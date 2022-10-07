Read full article on original website
‘Werewolf By Night’ A First for Marvel Studios in More Ways Than One
Marvel Studios Werewolf By Night debuted to praise from fans and critics alike, being hailed as a unique project for the studio in terms of both content and tone. The first of what’s expected to be many more Special Presentations for the studio, Michael Giacchino’s horror homage introduced a world of monsters and those that hunt them and was a little more violent than typical Marvel Studios’ fare. But being the first Special presentation and opening up a whole new world of characters and stories wasn’t all for the project as it also became the first Marvel Studios’ project on Disney Plus NOT to include some sort of post-credit tag.
NYCC: Oscar Isaac Teases More ‘Moon Knight’ in the MCU’s Future
We’ve long wondered what the future might be for Moon Knight. There still hasn’t been an announcement for a second season even if the first one ended on a perfect note to continue the storyline of the newly introduced personality Jake Lockley. Still, we’re still anticipating some kind of update on the project.
‘Werewolf By Night’ Confirmed to Take Place Post-Endgame
Unlike nearly every other Marvel Studios project, Werewolf By Night took place entirely in its own corner of the MCU. No cameos. No callbacks. Just a self-contained special presentation that introduced a neatly retrofitted history of monsters and those who hunt them. As wonderful as it was, however, its ability to stand on its own (short of a 2-second reference to the Avengers) made it tough to determine just where it exists within the MCU’s ever-expanding timeline. Fortunately, Disney Plus has put it in its place.
The Rock Teases Potential Superman Showdown with ‘Black Adam’
As Black Adam prepares to be a hopeful kickstart for DC’s cinematic universe, star actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has teased a potential return from DC’s cinematic past. In an interview as part of the press tour for Black Adam, Johnson alluded to Superman returning to the fold and facing off with the character of Black Adam. When discussing the desire to make the film and its world appeal to already-existing fans, this is what the actor had to say about his character in relation to Superman.
Walter Perez Joins ‘Fatal Attraction’ at Paramount+
Walter Perez is the latest actor to join the cast of Fatal Attraction. He joins the cast in the recurring role of Jorge Perez, an “easygoing DDA” who is said to be both sweet and genuine, and successful in his own work ethic “without locker room talk.” Perez joins a cast that includes Joshua Jackson, Lizzy Caplan, Amanda Peet, Wanda De Jesus, Alyssa Jirrels, Toby Huss, Reno Wilson and Brian Goodman.
‘Brown Girls’ Actress Sonia Denis Joins Marvel Studios’ ‘Ironheart’
Ironheart‘s cast continues to grow as time goes by. Once again, our latest update to the upcoming Disney+ series from Marvel Studios includes a new cast addition. This time around the Brown Girls actress Sonia Denis has seemingly joined the cast, which will see Dominique Throne return to the role of Riri Williams after her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever next month.
Hercule Poirot Returns! ‘A Death on the Nile’ Sequel Adds Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh And Many More
While the last adaptation of Agatha Christie‘s iconic A Death on the Nile had a rough release in the middle of the pandemic, it looks like the 20th Century is still not quite done yet with Kenneth Branagh‘s take on Hercule Poirot. In a new press release, they have unveiled that their next adaptation will be A Haunting in Venice inspired by Christie‘s Hallowe’en Party which will start production in a month.
Chloë Grace Moretz Has Met With Marvel Studios, Interested to Play a Villain
Another young rising star in Hollywood has confirmed to have met to potentially join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While on press tour for her upcoming role in Amazon Prime’s The Peripheral, Chloë Grace Moretz has confirmed that she’s had talks with Marvel Studios to discuss a potential role in a project. Not just that, the young actress brought up a desire to play a role more on the darker side of morality.
Jessica Gao Discusses Daredevil-Centric ‘She-Hulk’ Episode
The moment a large swath of Marvel fans had been waiting for finally arrived last week: Frog-Man made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. In addition, the penultimate episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law saw Charlie Cox return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as both halves of Matthew Murdock and Daredevil. The episode has thus far been met with overall rave reviews for Daredevil’s appearance and how much he fits in the world of She-Hulk. And this is certainly a concept that was prevalent as far back as the writer’s room for the series as confirmed by Jessica Gao.
REVIEW: ‘Interview with the Vampire’ Episode 2￼
If Episode 1 of Interview with the Vampire served to introduce Louis and Lestat and their immortal bond, Episode 2, “After the Phantoms of Your Former Self”, served to introduce their tempestuous relationship. The Louis who narrates his tale to Daniel Malloy isn’t much of a vampire, choosing not to hunt but rather to take small drinks from willing familiars or drink blood stored in bags. How he came to be the Louis in the present day has nearly everything to do with how his relationship with Lestat ebbed and flowed and this episode provides the earliest inklings of how things will progress.
