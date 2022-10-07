Read full article on original website
Hercule Poirot Returns! ‘A Death on the Nile’ Sequel Adds Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh And Many More
While the last adaptation of Agatha Christie‘s iconic A Death on the Nile had a rough release in the middle of the pandemic, it looks like the 20th Century is still not quite done yet with Kenneth Branagh‘s take on Hercule Poirot. In a new press release, they have unveiled that their next adaptation will be A Haunting in Venice inspired by Christie‘s Hallowe’en Party which will start production in a month.
The Rock Teases Potential Superman Showdown with ‘Black Adam’
As Black Adam prepares to be a hopeful kickstart for DC’s cinematic universe, star actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has teased a potential return from DC’s cinematic past. In an interview as part of the press tour for Black Adam, Johnson alluded to Superman returning to the fold and facing off with the character of Black Adam. When discussing the desire to make the film and its world appeal to already-existing fans, this is what the actor had to say about his character in relation to Superman.
Walter Perez Joins ‘Fatal Attraction’ at Paramount+
Walter Perez is the latest actor to join the cast of Fatal Attraction. He joins the cast in the recurring role of Jorge Perez, an “easygoing DDA” who is said to be both sweet and genuine, and successful in his own work ethic “without locker room talk.” Perez joins a cast that includes Joshua Jackson, Lizzy Caplan, Amanda Peet, Wanda De Jesus, Alyssa Jirrels, Toby Huss, Reno Wilson and Brian Goodman.
From ‘Velma’ to ‘Midnight Club:’ Hunter’s Top 5 NYCC Experiences
After months of anticipation, New York Comic-Con has come and gone. Four incredible, lovely, tiring days of being a professional nerd. If one were to tell my younger self he was attending events like NYCC as a member of the press, that little guy would explode with excitement. It’s an honor, and every moment spent sprinting around the convention center is one worth talking about. However, we have neither the time nor the patience to discuss every second, so I’ve narrowed it down to my top five experiences instead. Creating a list like this is difficult when so much of the weekend was such a good time, so don’t take it as a condemnation of anything that didn’t make the cut. It’s really just the highlight reel for a perfect game.
RUMOR: ‘Ahsoka’ May Have Cast a Familiar Face as Admiral Thrawn.
If there is any role that’s been highly debated in Star Wars rumor mill, it’s that of Admiral Thrawn. After a long bout of silence, it seems that a new rumor has been starting to make the rounds hinting at who could’ve potentially nabbed the role. Surprisingly, it might be someone quite familiar to long-time fans of the character. If online rumblings are to be believed, Lars Mikkelsen, who voiced the character in Rebels, might once again take on the role of the Star Wars villain.
REVIEW: ‘Rosaline’ is a Delightful ‘Romeo & Juliet’ Retelling
There are few stories known as worldwide as that of Romeo and Juliet. The story of star-crossed lovers has been adapted countless times and referenced even more, and yet, despite the age-old story being so familiar, Hollywood still seems keen to try and find new ways to tell it. Enter Rosaline. Inspired by the book When You Were Mine by author Rebecca Serie, Rosaline offers a new spin on the romantic classic. This time around, it’s not Romeo and Juliet that take centerstage, but rather Juliet’s cousin, Rosaline – Romeo’s former lover.
Jonathan Majors Teases His “Warrior Version” of Kang the Conquerer in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Sequel
Kang the Conqueror will soon arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Jonathan Majors first appeared as his Variant He Who Remains in Loki, but our true first introduction to the character won’t be until next year. He is teased as the big bad of this Multiverse Saga, especially with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but it seems that we’ll see just how vicious he can be in the Ant-Man and the Wasp sequel.
‘Rosaline:’ Kaitlyn Dever on How She Shaped Her Role
William Shakespeare‘s story of star-crossed lovers, Romeo and Juliet, is widely known across the world. What some people might not know, though, was that in the original story, there was another person Romeo loved before Juliet – that person was none other than Rosaline. For leading lady Kaitlyn Dever, who takes on the role of Rosaline for the Hulu film, getting to know Rosaline from Shakespeare’s story was an important step in preparing for the role.
NYCC: Oscar Isaac Teases More ‘Moon Knight’ in the MCU’s Future
We’ve long wondered what the future might be for Moon Knight. There still hasn’t been an announcement for a second season even if the first one ended on a perfect note to continue the storyline of the newly introduced personality Jake Lockley. Still, we’re still anticipating some kind of update on the project.
REVIEW: ‘Interview with the Vampire’ Episode 2￼
If Episode 1 of Interview with the Vampire served to introduce Louis and Lestat and their immortal bond, Episode 2, “After the Phantoms of Your Former Self”, served to introduce their tempestuous relationship. The Louis who narrates his tale to Daniel Malloy isn’t much of a vampire, choosing not to hunt but rather to take small drinks from willing familiars or drink blood stored in bags. How he came to be the Louis in the present day has nearly everything to do with how his relationship with Lestat ebbed and flowed and this episode provides the earliest inklings of how things will progress.
