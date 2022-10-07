Read full article on original website
Related
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Werewolf By Night’ A First for Marvel Studios in More Ways Than One
Marvel Studios Werewolf By Night debuted to praise from fans and critics alike, being hailed as a unique project for the studio in terms of both content and tone. The first of what’s expected to be many more Special Presentations for the studio, Michael Giacchino’s horror homage introduced a world of monsters and those that hunt them and was a little more violent than typical Marvel Studios’ fare. But being the first Special presentation and opening up a whole new world of characters and stories wasn’t all for the project as it also became the first Marvel Studios’ project on Disney Plus NOT to include some sort of post-credit tag.
murphysmultiverse.com
REVIEW: ‘Werewolf By Night’
One of Marvel Studios’ longest-kept “secrets” turns out to be perhaps one of the most triumphant projects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four, if not the MCU as a whole. Formally announced only last month, Werewolf By Night is Marvel Studios’ first foray into the “Special Presentation” format (in this case, a one-off feature less than an hour long) and without a doubt, this project is, indeed, enormously special. Werewolf By Night shines for several reasons, but its brilliance as a standalone story is the most obvious.
murphysmultiverse.com
Concept Art of Brett Goldstein as Hercules Officially Released
The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s post-credits cameos for Phase 4 haven’t been particularly exciting. The Blade voice cameo in Eternals was laughable while Charlize Theron‘s goofy random appearance as Clea at the end of Multiverse of Madness didn’t feel as impactful for the MCU’s future. Thor: Love and Thunder‘s stinger, however, breaks that mold as it introduced a major Marvel player in Hercules played by Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein.
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night: The Bloodstone's Powers Explained
The latest, greatest Marvel MacGuffin has arrived. With the arrival of Werewolf by Night, the fabled Bloodstone has officially entered Marvel Cinematic Universe canon. While fans may notice it looks awfully similar to the Infinity Stones Thanos just spent years collecting, a Marvel producer says the item couldn't be any more different.
RELATED PEOPLE
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Werewolf By Night’ Confirmed to Take Place Post-Endgame
Unlike nearly every other Marvel Studios project, Werewolf By Night took place entirely in its own corner of the MCU. No cameos. No callbacks. Just a self-contained special presentation that introduced a neatly retrofitted history of monsters and those who hunt them. As wonderful as it was, however, its ability to stand on its own (short of a 2-second reference to the Avengers) made it tough to determine just where it exists within the MCU’s ever-expanding timeline. Fortunately, Disney Plus has put it in its place.
PopSugar
Madonna's Daughter's Latest Song Is an "Ode to One of Those Never-Quite-Ending Romances"
Lolahol, aka Lourdes "Lola" Leon, is treating us to more new music. After releasing her debut single, "Lock&Key," last month, Madonna's 25-year-old daughter recently teamed up with Brooklyn-based artist J!mmy for a new song, "Love Me Still," which comes with an accompanying music video helmed by Ukrainian director Alyssa Trawkina.
Megan Fox rocks super tight jeggings catsuit with big boots
The actress/model did her best to set off the return of jeggings by sporting a full bodied catsuit in an eye-grabbing pink acid wash with minimal accessories.
Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’
Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Who are the white cloaked figures in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?
There may be a dark history behind the enigmatic new characters
How Yellowjackets Star Sophie Thatcher Got Ready for Her First-Ever Emmy Awards
It may have been Sophie Thatcher’s first-ever Emmy Awards, but the actor’s presence on the red carpet felt essential, an eddy of idiosyncrasy in a glamorous river. Like her character in the dark and addictive Yellowjackets, Thatcher’s style comes with an edge, a blend of doe-eyed pretty and jagged punk that infuses every look, the juxtaposition making it stronger. Thatcher and her glam team met at her boyfriend’s house in Sherman Oaks, combining their distinct visions to create an equally distinctive look.
wegotthiscovered.com
A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves
Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
hiphop-n-more.com
Nicki Minaj Releases Second ‘Likkle Miss’ Remix Feat. The Fine Nine — Listen
Nicki Minaj dropped a remix of Skeng’s ‘Likkle Miss’ on her compilation album a few weeks ago and not too long ago, the pair dropped the music video which you can watch here. Last night, just like the big remix she did of her single ‘Super Freaky...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In Just A Week, Ana De Armas’ Blonde Has Already Been Kicked Off Netflix’s Top 10 By A Mila Kunis Movie And More
Ana de Armas' Blonde is already off Netflix's Top 10 list, thanks to a Mila Kunis flick and more.
Collider
‘Evil Dead Rise’ BTS Image Promises Bloody, Gory Goodness
Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin shared a new image of the highly-anticipated horror movie. While we haven't seen much of the new Evil Dead movie yet, the image promises the Deadites are as deadly as ever, leaving a trail of blood and guts everywhere they go. The new image...
Kim Kardashian Doubled Down With New SKIMS Pics After Kanye West Commented On Her Fashion Again
It’s been a big week for Kim Kardashian between her new podcast stomping on the likes of Meghan Markle and Joe Rogan, dealing with a pricey SEC fine, starring in a new episode of The Kardashians and more. Oh yeah, and she just so happened to drop some new SKIMS content after her ex Kanye West did a bombshell interview with Tucker Carlson where he spoke out about not digging Kim’s fashion sense.
Jordyn Woods Wears Absolutely Nothing As She Recreates ‘Birth Of Venus’ For 25th Birthday
Jordyn Woods is letting it all hang out for her 25th birthday! The Instagram model took to her favorite social media platform to give her 12 million fans a treat by recreating the iconic Birth of Venus painting by Italian artist Sandro Botticelli. Rocking nothing but her own birthday suit while posing on a clam shell in images (below) created by Bonnie Nichoalds, the former BFF of Kylie Jenner looked sensational.
Hands off my Kylie! Four in 10 adults ban parents from taking down faded posters of their childhood heroes
Four out of ten adults have banned their parents from removing faded bedroom posters of their childhood heroes, a poll has found. Research shows that 38 per cent of homes are still adorned with old images of stars such as Mick Jagger, Kylie Minogue and martial arts legend Bruce Lee. Other favourites include Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and George Best.
Silver Surfer: Ghost Light introduces "a new Marvel superhero 54 years in the making"
Silver Surfer returns to the spotlight for a new 2023 limited series
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson effectively confirms the ‘Black Adam’ news we’ve all been waiting for
As we get closer to the release of Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson has been gradually getting more and more open in teasing the potential Superman appearance we’ve been hearing about for years. The A-list superstar has clearly had his ear to the ground when it comes to giving the...
Comments / 0