Concept Art of Brett Goldstein as Hercules Officially Released
The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s post-credits cameos for Phase 4 haven’t been particularly exciting. The Blade voice cameo in Eternals was laughable while Charlize Theron‘s goofy random appearance as Clea at the end of Multiverse of Madness didn’t feel as impactful for the MCU’s future. Thor: Love and Thunder‘s stinger, however, breaks that mold as it introduced a major Marvel player in Hercules played by Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein.
First Look at Firecracker and Sister Sage in ‘The Boys’ Season 4
Two new Supes are set to join Vought International. Series newbies Susan Heyward and Valorie Curry are set to debut as Sister Sage and Firecracker, respectively, and we now have our first look at them in costume. The costumes, as shown below, were designed by Laura Jean Shannon who also designed Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy costume in Season 3.
Hulu’s ‘Devil in the White City’ Loses Director
Hulu’s ambitious adaptation of The Devil in the White City is facing some trouble at the moment. Right after losing its leading star Keanu Reeves, it seems that it has now also lost its executive producer and director Todd Field. It doesn’t look like the streamer is backing down and is actively looking for someone to take over from the Tár director, which recently received rave reviews at the Venice International Film Festival.
‘Rosaline:’ Kaitlyn Dever on How She Shaped Her Role
William Shakespeare‘s story of star-crossed lovers, Romeo and Juliet, is widely known across the world. What some people might not know, though, was that in the original story, there was another person Romeo loved before Juliet – that person was none other than Rosaline. For leading lady Kaitlyn Dever, who takes on the role of Rosaline for the Hulu film, getting to know Rosaline from Shakespeare’s story was an important step in preparing for the role.
Charlie Cox Calls ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ a “Whole New Deal”
Even in the midst of the Multiverse Saga, accepting Multiversal Variants continues to prove difficult for fans. While an entire series can be built around a Variant of a dead character hanging out with a genderswapped Variant of himself and meeting a villain who defends the timeline against Variants of himself, apparently there can only be one Daredevil. An All-New, All-Different Daredevil recently appeared in the eighth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, full of new tricks, a new personality and a new suit, but the debate as to whether or not this MCU Daredevil is the same guy fans met in Netflix’s Defenders-verse continues.
REVIEW: ‘Rosaline’ is a Delightful ‘Romeo & Juliet’ Retelling
There are few stories known as worldwide as that of Romeo and Juliet. The story of star-crossed lovers has been adapted countless times and referenced even more, and yet, despite the age-old story being so familiar, Hollywood still seems keen to try and find new ways to tell it. Enter Rosaline. Inspired by the book When You Were Mine by author Rebecca Serie, Rosaline offers a new spin on the romantic classic. This time around, it’s not Romeo and Juliet that take centerstage, but rather Juliet’s cousin, Rosaline – Romeo’s former lover.
Laurence Fishburne Pushed for a ‘Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’ Series
After a development time that seems endless, the Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur series is set to premiere next year in February. During New York Comic-Con, we finally got a lot more information on the sequel that has been drip fed to us ever since its initial announcement. Diamond White will take on the role of Lunella a.k.a. Moon Girl with Steve Loter at the helm of the series. As it turns out, it was actually Laurence Fishburne that pushed for adapting this series.
‘Black Adam’ Producer Reflects on the DC Film’s 10-Year Journey
Black Adam has been one of those projects that seem like they would’ve never been released. For 10 years, the project has been in some form of development, and with it finally released later this month, it seems incredible that the project is still on its way to theaters. That feeling is the same for everyone involved as highlighted by producer Beau Flynn.
Disney EMEA Content Boss Diego Londono Talks Local Talent, Helping Develop Disney+ During Covid & His Love For ‘The Ignorant Angels’
EXCLUSIVE: Diego Londono comes alive when reflecting on the success of Disney+’s Italian remake of The Ignorant Angels, one of the streamer’s first international originals that tells the story of an unexpected and moving friendship at a time of change. While Disney+ doesn’t report viewing figures for individual shows, Londono says it is this remake of 2001 film The Ignorant Fairies above all others that has helped “change perceptions” of what a Disney show can be, bringing in a broader audience and driving the day-to-day proposition. “This is strong local talent coming from known IP aimed at an older audience that has...
NBC Orders Additional Episodes of ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot
Quantum Leap is coming back for more. The Hollywood Reporter announced today that the NBC series has been given an order for six more episodes. The series, which is a reboot of the classic series of the same name, launched in September to 3.35 million viewers. After three episodes, the series looks to be averaging just under 3 million total same-day viewers. It is also ranked as the number one new show in the all-too-important 18-49 demographic.
