ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scribe

54 Cannon St

Adorable Ranch in the heart of Mt. Carmel available for occupancy June 1, 2021! Offering 4 Bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms, an Eat-In Kitchen and a fully finished lower level including a 4th bedroom and large Family Room. Door to access yard is easily accessible from the lower level. Attached under house garage with access through the lower level. This freshly painted home has gleaming hardwood floors throughout most of the first floor. Easy access to highway for commuters and close to QU, Yale and other universities.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
sheltonherald.com

Plans for Milford entertainment center back on track, mayor says

MILFORD — City plans to create an arts and entertainment center on North Street are back on track, according to Mayor Ben Blake. The city bought the 6.98-acre parcel at 701 North St. for $1.6 million in 2016. Open space money, grants and other sources paid for the purchase, which put an end to a developer’s plans to build 63 houses there.
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Area people of note, Oct. 8, 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. * Brother Knights and 4th degree Honor Guard celebrated at St Barnabas Church in North Haven on Aug. 13, along with Fr. Santiago, and Deacon Steve and Deacon Ronnie, the First Feast of Blessed Michael McGivney, founder of The Knights of Columbus. The founder of the Knights of Columbus, Blessed Father Michael J. McGivney was a central figure in the growth of Catholicism in America, and he remains a model today. His example of charity, evangelization and empowerment of the laity continues to bear fruit and guide Knights of Columbus around the world. Blessed McGivney was beatified on October 31, 2020 and we pray for his canonization.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Haven, CT
Entertainment
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Scribe

400 Blake St.

B5-2x2 Blake - Upgraded 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom unit , fully appliance stainless steel appliances along with granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Lots of closet space and bright windows. Location. 400 Blake St., New Haven, CT. Address approximated. Rent. $1825. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 10/07/2022. Listing...
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Fire On Hope Street

2022-10-17@3:09pm–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters were called to a fire on Hope Street in the Black Rock section of town. Chief Hathaway told me no one was home at the time of the fire. No reported injuries and the fire marshal is on the way to investigate the cause of the fire.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

One dead, two injured in Bridgeport Fairfield Avenue shooting: Police

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred at the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Broad Street on Saturday. Police responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection around 1:40 a.m. At the scene, they found an unresponsive 29-year-old Bridgeport man who appeared to have been shot […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnet School#Soul Food#American Poetry#The Tea Dragon Society#Possible Futures
Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed In New Canaan Home Burglary

A 43-year-old man was charged with burglarizing a Fairfield County home. Police responded to a report of a burglary with forced entry through the door of a New Canaan home on Park Street on Tuesday, Oct. 4, according to the New Canaan Police Department. Investigators identified David Gannalo, of Norwalk,...
NEW CANAAN, CT
Register Citizen

Three New Haven parks to get upgrades through $2.3M DEEP funding

NEW HAVEN — East Rock, Edgewood and Lighthouse Point parks will soon see improvements thank to millions of dollars in state funding coming to the Elm City. The city anticipates getting $2.3 million from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection: $1 million for East Rock Park, $800,000 for Edgewood Park and $500,000 for Lighthouse Point Park.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

Abate’s Apizza & Seafood Restaurant Celebrates National Pizza Month

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – October is National Pizza Month and CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was happy to celebrate with Abate’s Apizza & Seafood Restaurant owner,. In this segment, Lou shows our viewers the huge selection of different kinds of pizza they offer at Abate’s Apizza, and there’s something for all kinds of tastes. Whether it’s for a big party, or just a quick family dinner, you’ll find something to make your taste buds happy.
NEW HAVEN, CT
visitfairfieldcounty.org

Fairfield County Fair

Visit the Fairfield County Fairgrounds for the 172nd Fairfield County Fair from Sunday, October 9 to Saturday, October 15. The goal of the Fairfield County Fair is to provide a family-oriented event with fun for all ages. Come check out a great county fair and see why people continue to come back year after year!
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Eyewitness News

Two-car crash closes Route 44 in West Harford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A car accident shut down Route 44 in West Hartford. Police say the road was shut down between Mountain Road and Waterville Road in Avon. According to the DOT, the accident was between two cars. There is no word on if injuries were sustained during...
WEST HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy