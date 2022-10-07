Read full article on original website
Related
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Werewolf By Night’ A First for Marvel Studios in More Ways Than One
Marvel Studios Werewolf By Night debuted to praise from fans and critics alike, being hailed as a unique project for the studio in terms of both content and tone. The first of what’s expected to be many more Special Presentations for the studio, Michael Giacchino’s horror homage introduced a world of monsters and those that hunt them and was a little more violent than typical Marvel Studios’ fare. But being the first Special presentation and opening up a whole new world of characters and stories wasn’t all for the project as it also became the first Marvel Studios’ project on Disney Plus NOT to include some sort of post-credit tag.
murphysmultiverse.com
A Potential ‘Moon Knight’ Season 2 Could Feature ‘Werewolf By Night’ Characters
After the raging success of Marvel Studios’ first Special Presentation, Werewolf by Night, fans are anxiously awaiting Jack Russell’s, Ted Sallis’ (Man-Thing), and Elsa Bloodstone’s returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The special itself appeared to open the door to the MCU’s monsterverse, but it has also been confirmed that Werewolf By Night has no intention of being a pilot for future series. Of course, there are Midnight Sons and Legion of Monsters rumors and theories. And there’s always Blade, though the film is in a rough spot after recently losing its director. But perhaps the answer—or one of the answers—is a bit less obvious. After star Oscar Isaac’s comments that there is more Moon Knight in the MCU’s future, it may not be too farfetched to think that characters from the monster special could appear in a potential second season of that series.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Werewolf By Night’ Confirmed to Take Place Post-Endgame
Unlike nearly every other Marvel Studios project, Werewolf By Night took place entirely in its own corner of the MCU. No cameos. No callbacks. Just a self-contained special presentation that introduced a neatly retrofitted history of monsters and those who hunt them. As wonderful as it was, however, its ability to stand on its own (short of a 2-second reference to the Avengers) made it tough to determine just where it exists within the MCU’s ever-expanding timeline. Fortunately, Disney Plus has put it in its place.
murphysmultiverse.com
The Rock Teases Potential Superman Showdown with ‘Black Adam’
As Black Adam prepares to be a hopeful kickstart for DC’s cinematic universe, star actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has teased a potential return from DC’s cinematic past. In an interview as part of the press tour for Black Adam, Johnson alluded to Superman returning to the fold and facing off with the character of Black Adam. When discussing the desire to make the film and its world appeal to already-existing fans, this is what the actor had to say about his character in relation to Superman.
RELATED PEOPLE
murphysmultiverse.com
Jonathan Majors Teases His “Warrior Version” of Kang the Conquerer in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Sequel
Kang the Conqueror will soon arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Jonathan Majors first appeared as his Variant He Who Remains in Loki, but our true first introduction to the character won’t be until next year. He is teased as the big bad of this Multiverse Saga, especially with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but it seems that we’ll see just how vicious he can be in the Ant-Man and the Wasp sequel.
murphysmultiverse.com
Walter Perez Joins ‘Fatal Attraction’ at Paramount+
Walter Perez is the latest actor to join the cast of Fatal Attraction. He joins the cast in the recurring role of Jorge Perez, an “easygoing DDA” who is said to be both sweet and genuine, and successful in his own work ethic “without locker room talk.” Perez joins a cast that includes Joshua Jackson, Lizzy Caplan, Amanda Peet, Wanda De Jesus, Alyssa Jirrels, Toby Huss, Reno Wilson and Brian Goodman.
murphysmultiverse.com
Concept Art of Brett Goldstein as Hercules Officially Released
The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s post-credits cameos for Phase 4 haven’t been particularly exciting. The Blade voice cameo in Eternals was laughable while Charlize Theron‘s goofy random appearance as Clea at the end of Multiverse of Madness didn’t feel as impactful for the MCU’s future. Thor: Love and Thunder‘s stinger, however, breaks that mold as it introduced a major Marvel player in Hercules played by Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein.
murphysmultiverse.com
Disney Developing ‘One Thousand And One Nights’ Reimagining
Deadline reports that Disney is currently developing a reimagining of One Thousand and One Nights, aka Arabian Nights, for film. The outlet reports that the project is currently titled 1,001 Nights and is being penned by Rise screenwriter, Arash Amel. Details regarding the plot are currently unknown, however, it is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Black Adam’ Producer Reflects on the DC Film’s 10-Year Journey
Black Adam has been one of those projects that seem like they would’ve never been released. For 10 years, the project has been in some form of development, and with it finally released later this month, it seems incredible that the project is still on its way to theaters. That feeling is the same for everyone involved as highlighted by producer Beau Flynn.
murphysmultiverse.com
RUMOR: ‘Ahsoka’ May Have Cast a Familiar Face as Admiral Thrawn.
