WTAP
Name of fatal pedestrian-car crash victim released
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man that was killed after being hit by a car on Friday. According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, 50-year-old Harald James Bird of Vienna passed away at the crash scene.
WTAP
Multiple vehicle crash resulted in minor injuries
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A multiple vehicle crash resulted in minor injuries in Parkersburg this afternoon. According to 911 dispatch, a multiple vehicle crash occurred on the 34000 block of Murdoch Avenue. Dispatch said the crash was minor and resulted in one person taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
WDTV
Authorities identify woman killed in Harrison County crash
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (10/11/22 at 10:45 a.m.) Authorities have identified the woman killed in Sunday’s crash on Shinnston Pike. 29-year-old Chelsea Dodd was killed as a result of her injuries, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. She was driving the motorcycle when it crashed.
WSAZ
Man dies in crash
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man has died after a single-vehicle crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 8:30 Monday evening on Rt. 554 in Bidwell. 44 year-old Harry Lloyd of Bidwell died in the crash. A passenger in the car was not injured.
Man dead after crash in Gallia County, Ohio
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Gallia County, Ohio on Monday night. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Route 554 around 7:50 p.m. The driver, 44-year-old Harry B. Lloyd, of Bidwell, was ejected from the vehicle after it hit an embankment. The other passenger […]
WTAP
Fire Departments respond to structure fire on Ridge Road
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to officials, a structure fire is being fought on the 700 block of Ridge Road. The call came in at 8:28 p.m. No injuries have been reported. Vienna Volunteer Fire Department, Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department, and Waverly Volunteer Fire Department responded. We will continue to...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Accident on Murdoch Avenue
PARKERSBURG — A four vehicle crash occured at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Murdoch Avenue in Parkersburg. Two of the vehicles sustained light damage, while the remaining vehicles, which consisted of an older pickup truck and a newer Nissan Murano, were heavily damaged and needed to be towed from the scene of the crash. The individuals involved in the crash did not suffer any life-threatening injuries, however, one of the drivers was taken to the hospital after reporting chest pains.
Victim’s name released in Shinnston motorcycle accident
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the woman who was killed in a motorcycle accident in Shinnston on Sunday.
WDTV
2 hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Harrison County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - At least two people were hospitalized after a crash involving a motorcycle in Harrison County, authorities said. Emergency crews responded to the crash around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Shinnston Pike near Meadowbrook. County 911 officials told 5 News two people were taken to United Hospital Center...
West Virginia Fire Marshal offers $5k reward in Mason County fire investigation
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia State Fire Marshal is offering a reward for information about a fire that happened in Mason County in September. The Fire Marshal said that a residence and camper were set on fire on the 200 block of Forrest St. in Henderson on Sept. 10. They’re asking that anyone with […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Medical Transports to United Hospital Center Required after Harrison County Wreck involving Motorcycle
According to WDTV, at least two people were hospitalized after a crash involving a motorcycle in Harrison County, authorities said. Emergency crews responded to the crash around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Shinnston Pike near Meadowbrook. County 911 officials told 5 News two people were taken to United Hospital Center with injuries.
WTAP
One man dead after ATV accident in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died following an ATV accident in Medina Saturday night, according to Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger. The Sheriff confirmed the accident happened on Dunham Ridge Road just before 9:00 pm Saturday. Cindy Lewis said she had not thought anything of her neighbor asking...
WTAP
Fatal accident victim’s name is released
RENO, Ohio (WTAP) - Law enforcement have released the name of the pedestrian who was fatally hit while crossing the street. His name was Thomas E. Sharretts. He was a 71 year old Marietta resident. Original story: 7pm October 9, 2022. A vehicle fatally hit a pedestrian Saturday night. It...
Man with Alzheimer’s found in Putnam County, West Virginia
UPDATE (2:56 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11): The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says thsi man has been found. PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man with Alzheimer’s Disease. The sheriff’s office says that Clinton Junior Foster was last seen in the Culloden area driving […]
wchstv.com
Man wanted on charges sought after pursuit, police in Athens County, Ohio, say
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCHS) — Police in Nelsonville, Ohio, in Athens County said they are looking for a man who was wanted on child endangerment and failure to comply charges and eluded officers during a pursuit. Leslie Hall, 43, fled from officers Sunday, according to a news release from the...
Your Radio Place
Zanesville Police looking for man who caused a disturbance at the Hampton Inn
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Police Department is on the lookout for a man who caused a disturbance Sunday at the Hampton Inn on Spring Street. According to police, the man threw rocks toward the hotel causing damage to a window. He then got into a silver Hyundai SUV and left the scene. If anyone can identify the person, they are asked to call the Police Department at 740-455-0700.
wchstv.com
Charges pending against man after illegal deer kill in Mason County, police say
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Natural Resources Police said charges are pending against a man after he acknowledged killing an 8-point deer in Mason County where deer were being baited in a wildlife management area that does not allow bow hunting. Police said in a Facebook post...
UPDATE: Missing Gallia County, Ohio child found
UPDATE: (4:51 P.M. Oct. 10, 2022): The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says missing 10-year-old Jaylynn Jones has been found. GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing/runaway 10-year-old. According to the sheriff’s office, Jaylynn Alexia Jones was last seen wearing a green camouflage sweater, blue jeans […]
WTAP
UPDATE: Four suspects arrested following Wood County police pursuit
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Four suspects were arrested and charged on drug charges on October 7 following a pursuit with police throughout Wood County. According to a news release from Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer, a Vienna police officer performed a traffic stop around 12:00 p.m. on a 2020 Honda Civic on Grand Central Avenue near the Grand Central Mall.
WTAP
UPDATE: Wood County authorities searching for man after pursuit
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: Sheriff Rick Woodyard says officials are standing down their search at this time. He says the helicopter searching the area will return to its base. He says that many of the officers and K9s will be standing down at this time. He says people should...
