Broncos LT Garett Bolles, CB Ronald Darby out for season

By Field Level Media
 4 days ago
Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) is carted off the field in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles and cornerback Ronald Darby sustained season-ending injuries in Thursday's 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Bolles fractured his lower right leg late in the fourth quarter after Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner rolled up on him while tackling Broncos running back Mike Boone. Bolles was in tears while being carted off the field.

Bolles, 30, has started all 82 games in which he has played since being selected by Denver with the 20th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Darby, 28, sustained a torn ACL during the second quarter on Thursday.

He has 14 tackles, three pass deflections and one forced fumble in five games this season for the Broncos (2-3).

Darby has totaled 373 tackles and eight interceptions in 89 career games (88 starts) with the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders and Broncos.

--Field Level Media

