Dame Angela Lansbury has died at the age of 96, her family has announced.The Irish-British and American actress was best known for her portrayal of Jessica Fletcher in American drama series Murder, She Wrote.According to a family statement, Dame Angela died “peacefully” in her sleep five days before her 97th birthday.The statement said: “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1.30am today, Tuesday October 11 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday.“In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David,...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 59 MINUTES AGO