knights and 4th degree Honor Guard celebrated at St Barnabas Church in North Haven on Aug. 13, along with Fr. Santiago, and Deacon Steve and Deacon Ronnie, the First Feast of Blessed Michael McGivney, founder of The Knights of Columbus. The founder of the Knights of Columbus, Blessed Father Michael J. McGivney was a central figure in the growth of Catholicism in America, and he remains a model today. His example of charity, evangelization and empowerment of the laity continues to bear fruit and guide Knights of Columbus around the world. Blessed McGivney was beatified on October 31, 2020 and we pray for his canonization.
trumbulltimes.com
New Haven woman's quest to honor city's first Black resident, Lucretia, nears reality
NEW HAVEN — Since Ann Garrett Robinson’s discovery of Lucretia’s story about 25 years ago, she made it her mission to create a corner to honor the woman believed to be the city’s first Black resident of record. Now, the finish line looks closer as her...
Scribe
400 Blake St.
B5-2x2 Blake - Upgraded 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom unit , fully appliance stainless steel appliances along with granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Lots of closet space and bright windows. Location. 400 Blake St., New Haven, CT. Address approximated. Rent. $1825. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 10/07/2022. Listing...
New Haven boy to be honored by state lawmakers for charity efforts in Bridgeport
State and local lawmakers say they plan to recognize Ashton Jefferson, a fifth grader at Betsy Ross Middle School, for an effort he started last year for people in need.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Fire On Hope Street
2022-10-17@3:09pm–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters were called to a fire on Hope Street in the Black Rock section of town. Chief Hathaway told me no one was home at the time of the fire. No reported injuries and the fire marshal is on the way to investigate the cause of the fire.
One dead, two injured in Bridgeport Fairfield Avenue shooting: Police
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred at the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Broad Street on Saturday. Police responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection around 1:40 a.m. At the scene, they found an unresponsive 29-year-old Bridgeport man who appeared to have been shot […]
Suspect Nabbed In New Canaan Home Burglary
A 43-year-old man was charged with burglarizing a Fairfield County home. Police responded to a report of a burglary with forced entry through the door of a New Canaan home on Park Street on Tuesday, Oct. 4, according to the New Canaan Police Department. Investigators identified David Gannalo, of Norwalk,...
Register Citizen
Three New Haven parks to get upgrades through $2.3M DEEP funding
NEW HAVEN — East Rock, Edgewood and Lighthouse Point parks will soon see improvements thank to millions of dollars in state funding coming to the Elm City. The city anticipates getting $2.3 million from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection: $1 million for East Rock Park, $800,000 for Edgewood Park and $500,000 for Lighthouse Point Park.
WTNH.com
Abate’s Apizza & Seafood Restaurant Celebrates National Pizza Month
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – October is National Pizza Month and CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was happy to celebrate with Abate’s Apizza & Seafood Restaurant owner,. In this segment, Lou shows our viewers the huge selection of different kinds of pizza they offer at Abate’s Apizza, and there’s something for all kinds of tastes. Whether it’s for a big party, or just a quick family dinner, you’ll find something to make your taste buds happy.
visitfairfieldcounty.org
Fairfield County Fair
Visit the Fairfield County Fairgrounds for the 172nd Fairfield County Fair from Sunday, October 9 to Saturday, October 15. The goal of the Fairfield County Fair is to provide a family-oriented event with fun for all ages. Come check out a great county fair and see why people continue to come back year after year!
Disabled Air Force veteran in Bridgeport on brink of homelessness
The Bridgeport community is rallying around an Air Force veteran who is on the verge of being homeless.
Bridgeport PD: Man killed, 2 wounded in early morning shooting
A 29-year-old man from Bridgeport was found fatally shot and two others were wounded early Saturday morning near an intersection in the city, Bridgeport police said.
23-Year-Old Becomes Second Person Charged In Connection To Incident At Milford Restaurant
A second person has been charged in connection with an incident at a Connecticut restaurant in which a woman bit and spit at employees and police officers. New Haven County resident James Gray, 23, of Milford, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 6, for the incident which took place on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Stonebridge Cafe in Milford.
Eyewitness News
Police: One youth arrested following ‘large fight’ near Apple Harvest Festival
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a ‘large fight’ broke out near the Southington Apple Harvest Festival on Saturday. According to police reports, the fight happened in front of Anthony Jacks in Southington. Officers working the festival responded to the call at 9:00 pm while additional officers were...
Eyewitness News
Two-car crash closes Route 44 in West Harford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A car accident shut down Route 44 in West Hartford. Police say the road was shut down between Mountain Road and Waterville Road in Avon. According to the DOT, the accident was between two cars. There is no word on if injuries were sustained during...
Thousands run in 2022 Hartford Marathon. Here's who crossed the finish line first.
HARTFORD, Conn. — Thousands of runners from around Connecticut and across the Eastern Seaboard came to Hartford for the annual Eversource Hartford Marathon. The races included a 5K, a half marathon, which is 13.1 miles, and the marathon, a whopping 26.2 miles. The top three winners in the men's...
Bridgeport church program sees 40% increase in homelessness over past 6 months
The head of a Bridgeport church that has a program designed to help people facing homelessness says the number of clients he's seeing is on the rise.
WTNH.com
8 Things To Do This Weekend: Pumpkin Passage, Terror at Quassy & the Portland Fair
Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for weekend fun? We have eight ideas for you!. Enjoy a whole weekend of fun at Mystic Seaport Museum. Riverfest includes live music, boat trips, food and fun!. All weekend, visit the Portland Agricultural Fair with a petting zoo, helicopter rides, wine tasting, tractor pulls...
