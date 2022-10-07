Cyclist killed after being hit multiple times, authorities search for suspects

File photo. Photo Credit: MattGush (iStock).

Officials from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are seeking help from the public to locate and identify any suspects that may have been involved in a fatal vehicle versus bicycle crash that occurred late last month.

On September 27 at around 10 PM, police received reports of an accident near the intersection of Maizeland Road and Sussex Lane, in front of Palmer Park.

The bicyclist, later identified as David Baker of Colorado Springs, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The investigation has shown that Mr. Baker was struck from behind by a vehicle and fell to the ground. After a few moments, Mr. Baker was then struck by two additional vehicles while he was still in the roadway. All of the involved vehicles fled the scene," CSPD said in a news release.

Police were able to locate one of the suspected vehicles, but are still looking for the other two. One is believed to be a white 2010-2014 Subaru Outback with front end damage. The car was last seen driving west on Maizeland Road, towards Chelton Road.

The other is an unknown make/model light-colored minivan with front end damage. It was last seen traveling east on Maizeland Road and passing thru Academy Boulevard.

Anyone with any information on this crash should contact detectives at 719-444-7000.