Where to Get the Best Cuban Sandwich in Florida, According to Southern LivingL. CaneFlorida State
Pet Brings Peace to Tampa Hospice patientMedia TVTampa, FL
St. Petersburg Offers Shelter For Hurricane VictimsBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
How Floridians Can Get a Free Ticket to Busch Gardens Based on the Performance of the Tampa Bay BuccaneersL. CaneTampa, FL
2 Florida Destinations Mentioned in List of American Places that Feel EuropeanL. CaneSarasota, FL
Chris Stapleton Set List For Tampa
Chris Stapleton brings his “All American Road Show Tour” to the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on Friday night, October 14th. Here’s what Chris Stapleton’s set list for Tampa might look like. Chris Stapleton’s recent set list from shows in Minnesota and Wisconsin give us a pretty good idea of what we will hear at The Amp. We are pretty sure you’ll hear all these songs in this order, however artists are known to change their sets depending on the town they are in.
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
Time to take advantage of the BEAUTIFUL fall weather we’ve been having! Lucky for you, there are so many awesome things to do outdoors this weekend. Our list of our favorite pumpkin patches in Tampa Bay and Halloween events is jam-packed with pumpkin patches and corn mazes galore! It’s also safe to say that Halloween […]
Hold On Tight Serengeti Flyer Coming To Busch Gardens
Hold On Tight Serengeti Flyer Coming To Busch Gardens. Calling all thrill seekers! Busch Gardens announced Tuesday, October 11 that they plan to open a new swing ride in spring 2023. Although an official date has not been announced, fans can look forward to “the world’s tallest and fastest ride of its kind.” Just don’t forget to set your iPhone 14 on Airplane mode ; ) The new attraction called the Serengeti Flyer is going to be a high-thrilled addition to the park. Guests will be seated back-to-back in two gondolas that hold 40 people. The swing will take riders up 135 feet, and reach speeds of 68 mph.
10NEWS
Where's the largest Spanish restaurant in the US? Here in Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. — It all started with Casimiro Hernandez Sr., a Spanish-Cuban immigrant. He came to Tampa in 1902 in search of a better life and found just that in Ybor City as he helped open the Saloon Columbia in 1903. That later became the Columbia Restaurant we know today.
The Best Pizza Pie In The Country Is Here In Tampa Bay
Just another feather in the cap of our part of the Sunshine State. The best pizza pie in the country is here in Tampa Bay. We’re called “Champa Bay” for a reason. Yeah, we have the Bucs, the Bolts, the Rowdies, and the Rays. But in Safety Harbor, we also have The Nona Slice House. We should refer to this pizza establishment as the award-winning Nona’s Slice House. Owner Jamie Culliton brings over 25 years of pizza making experience to this Safety Harbor staple. His take on the classic Margherita pizza has brought him accolades and awards.
Welcome to Season 9 of Game MizConduct
We’re thrilled to be back and welcome you to Season 9 of Game MizConduct. Things are looking a little different this year as we introduce our YouTube channel, where you can watch our weekly podcast. Things are also looking a bit different for the Lightning, as we said goodbye to Ryan McDonagh and Ondrej Palat this summer and welcomed a couple of new faces to Tampa Bay. We’re ready for the season and hope you join us weekly as we break down all things Lightning during the 2022-23 season.
Tampa Bay’s Morning Krewe – On Demand – 10/10/22
Either Kevin or Launa had to pay off their Friday Night Lights bet this morning. Launa took Jesuit and Kevin begrudgingly had to take CCC. CCC won 23-21, so Launa had to shotgun a warm Pineapple High Noon. On today’s Second Date Update Blake needed our help after his date...
Tampa Theatre To Show ‘The Addams Family’ At Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park
Tampa Theatre To Screen ‘The Addams Family’. It’s part of their ‘parkCINEMA‘ series. Its free to come out to enjoy this family-friendly movie. The animated “The Addams Family” (2019) features the voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll , Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler, Allison Janney, Martin Short, and Catherine O’Hara. The movie will be projected onto a 40-foot inflatable screen. You’ll also be able to hear it all around the park.