If there is any role that’s been highly debated in Star Wars rumor mill, it’s that of Admiral Thrawn. After a long bout of silence, it seems that a new rumor has been starting to make the rounds hinting at who could’ve potentially nabbed the role. Surprisingly, it might be someone quite familiar to long-time fans of the character. If online rumblings are to be believed, Lars Mikkelsen, who voiced the character in Rebels, might once again take on the role of the Star Wars villain.
murphysmultiverse.com
Hercule Poirot Returns! ‘A Death on the Nile’ Sequel Adds Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh And Many More
While the last adaptation of Agatha Christie‘s iconic A Death on the Nile had a rough release in the middle of the pandemic, it looks like the 20th Century is still not quite done yet with Kenneth Branagh‘s take on Hercule Poirot. In a new press release, they have unveiled that their next adaptation will be A Haunting in Venice inspired by Christie‘s Hallowe’en Party which will start production in a month.
Madly, Deeply: The Alan Rickman Diaries review – inside the actor’s world
When Alan Rickman was in his 40s, he took on two roles that proved life-changing. One was the criminal mastermind Hans Gruber in the 1988 thriller Die Hard, and the other was the similarly devilish Sheriff of Nottingham in 1991’s Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. Rickman, who went on to play Professor Snape in the Harry Potter films, became known as one of the great movie villains, an actor who was magnetic in his menace and fury.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
murphysmultiverse.com
Charlie Cox Calls ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ a “Whole New Deal”
Even in the midst of the Multiverse Saga, accepting Multiversal Variants continues to prove difficult for fans. While an entire series can be built around a Variant of a dead character hanging out with a genderswapped Variant of himself and meeting a villain who defends the timeline against Variants of himself, apparently there can only be one Daredevil. An All-New, All-Different Daredevil recently appeared in the eighth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, full of new tricks, a new personality and a new suit, but the debate as to whether or not this MCU Daredevil is the same guy fans met in Netflix’s Defenders-verse continues.
murphysmultiverse.com
REVIEW: ‘Rosaline’ is a Delightful ‘Romeo & Juliet’ Retelling
There are few stories known as worldwide as that of Romeo and Juliet. The story of star-crossed lovers has been adapted countless times and referenced even more, and yet, despite the age-old story being so familiar, Hollywood still seems keen to try and find new ways to tell it. Enter Rosaline. Inspired by the book When You Were Mine by author Rebecca Serie, Rosaline offers a new spin on the romantic classic. This time around, it’s not Romeo and Juliet that take centerstage, but rather Juliet’s cousin, Rosaline – Romeo’s former lover.
murphysmultiverse.com
Disney+’s ‘Goosebumps’ Series Adds Isa Briones, Zack Morris and More
The cast for the upcoming Disney+ series adapting the iconic children’s horror books Goosebumps is growing, as the project has now added to its cast. Just recently, we learned that Justin Long was going to be part of the film’s cast and now they have added quite a few more. The cast now includes Zack Morris, Isa Briones, Ana Yi Puig, Will Price, and Miles McKenna.
murphysmultiverse.com
Jessica Gao Discusses Daredevil-Centric ‘She-Hulk’ Episode
The moment a large swath of Marvel fans had been waiting for finally arrived last week: Frog-Man made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. In addition, the penultimate episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law saw Charlie Cox return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as both halves of Matthew Murdock and Daredevil. The episode has thus far been met with overall rave reviews for Daredevil’s appearance and how much he fits in the world of She-Hulk. And this is certainly a concept that was prevalent as far back as the writer’s room for the series as confirmed by Jessica Gao.
murphysmultiverse.com
First Look at Firecracker and Sister Sage in ‘The Boys’ Season 4
Two new Supes are set to join Vought International. Series newbies Susan Heyward and Valorie Curry are set to debut as Sister Sage and Firecracker, respectively, and we now have our first look at them in costume. The costumes, as shown below, were designed by Laura Jean Shannon who also designed Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy costume in Season 3.
Days of Our Lives star James Lastovic found ‘exhausted’ and ‘scraped-up’ after going missing in Hawaii
Days of Our Lives star James Lastovic has been found “exhausted, dehydrated and scraped-up” after going missing with his friend and roommate in Hawaii.The 27-year-old actor, who played Joey Johnson on the long-running US soap, was on holiday with his friend Nevin Dizdari in Kauai when they failed to show up for their flight back to Los Angeles on Monday (10 October).However, on Tuesday (11 October) night, Didzari’s sister posted on Instagram that the pair had got lost on a hike, but had since located their car and were on their way back to the resort they were staying...
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Spider-Man’ Beyond ‘No Way Home’: A Balancing Act
As Marvel Studios prepares its future phases and the Multiverse Saga, there is still one key character seemingly missing on the horizon. After making a massive splash at the box office during the pandemic, Spider-Man: No Way Home took our favorite wall-crawler to his limits as he faced Variants, tragedy, and a world that has forgotten who he is. It raised the question of what the future might have in store for him beyond the lurking Symbiote left behind by a multiversal visitor.
murphysmultiverse.com
Latest ‘Madame Web’ Set Photos Offer Best Look Yet at Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney and Celeste O’Conner
We’ve gotten quite a few set photos from the sets of Madame Web but the latest batch might be our best looks yet. As shared by @DakotaJBRA on Twitter, more photos offer a clear look at the film’s main cast. We get a good look at Dakota Johnson‘s comic-inspired outfit as the leading lady herself while being joined by Sydney Sweeney and Celeste O’Connor, whose roles still haven’t been confirmed as of yet.
Comments / 0