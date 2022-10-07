Dallas County Commissioners are voicing hesitation over a deal with Nike due to concerns regarding the company’s reported racial diversity data. Nike had hoped to bring a $60 million distribution center to Wilmer in return for a 10-year, 50% tax break for the athletic wear company and its landlord, LPC Southport. The project would bring 500 new permanent jobs with an average salary of $37,000, which is roughly $7,000 more than most salaries in the area, according to Dallas County.

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO