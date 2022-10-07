ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Cyclist killed after being hit multiple times, authorities search for suspects

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MxnXf_0iQRolQ500
File photo. Photo Credit: MattGush (iStock).

Officials from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are seeking help from the public to locate and identify any suspects that may have been involved in a fatal vehicle versus bicycle crash that occurred late last month.

On September 27 at around 10 PM, police received reports of an accident near the intersection of Maizeland Road and Sussex Lane, in front of Palmer Park.

The bicyclist, later identified as David Baker of Colorado Springs, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The investigation has shown that Mr. Baker was struck from behind by a vehicle and fell to the ground. After a few moments, Mr. Baker was then struck by two additional vehicles while he was still in the roadway. All of the involved vehicles fled the scene," CSPD said in a news release.

Police were able to locate one of the suspected vehicles, but are still looking for the other two. One is believed to be a white 2010-2014 Subaru Outback with front end damage. The car was last seen driving west on Maizeland Road, towards Chelton Road.

The other is an unknown make/model light-colored minivan with front end damage. It was last seen traveling east on Maizeland Road and passing thru Academy Boulevard.

Anyone with any information on this crash should contact detectives at 719-444-7000.

Comments / 20

Jennifer Tiedt
4d ago

some people have to walk places to get around. we don't deserve to be run into because we have to walk to get to places. everyone should stop at stop signs.

Reply
4
Jennifer Tiedt
4d ago

why don't bicyclists have to stop at stop signs? everyone else has to. and why are they not responsible for roads? why are they allowed to be on the same streets as motorized vehicles. people are sick of it.

Reply(13)
5
Related
KXRM

CSPD investigating two separate suspicious deaths

UPDATE MONDAY 10/10/2022 9:56 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD is no longer on priority dispatch or accident alert. ORIGINAL STORY: CSPD investigating two separate suspicious deaths MONDAY 10/10/2022 9:30 p.m. Violent Crimes Detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are investigating two separate suspicious deaths near the downtown area. The Duty Lieutenant with CSPD […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

CSPD investigating after man found dead near downtown

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after officers found a man’s body in the 00 block of East Cimarron Street on Monday night. According to CSPD, on Oct. 10 at around 7:50 p.m. officers were called to an assault in progress, in the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Cars
Colorado Springs, CO
Accidents
Local
Colorado Cars
KRDO

Family of Pueblo man still without answers one year after his murder

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- It has been one year since Rudy Baca was shot and killed in a Pueblo alley. His family and the police are still searching for answers about what happened that October night. According to the Pueblo Police Department, officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots fired...
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Traffic Accident#Academy Boulevard
KKTV

Death investigation underway south of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Homicide detectives were investigating a suspicious death on B Street Monday morning, south of Colorado Springs. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said a passerby found the deceased individual just before 6:30 a.m. and called 911. “The caller indicated that they had located...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man killed in Colorado City officer-involved shooting identified

(COLORADO CITY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified a man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Colorado City. The shooting happened just before midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 5 when deputies were called to a home in the 4800 block of Santa Fe Drive in Colorado City about a burglary. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office […]
COLORADO CITY, CO
KKTV

Suspicious device ‘rendered safe’ near Veterans Park in Canon City

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Canon City police responded to some sort of incident near the visitor’s center late Monday morning. In a social media post at 10:40 a.m., the police department wrote that officers were in the area of 1st Street and Royal Gorge Boulevard (Highway 50), close to Veterans Park and the Canon City Visitor’s Center Cabin.
CANON CITY, CO
KKTV

Crews recover submerged truck from Lake Pueblo on Monday

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Response teams with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office recovered a submerged truck from Lake Pueblo on Monday. The sheriff’s office is reporting no one was in the vehicle and no injuries were reported. The incident happened at the North Shore Marina. Crews with the Dive Team and Search and Rescue along with deputies helped get the truck out of the lake.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KRDO News Channel 13

13 Investigates: Colorado Springs Police body-worn camera records “we will gas you” before protest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates obtained Colorado Springs police body-worn camera video capturing an unidentified individual singing “we will, we will gas you” prior to a highly contentious George Floyd protest in 2020.  “You got blood on your face, you big disgrace, kicking your a** all over the place. Singing we will, we will gas The post 13 Investigates: Colorado Springs Police body-worn camera records “we will gas you” before protest appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

New info about the man who was found dead on Old Stage Rd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -We are learning more information about the death of a 30-year-old man who law enforcement say was found dead on the side of the road back in May and his suspected killer. Marquis Dunlap, 30-years-old, is being charged with second degree murder and possession of weapons...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Neighbors upset with “aggressive activity of juveniles” in Fountain park; 18-year-old arrested on gun charge

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Fountain Police Department (FPD) arrested an 18-year-old woman Saturday morning for unlawful carrying of a concealed weapon at Fountain Mesa Park. FPD said it received reports of possible juveniles passing a handgun around in the skate park area of the park, and when officers arrived, they said they saw three teens The post Neighbors upset with “aggressive activity of juveniles” in Fountain park; 18-year-old arrested on gun charge appeared first on KRDO.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KKTV

SWAT team arrests two teenagers in Pueblo County

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team members arrested two armed teenagers in east Pueblo County Wednesday night. Deputies responded when the 17-year-old male and 14-year-old female, who were reported as runaways on Monday, were reportedly seen in the 33000 block of East Highway 96. Deputies said...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

'It’s unbelievable that somebody can’t keep people off the property', says trustee of Stratrmoor Hills property where homeless camp fire broke out

A deadly crash is under investigation along Highway 24 in Colorado 10/10/22. Update from Boulder Police on a missing teen 10/10/22. The Stratmoor Fire Protection district accused El Paso County of inaction with homeless, camps, but the county says they have been trying to take action. El Paso County Sheriff's...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Man found dead on Old Stage Road identified & suspect charged

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A man found dead by hikers in May 2022 on Old Stage Road has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has charged the suspect, who was already incarcerated on unrelated charges. The body of 30-year-old Jermaine Trevion Wilson was found […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Information sought 1 year after a deadly shooting in Pueblo that claimed the life of Rudy Baca

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One year after a deadly shooting in Pueblo, investigators are once again hoping the public can help with the case. On Friday, Pueblo Police shared the photo of a shooting victim to social media. Rudy Baca was with another person when he was shot and killed on Oct. 7, 2021 in an alley close to the 900 block of East 3rd Street. The person who was with Baca was also shot and taken to the hospital, that person has not been publicly identified.
PUEBLO, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy