3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5
These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
LSU fans will be embarrassed over what Tennessee WR said after Vols’ win
LSU fans will be embarrassed after hearing what one Tennessee player said after Saturday’s game. The Vols dismantled the Tigers 40-13 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. The attendance was said to be over 102,000, many of whom were cheering for the road team. Yes, Vols fans showed up...
Alabama football lands 5-star Auburn legacy during Texas A&M game
Alabama football landed a commitment from five-star receiver Ryan Williams, son of Auburn's Ryan Williams, during Texas A&M game.
NFL Owner Is Expected To Fire Head Coach On Monday
An NFL head coach is expected to be fired on Monday morning. The Carolina Panthers once again looked miserable on Sunday, falling to the San Francisco 49ers. It's become clear at this point that the Matt Rhule era is not going to work out. Will Panthers owner David Tepper fire...
College Football World Reacts To Lee Corso Decision News
ESPN once again held Lee Corso off "College GameDay" on Saturday, as the longtime college football analyst continues to deal with an illness. While Corso remains off the long-running college football pregame show, many fans can't help but wonder if this is a serious changing of the guard for the Worldwide Leader.
Look: Big Ten Quarterback Announces He's Transferring
In-season quarterback transfer announcements are rare, but not when you have a coaching change. Last week, Wisconsin surprised the college football world, firing head coach Paul Chryst. This week, one of the Badgers quarterbacks announced his decision to transfer. Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill is transferring. “First, I want to thank...
AP Top 25 poll: Georgia jumps to No. 1, Alabama falls to No. 3 in college football rankings
The scores and results from Week 6 have produced a shake-up in the top four of the college football rankings. There's a new No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll and every spot in the top five has a new team as the voters start to scrutinize every result among the final undefeated teams in the country.
New Coaches Poll Top 25 released following Week 6 of college football
College football has been full of excitement over the past two weekends. Last week’s action resulted in a seismic overhaul of the rankings, and this weekend could add to that even further. After Saturday’s games in Week 6, the new AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 has been released.
Jimbo Fisher waited so long for his pregame handshake with Nick Saban
Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban had a public conflict play out through the summer, and their teams had a chance on Saturday to settle things on the field. But before the game, things remained awkward between the men. CBS showed a video of the two coaches hanging out near midfield...
College Football World Reacts To Depressing Oklahoma Photo
Oklahoma is reeling from Saturday's brutal 49-0 loss to Texas. The Sooners mustered 39 passing yards without even scoring any garbage-time points at a home. As a result, the Longhorns prevented their rivals from conducting a time-honored tradition in Norman. Parker Thune of 247Sports posted a photo of the Sooner...
NFL World Reacts To Sam Ponder's Outfit Sunday
FOX college football analyst Urban Meyer isn't the only notable football figure going viral for his outfit choices this weekend. ESPN "Sunday NFL Countdown" host Sam Ponder is trending on social media for her outfit this weekend. Unlike Meyer, though, Ponder is being praised for her choice. Ponder showed off...
Football World Reacts To Despicable Tommy Tuberville News
Former college football head coach Tommy Tuberville is now an elected U.S. Senator. This weekend, the former Auburn Tigers head coach went viral for some despicable comments on the campaign trail. "They want reparation because they think the people that do the crime are owed that! Bullshit!" Tuberville said. Wow.
Recruits react to Alabama's 24-20 victory over Texas A&M
The top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide found themselves in a nail-biter with Texas A&M on Saturday night. Although they were without their star quarterback and had four turnovers, Bama held on to beat the Aggies 24-20 to move to 6-0 on the season. ** Running thread: Recruit reactions to Alabama’s win...
AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 6
What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 6. Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 6 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.
Southern, Prairie View rivalry sets off scuffle between coaches (video)
Deion Sanders and Eddie Robinson Jr. weren’t the only two parties to have a back-and-forth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference on Oct. 8. SWAC West division rivals Prairie View A&M and Southern University also got into an on-field altercation. In addition to Southern and Prairie View being historical rivals,...
ESPN's Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
Week 6 of the 2022 college football regular season is officially in the books. The sixth week of the 2022 college football season was highlighted by Tennessee's dominant win at LSU, Ohio State's thrashing at Michigan State and Alabama's near-loss at Texas A&M. Following the Week 6 games, ESPN's computer...
Tennessee Safety Jaylen McCollough Arrested
No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers safety Jaylen McCollough was arrested early Sunday (October 9) morning, hours after the team's victory at LSU on Saturday (October 8). McCollough, 21, a defensive captain and four-year starter, was charged with aggravated assault following an incident at a Knoxville apartment complex, according to a Knox County Sheriff's Office arrest warrant obtained by ESPN.
Jalen Milroe Under The Microscope – How Did He Play Against The Aggies?
The Alabama Crimson Tide held on to win on Saturday against the Texas A&M Aggies 24-20 in a game that was much closer than the experts predicted. The Crimson Tide was hampered on offense, having to operate without Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. Alabama turned to redshirt freshman Jalen Milore...
2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 6
There's a new No. 1 in this week's power rankings as the conference is slowly but surely turned upside-down.
