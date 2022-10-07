PARKERSBURG — A four vehicle crash occured at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Murdoch Avenue in Parkersburg. Two of the vehicles sustained light damage, while the remaining vehicles, which consisted of an older pickup truck and a newer Nissan Murano, were heavily damaged and needed to be towed from the scene of the crash. The individuals involved in the crash did not suffer any life-threatening injuries, however, one of the drivers was taken to the hospital after reporting chest pains.

