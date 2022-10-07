ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
kjzz.com

Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Local
Utah Restaurants
Local
Utah Food & Drinks
State
Utah State
kjzz.com

Toll proposal under discussion to reduce traffic in Utah's Cottonwood Canyons

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Inside the Utah Department of Transportation’s Little Cottonwood Canyon Environmental Impact Statement lies a proposal to implement a toll in Little and Big Cottonwood Canyons. The goal would be to stabilize and reduce traffic volumes by 30% through travel alternatives. UDOT’s proposal is...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy