Dead calves may point to wolf depredation in northwest Colorado

Gray wolf in the forest. Photo Credit: AB Photography (iStock).

According to a report from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, an investigation is underway following the discovery of dead cow calves in the area of Meeker. The calves were reportedly found on White River National Forest land with their fatal wounds consistent with those of typical wolf depredation.

An investigation is underway in collaboration with the livestock producer, with those involved working to collect additional evidence at the scene, including potential wolf feces and tracks.

If it is determined that wolves were indeed involved in the killings, officials will work with the livestock producer to implement tactics that can protect cattle, as well as with damage claims.

The wolves that would be behind these killings would be wolves that have naturally migrated into the state, not wolves related to any sort of wolf reintroduction effort. Wolf reintroduction is unlikely to take place for at least a year.

Months before wolf reintroduction was approved by Centennial State voters, it was discovered that a small pack of wolves entered the state from Wyoming. This small pack has since taken up residence in Colorado, deemed responsible for other wolf depredation instances that have taken place.