CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The decision to fire coach Matt Rhule on Monday came down to an inability to "get over the hump,'' according to Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper. "It's winning. It's winning,'' Tepper said. "Winning more this year than you did last year. Looking like you're going to win more than you did last year. By that definition, I don't think we're over the hump.''

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO