Albany Herald

Blake Shelton announces exit from 'The Voice' as new coaches join

Season 23 of "The Voice" will welcome some new faces and say goodbye to the hit show's longest-tenured coach. Next season will be Blake Shelton's last on the show, NBC revealed in a statement on Tuesday, and Chance the Rapper and former One Direction member Niall Horan are set to join as first-time coaches.
Season 23 of The Voice was confirmed by NBC today with some shocking news: It will be Blake Shelton’s final time coaching the singing competition. The country artist announced on Tuesday that season 23 will be his farewell season.
The Independent

Murder, She Wrote star Dame Angela Lansbury dies aged 96

Dame Angela Lansbury has died at the age of 96, her family has announced.The Irish-British and American actress was best known for her portrayal of Jessica Fletcher in American drama series Murder, She Wrote.According to a family statement, Dame Angela died “peacefully” in her sleep five days before her 97th birthday.The statement said: “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1.30am today, Tuesday October 11 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday.“In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David,...
‘Jeopardy!’ Sets Second Chance Competition Dates & Competitors

Jeopardy!‘s long-discussed Second Chance competition has set a premiere date with the games kicking off beginning Monday, October 17. The show features 18 contestants who didn’t become Jeopardy! champions during their initial appearances, but will return to the stage to compete again.
Sam Champion on His ‘DWTS’ Exit: ‘Cheryl Has Taught Me to Get Back Into Life’

The forecast turned cloudy for ABC weatherman Sam Champion (Good Morning America) and his pro partner, Cheryl Burke, on Dancing With the Stars on October 10. While the duo was saved by the judges the previous week, Champion and Burke found themselves in the bottom two again during Disney+ night. This time, the DWTS paddle holders unanimously agreed to keep Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater in the competition.
‘The Voice’ Battles: 3 Must-See Performances From Night 1 (VIDEO)

The Voice Season 22 has officially entered its Battle Rounds as team members go head-to-head on stage for a shot at the Knockouts. As viewers who tuned into the previous episode saw, the Battles began with Team Blake’s Tanner Fussell and Austin Montgomery, who sang Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues.” After wowing coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Camila Cabello with their duet, it was up to Blake to select a winner.
‘The Winchesters’: What Did You Think of the ‘Supernatural’ Prequel Premiere? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Winchesters series premiere.]. Dean (Jensen Ackles, narrating and reprising his role on-screen) says it best in the Winchesters series premiere: “Now, I know this story might sound familiar, but I’m going to put the pieces together in a way that just might surprise you, and in order to do that, I have to start all the way at the beginning.”