Charlie Cox Calls ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ a “Whole New Deal”
Even in the midst of the Multiverse Saga, accepting Multiversal Variants continues to prove difficult for fans. While an entire series can be built around a Variant of a dead character hanging out with a genderswapped Variant of himself and meeting a villain who defends the timeline against Variants of himself, apparently there can only be one Daredevil. An All-New, All-Different Daredevil recently appeared in the eighth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, full of new tricks, a new personality and a new suit, but the debate as to whether or not this MCU Daredevil is the same guy fans met in Netflix’s Defenders-verse continues.
A Potential ‘Moon Knight’ Season 2 Could Feature ‘Werewolf By Night’ Characters
After the raging success of Marvel Studios’ first Special Presentation, Werewolf by Night, fans are anxiously awaiting Jack Russell’s, Ted Sallis’ (Man-Thing), and Elsa Bloodstone’s returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The special itself appeared to open the door to the MCU’s monsterverse, but it has also been confirmed that Werewolf By Night has no intention of being a pilot for future series. Of course, there are Midnight Sons and Legion of Monsters rumors and theories. And there’s always Blade, though the film is in a rough spot after recently losing its director. But perhaps the answer—or one of the answers—is a bit less obvious. After star Oscar Isaac’s comments that there is more Moon Knight in the MCU’s future, it may not be too farfetched to think that characters from the monster special could appear in a potential second season of that series.
New Character Posters Released for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
With a month until Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters, Marvel Studios has unveiled a slew of new character posters for the film. The posters, as shown below, feature Michaela Coel (Aneka), Alex Livinalli (Attuma), Florence Kasumba (Ayo), Winston Duke (M’Baku), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Tenoch Huerta (Namor), Mabel Cadena (Namora), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda), Dominique Thorne (Riri Williams), Martin Freeman (Everett Ross) and Letitia Wright (Shuri).
First Look at Firecracker and Sister Sage in ‘The Boys’ Season 4
Two new Supes are set to join Vought International. Series newbies Susan Heyward and Valorie Curry are set to debut as Sister Sage and Firecracker, respectively, and we now have our first look at them in costume. The costumes, as shown below, were designed by Laura Jean Shannon who also designed Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy costume in Season 3.
Concept Art of Brett Goldstein as Hercules Officially Released
The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s post-credits cameos for Phase 4 haven’t been particularly exciting. The Blade voice cameo in Eternals was laughable while Charlize Theron‘s goofy random appearance as Clea at the end of Multiverse of Madness didn’t feel as impactful for the MCU’s future. Thor: Love and Thunder‘s stinger, however, breaks that mold as it introduced a major Marvel player in Hercules played by Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein.
‘Squid Game’ Director Met With ‘Shang-Chi’s Tony Leung
Many have been wondering what exactly they could expect from the upcoming second season of Squid Game. The first season of the Korean drama made waves on Netflix and has become an international hit. So, expectations are high for what they might accomplish by further developing the concept and exploring what other dangerous games might be in store.
‘Blade,’ ‘Deadpool 3,’ ‘Secret Wars,’ and ‘Fantastic Four’ Get New Release Dates
Following the news that Marvel Studios would be halting production on Blade, the Walt Disney Company has confirmed new Blade has been pushed to 2024. Unsurprisingly, this move has also resulted in shifts for other Marvel Studios titles including Deadpool 3, Avengers: Secret Wars, Fantastic Four, and two untitled Marvel films.
Disney+’s ‘Goosebumps’ Series Adds Isa Briones, Zack Morris and More
The cast for the upcoming Disney+ series adapting the iconic children’s horror books Goosebumps is growing, as the project has now added to its cast. Just recently, we learned that Justin Long was going to be part of the film’s cast and now they have added quite a few more. The cast now includes Zack Morris, Isa Briones, Ana Yi Puig, Will Price, and Miles McKenna.
‘Spider-Man’ Beyond ‘No Way Home’: A Balancing Act
As Marvel Studios prepares its future phases and the Multiverse Saga, there is still one key character seemingly missing on the horizon. After making a massive splash at the box office during the pandemic, Spider-Man: No Way Home took our favorite wall-crawler to his limits as he faced Variants, tragedy, and a world that has forgotten who he is. It raised the question of what the future might have in store for him beyond the lurking Symbiote left behind by a multiversal visitor.
Tom Welling Boards ‘Supernatural’ Prequel, ‘The Winchesters’
Tom Welling is returning to the CW. The Winchesters producers and cast were on hand at New York Comic Con over the weekend, where they revealed that Tom Welling has joined the cast of the Supernatural prequel. Welling is set to play the recurring character of Samuel Campbell, a character...
