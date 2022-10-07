ASA College Agrees to Pay Six-Figure Fine for Preying o Immigrant Students

This summary about how ASA College targeted immigrant students was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here .

Farouk Armand, a Burkinabe immigrant, was 18 years old in 2016 when he applied to ASA College in Brooklyn. He got in. Now, he feels like the college cheated him of $15,000 and wasted two years of his life.

“They weren’t treating me as a human but as a wallet,” Armand told Amir Khafagy, Documented’s labor reporter via Report for America.

DCWP said ASA violated the Consumer Protection Law: ASA’s ads on subways and in buses had targeted immigrants and illegally preyed on them, said New York City Council Member Shahana Hanif, who is the Immigration Committee chair. On Monday, the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection found that the college’s advertisements were indeed deceptive and violated the City’s consumer protection law.

ASA has agreed to pay $112,500 in civil penalties and promised to follow the law it violated. Still, the school’s attorney, Steve Johnson, denies any wrongdoing. “It was a business deal at the end of the day,” Johnson said, “we didn’t believe the ads were deceitful in any way. We weren’t targeting anyone.”

The ads stated that college students could “Stay legally in America” and suggested that ASA could provide low-income immigrant students with $4,000-$8,000 “gifts” upon graduation.

Students’ experience in the school is questionable: After a year in ASA, Armand was deeply disappointed by the quality of the education; instructors were barely qualified to teach, he said, and student resources were sparse. But the college pressured him to continue. Armand felt stuck.

Going back to Burkina Faso — which has experienced several terrorist attacks in the past years, and a coup just a few days ago — was not an option.

When he did try to transfer schools, his credits from ASA weren’t accepted, he said. He was forced to start his education from scratch at another college.

Monday’s announcement from the DCWP is only the latest in several lawsuits and complaints that have plagued ASA college for years. Dive into the full report on Documented.

