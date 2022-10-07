ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Q 105.7

20 Years Ago: Bon Jovi Grapples With 9/11 on ‘Bounce’

By the middle of 2001, Bon Jovi seemed like they were on the verge of cracking into a new layer of the rock stratosphere. The New Jersey quintet had pulled off a successful comeback with 2000's Crush, a double-platinum hit in the U.S. following 1995's relatively underperforming These Days. This was in no small part thanks to the hit single “It’s My Life,” co-written by Swedish pop savant Max Martin (Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, NSYNC). The song became a global Top 10 hit and peaked at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100, endearing Bon Jovi to a new generation of listeners. This all resulted in a successful world tour, culminating in two sold-out shows at Giants Stadium in their home state.
Q 105.7

Watch Wolfgang Van Halen F—ing Play ‘Panama’ for Taylor Hawkins

Wolfgang Van Halen honored Taylor Hawkins last night by performing Van Halen's "Panama" during the second of two tribute concerts thrown for the late Foo Fighters drummer. Last August, the Mammoth WVH frontman publicly responded to pressure from fans to perform his late father Eddie Van Halen's music by declaring, "I honor my dad by existing and doing what I do every day. I'm not fuckin' playing 'Panama' for you guys."
The Guardian

The 100 greatest BBC music performances – ranked!

100. Vic Reeves and the Wonder Stuff – Dizzy (Top of the Pops, 1991) There’s a reason that Vic Reeves’s attempt to recreate the video for his cover of Tommy Roe’s 1969’s hit – complete with yellow tartan suits, washing machines and Bob Mortimer scampering between Reeves’s legs – was so shambolic: they had been drinking tequila all day, waiting for Tori Amos to turn up. Rich Pelley.
American Songwriter

10 of the Best Anthem Rock Songs That Came Out of the 1980s

Back in the ’80s, pop music was ignited through new wave, romantics, and other formulations, just as rock began diverging across assorted paths—from raging Back in Black metal and songs that slipped into iconic movie soundtracks to more stadium-filling anthems. The 1980s fueled some of the biggest rock songs in history.
Decider.com

1972 Concert Doc ‘Elvis On Tour’ Sees The King Starting To Unravel

45 years since taking his final bow, Elvis Presley is still on our minds. Beloved by many, dismissed by others, often misunderstood, his impact on pop culture and pop music can be debated but never denied. His early recordings were among the first manifestations of rock n’ roll, his breakout success ushered in the teen music market, and his later decline has been a consistent source for comedy and caricature. Recent films, including the 2018 documentary Elvis Presley: The Searcher and Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, have tried to rehabilitate his image and explain his importance to generations too young to remember his reign as the so-called “King of Rock N’ Roll.”
Deadline

Coldplay Suspends Tour As Chris Martin Recovers From “Serious Lung Infection”

Chris Martin contracted a “serious lung infection” which forced him and his band Coldplay to cancel their upcoming shows in Brazil. “With deep regret, we’ve been forced to postpone our upcoming shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo until early 2023,” read the statement released by the group and shared on Twitter on Tuesday. “Due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor’s orders to rest for the next three years weeks,” the statement continued. “We’re working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates and will follow up with more information in the...
Q 105.7

John Mellencamp Shares New ‘Scarecrow’-Era Song ‘Carolina Shag’

John Mellencamp has shared a new song called "Carolina Shag" off the upcoming deluxe reissue of his 1985 album Scarecrow. You can watch the lyric video below. The Scarecrow Deluxe reissue will hit shelves on Nov. 4 as a two-CD box set containing a remastered version of the original album, alternate versions and unreleased bonus tracks, as well as a photo booklet and new liner notes by author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis. The "super deluxe edition box set" will additionally include a 2022 Atmos mix of the original album on Blu-Ray CD, a 180-gram LP, an original picture sleeve of the "Small Town" 7-inch single, a photo booklet, lithographs, a poster and an essay.
Q 105.7

