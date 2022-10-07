ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meeker, CO

Dead calves may point to wolf depredation in northwest Colorado

By Spencer McKee
 4 days ago
Gray wolf in the forest. Photo Credit: AB Photography (iStock).

According to a report from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, an investigation is underway following the discovery of dead cow calves in the area of Meeker. The calves were reportedly found on White River National Forest land with their fatal wounds consistent with those of typical wolf depredation.

An investigation is underway in collaboration with the livestock producer, with those involved working to collect additional evidence at the scene, including potential wolf feces and tracks.

If it is determined that wolves were indeed involved in the killings, officials will work with the livestock producer to implement tactics that can protect cattle, as well as with damage claims.

The wolves that would be behind these killings would be wolves that have naturally migrated into the state, not wolves related to any sort of wolf reintroduction effort. Wolf reintroduction is unlikely to take place for at least a year.

Months before wolf reintroduction was approved by Centennial State voters, it was discovered that a small pack of wolves entered the state from Wyoming. This small pack has since taken up residence in Colorado, deemed responsible for other wolf depredation instances that have taken place.

Rachel Cat
4d ago

What!?! How can that be? Since the state allowed wolves to be reintroduced to the area, the state should be required to pay for the ranchers’ losses.

Hunter impaled by arrow while traveling off-trail in Colorado

A hunter was impaled by a lost arrow last week while traveling off-trail in Routt County, according to officials from Route County Search and Rescue (RCSAR). The incident occurred in the South Fork of Mad Creek, about 8 miles north of Steamboat Springs. The hunter reportedly walked into an arrow that officials believe was released earlier in the archery hunting season.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
K99

Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado

Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
COLORADO STATE
MEEKER, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating a report of dead domestic cow calves on White River National Forest lands near Meeker that show damage consistent with wolf depredation. This is an active investigation and CPW is working closely with the livestock producer to collect additional evidence, including looking for scat and tracks in the area. If the depredations are confirmed as being caused by wolves, CPW will work in partnership with the livestock producer to implement approved hazing methods and respond to any damage claims submitted.
