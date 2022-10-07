Read full article on original website
ESPN
Aaron Rodgers not happy with talk in Packers' locker room
LONDON -- Aaron Rodgers heard the talk even before someone relayed what Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander said in the locker room after Sunday's upset loss to the New York Giants. And he didn't like it. Alexander, the Pro Bowl cornerback, said he wasn't worried about the defense despite...
ESPN
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett calls out low hit after loss: 'Felt like he went after my knee'
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Searching for somewhere to throw the ball late in the fourth quarter during Sunday's 38-3 loss, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett scrambled toward the sideline at Highmark Stadium with Buffalo Bills defender Shaq Lawson hot in pursuit. As the rookie quarterback got rid of the ball,...
ESPN
Falcons lineman 'unnecessarily' threw Tom Brady to ground, ref says
TAMPA, Fla. -- Referee Jerome Boger said Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett "unnecessarily" threw Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to the ground as part of his explanation for the roughing the passer call on a key third down late in the Bucs' win Sunday. The Falcons were down...
ESPN
Kirk Cousins sets Vikings record for consecutive completions vs. Bears
MINNEAPOLIS -- With a simple shovel pass, quarterback Kirk Cousins continued a blazing start to the Minnesota Vikings' game Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Cousins' 1-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jalen Reagor was Cousins' 17th consecutive completion to open the game. Overall, it was his 19th consecutive completion, counting his final two passes in a Week 4 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Cousins' next attempt vs. the Bears was incomplete.
ESPN
Josh McDaniels, Raiders 'all-in' on aggressive playcall late
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels defended his decision to attempt a 2-point conversion rather than kick a game-tying extra point late in the fourth quarter Monday night, a call that his players supported, as well. And they did so even as the attempt failed, with...
ESPN
Raiders' Davante Adams pushes person postgame, apologizes
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams shoved a credentialed person on the field carrying equipment in the aftermath of Monday night's 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. Adams later issued an apology. "I want to apologize to the guy, there was some guy running off...
ESPN
Judging NFL Week 5 overreactions: Brian Daboll for Coach of the Year?
The beautiful thing about NFL overreactions is that they don't even have to be week-by-week. They can be minute-by-minute, swinging wildly throughout the course of a single game. One minute you're convinced the Colts will never score another point, the next minute they're winning the game in overtime. At various...
ESPN
49ers' Emmanuel Moseley returns interception from Panthers QB Baker Mayfield for a TD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The San Francisco 49ers defense is making a habit of scoring points. For the second week in a row, the Niners defense came up with a pick-six with cornerback Emmanuel Moseley doing the honors this time. With 43 seconds left in the first half, Carolina Panthers quarterback...
ESPN
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater out, in protocol after hard hit
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is in the concussion protocol and was ruled out of Miami's 40-17 loss to the New York Jets after leaving the game in the first quarter. Bridgewater was put into the protocol after the booth ATC spotter ruled him a "no-go" after...
ESPN
Source: Panthers QB Baker Mayfield (ankle) out 'least a couple weeks'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield will be out "at least a couple of weeks'' with a high ankle sprain, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Mayfield suffered the injury late in the first half of Sunday's 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The first pick...
ESPN
How do the 1-4 Steelers move on after Buffalo debacle?
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- With his uniform still on, Najee Harris sat in his locker in the visitors dressing room at Highmark Stadium more than 30 minutes after the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Beside him, coach Mike Tomlin sat in an empty locker, talking in...
ESPN
Sean McVay on Rams' struggles: Matthew Stafford 'needs help'
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- After the Los Angeles Rams' offense struggled for the second game in a row and the team lost their second straight to fall to 2-3 on the season, head coach Sean McVay said his quarterback needs help. "I love Matthew Stafford," McVay said after a 22-10 loss...
ESPN
What went wrong on Cardinals' chaotic final drive against Eagles?
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Kyler Murray walked to the podium inside State Farm Stadium an hour after the Arizona Cardinals lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 20-17, still in full uniform. While his teammates showered, changed and hustled out of the locker room, the quarterback sat at his locker, despondent. The Cardinals...
ESPN
Fantasy football Week 5 inactives: Status for CeeDee Lamb, Rondale Moore and more
Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists, typically about 90 minutes before kickoff. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.
ESPN
Grady Jarrett still in 'disbelief' over flagged Tom Brady hit
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett said he was in "not a little but a lot disbelief" at the roughing the passer flag thrown on him when he sacked Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady late in Sunday's 21-15 Buccaneers win over the Falcons. Jarrett's comments, on his weekly appearance...
ESPN
Source: NFL to mull roughing the passer penalties after season
The NFL's competition committee plans to discuss roughing the passer penalties after the season amid outrage over two disputed calls in Week 5, a member of the committee who wishes to remain anonymous told ESPN's Ed Werder. The Associated Press, which reported earlier Tuesday that the topic also will be...
ESPN
For 4-1 Cowboys, now comes the fun part -- facing 5-0 Eagles on SNF
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- For 20 to 30 minutes Saturday night in a ballroom at the downtown Los Angeles Omni Hotel, Tracy Curry spoke to the Dallas Cowboys. None of them really knew him as Tracy Curry. But they did know The D.O.C., the famous rapper, producer and co-founder of Death Row Records with Dr. Dre and Suge Knight. Some of them knew he was from Dallas.
ESPN
Notable bets: Behind the Bills-Chiefs and Cowboys-Eagles opening lines
Patrick Mahomes begins the week in new territory: a home underdog for the first time in his career. On Sunday afternoon, sportsbooks installed Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs as 2.5-point underdogs to the visiting Buffalo Bills in a Week 6 showdown that's expected to attract massive betting interest. If the line holds -- it was dropping Sunday night -- Mahomes will be a home underdog for the first time in his career.
ESPN
Passport issue keeps Giants punter Jamie Gillan in London
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan did not travel back with the team from London, sources told ESPN. He remains overseas as he deals with a passport issue. The Giants defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-22 on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. They were aware of...