Tampa Is One Of The Best Places to Live in the U.S.
2 - Tempe, AZ. According to Money.com, “Home to Arizona State University, Tempe made our list for its active arts and culture scene, relative affordability and myriad employment opportunities in education, finance, health care and tech.”. 4 - Raleigh, NC. Raleigh has a population of 460,673. They also have...
Why the Tampa Bay area saw a reverse storm surge during Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — For days ahead of the hurricane, the Tampa Bay area was making preparations, fully expecting the storm to leave catastrophic damage to our community. But as the storm shifted south in the days leading up to it hitting Florida’s coast, the Tampa Bay area saw something that many people were not expecting to see. What could have been a 12-foot storm surge turned into water literally being pulled out of the bay, a sight many people have never seen.
Cold front to bring cooler weather to Tampa Bay
A cold front is forecast to sweep through much of the United States this week, and will usher cooler weather into the Tampa Bay area.
How Tampa And St Pete Score Among Safest Cities In America
How Tampa And St Pete Score Among Safest Cities In America. How safe do you feel? This Wallet Hub ranking reminds us there are different types of safety. Personal safety (Home & Community) Disaster Safety (Natural-Disaster Risk) and Job and Economic (Financial Safety). The latter, thanks to inflation at a four decade high, is one of the biggest fears among those surveyed. Financial Safety. As in all cases, there is risk, and reward. This study examined 180 cities using 42 factors as key indicators to our safety. Looking at the overall ranking, Columbia MD comes in 1st, and St. Louis, MO settled for dead last at 182. Check out the complete safest cities map below.
Stuck buck: FWC helps deer after Hurricane Ian
A white-tailed deer was stuck at a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) fishery facility after Hurricane Ian and had to be helped out.
Florida Man Uses His Finger To Rob Tampa Bay Bank
You’ve heard of hands being lethal weapons but this story takes it one step further. A Florida Man used his finger to rob a Tampa Bay bank. This Florida Man, Paul Sinclair, sauntered into a Chase Bank on Starkey Road and made a b-line to the teller. When he reached the teller’s window, he made his fingers into the shape of a gun and demanded cash from the drawer. The teller complied with Sinclair and gave him a total of $120. Sinclair fled the scene but was captured by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies moments later.
Florida Resident Deals: Discounts and Perks for Couples
Living in Florida certainly has its perks! With ample entertainment, restaurants, shopping, and a variety...
sarasotamagazine.com
10 Easy-to-Grow Vegetables That Thrive in Florida
Hurricane Ian left many Sarasotans with damaged yards and gardens. One thing we can do after the storm is accelerate the healing process of both the soil and our spirits is planting vegetables in our backyard or box gardens. And as temperatures cool, it's the perfect time to get your hands dirty.
List Of Tampa Bay Tolls That Are Still Suspended
Here is a list of Tampa Bay tolls that are still suspended on our roads due to Hurricane Ian. Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation have suspended Florida tolls and it looks like they will be that way until the end of the month. In a news...
fox13news.com
Boy tackled by security after running on field at Buccaneers game
TAMPA, Fla. - A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against Atlanta on Sunday. A woman who identified herself as the child's mother told The Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn't release his information because he's a juvenile.
ROC The Barriers Special Needs Field Day At Madeira Beach
ROC The Barriers Special Needs Field Day At Madeira Beach. Peanut Butter and I took advantage of a beautiful Saturday and joined our friend at ROC The Barriers Special Need Field Day at ROC Park, Madeira Beach. Had a lot of fun playing Basketball, Soccer, Football (Thank you Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Baseball (Thank You Tampa Bay Rays) among other things. Even got the Mayor in the Dunk Tank.
fox13news.com
Safety Harbor pizzeria boasts best pie in the country
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - Not only is the owner of Nona’s Slice House in Safety Harbor a world-champion pizza acrobat, but his pizzas are award-winning as well. His "Pizza Margherita" won best in the country in 2011. "It's our take on the classic Margherita," declared Jamie Culliton. Don't get...
