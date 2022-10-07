Read full article on original website
doorcountydailynews.com
No deaths, hospitalizations in latest Door County COVID update
Door County residents received a dose of good news on Monday on the COVID-19 front after being listed at the low community level on Friday. According to the latest situation update provided by Door County Public Health, 25 of the 82 tests came back positive for COVID-19, with another five listed as probable. The best news from the report was that no deaths or hospitalizations were reported in the last seven days. Kewaunee County has not updated its COVID-19 portal since September 9th, but the Green Bay Press-Gazette says that the county has seen one death and 24 additional cases of COVID-19.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin apple orchards celebrate bountiful growing season
HORTONVILLE, Wis. — Wisconsin’s apple orchards are celebrating what they say has been a good growing season. Eric Bauer’s family runs The Apple Shed in Hortonville, near Appleton. He said this year’s crop is one of the best he’s seen in a long time. “Apples...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
10 Largest Cities In Wisconsin
Wisconsin, a Midwestern jewel, is bordered to the west by the Mississippi River, has sparkling shorelines on both Lake Michigan and Lake Superior, and a lush interior primarily covered by forests and agricultural fields. It is the 23rd largest state by area and has a population of 5,893,718 as of 2020, making it the 20th most populated state. Below is a list of the ten biggest cities in Wisconsin by population.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Conifer root disease kills trees; DNR finds cases in SE Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to check needle-bearing trees for signs of a harmful disease and report their findings to the department. Heterobasidion root disease (HRD) is a severe fungal infection that kills pines, spruces and other conifers in Wisconsin. This fall,...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Toxic Chemicals in War: Health providers for Wisconsin Veterans prepare to expand care for burn pit exposure
After federal lawmakers recently approved new benefits for veterans exposed to harmful chemicals, Wisconsin service providers are working to ramp up and meet the coming needs. Veterans may now enroll in benefits under the PACT Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law August 10 after Republican attempts in Congress to block it. Benefits processing is planned to start in January of next year. 30K to 75K Wisconsin veterans are eligible for new the benefits.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Workers Have the Power as Employers Struggle to Fill Positions
(By Leah Treidler, Wisconsin Public Radio) Despite low unemployment and high labor force participation, Wisconsin employers are struggling to fill hundreds of thousands of jobs. According to Leah Treidler of Wisconsin Public Radio, that's given employees more power to bargain for what they want, like remote work, better benefits and...
Report finds a decade of environmental neglect in Wisconsin
A new report by Wisconsin’s Green Fire, a nonprofit group whose mission is “to protect Wisconsin’s conservation legacy” by “promoting science-based management of natural resources,” says the state’s efforts to protect natural resources and human health are being paralyzed by special interests and political ideology, resulting in what the group calls a “public health crisis.” […] The post Report finds a decade of environmental neglect in Wisconsin appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
wxerfm.com
Remembering Wisconsin’s Worst Crash 20 Years Later
It was supposed to be like any other morning, but October 11, 2002 was not going to be like any other in memory. The day started much like this one in that fog was formed in the early morning hours. By the time the sun rose at 7 a.m., much of eastern Wisconsin was enveloped in its shroud. On I-43 near Cedar Grove, the usual morning commute was underway, but an unusually dense wall of fog had set in along the southern reaches of Sheboygan County. Motorists strained to see ahead, but the morning drive wasn’t about to slow down…at least not by choice. Nobody would have chosen what came next.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warning hunters of spreading invasive species
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking hunters to help slow the spread of invasive species while out in the field during hunting season. According to a release, hunters are encouraged to check for unwanted hitchhikers such as seeds from invasive plants. Officials say...
wpr.org
Wisconsin, Midwest could be more resilient to climate change than other regions, futurist says
As scientists say climate change will make extreme weather become more severe or frequent, some futurists predict that could also drive more migration to Wisconsin and other Midwest states. The recent devastation brought about by Hurricane Ian displaced tens of thousands, marking just one example of how climate change could...
Fire contained but still burning at a Menominee, Michigan paper mill
As of 8:00 a.m. on October 10, the fire at a paper mill in Menominee, Michigan has been contained but still burns due to chemicals in the area.
doorcountydailynews.com
Traffic picks up as leaves begin to fall
Traffic on local roads is hitting a fever pitch as the seasons change. That is certainly true in Kewaunee County, where the combination of fall activities, corn and soybean harvest, hunting, and regular day-to-day business has created minimal accidents but lots of close calls. Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski says they have been getting their fair share of calls voicing their concerns about the traffic on local roads, especially when it is a near miss. Inattentive driving, speeding, and failure to yield have been the more common calls they have received. Joski says motorists have to play nice with each other while traveling the area.
doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay street closure notice for North 3rd Avenue
You will have to find another way to get from downtown Sturgeon Bay to Bay Shore Drive for the next few days. Starting at 7 am on Wednesday, North Third Avenue between Georgia Street and Florida Street will be closed for construction through Friday. Brian Spetz, Engineering Technician for the City of Sturgeon Bay, says a contractor will be installing water and sewer laterals for the new building being erected for Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding. Motorists are being advised to avoid the street, which will be open for local traffic only. North Third Avenue will fully reopen after the workday on Friday.
In search for illegal Wisconsin votes, activists uncover gaps — but no plot
Conservative activists are pushing officials to remove thousands of people from Wisconsin’s voter rolls, pointing to holes in the state’s voter database that have allowed some ineligible voters to cast a ballot. But their efforts also have spread misleading information, Wisconsin Watch found, conflating ineligible and eligible voters...
4 Great Seafood Places in Wisconsin
If you are one of the people who love eating seafood and never miss a chance of trying a new restaurant that is well-known for serving delicious food, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Wisconsin that have amazing online reviews and are highly-recommend by local people.
Fiscal Facts: Electric, hybrid vehicle registrations surge
Hybrid and electric vehicle registrations continued their recent rapid increases throughout Wisconsin in 2021. In less than a decade, the number of electric and hybrid vehicles registered in Wisconsin has more than doubled. These vehicles remain less than 2% of the state’s total fleet. But their rapid growth has big...
WEAU-TV 13
State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in western Wisconsin this weekend
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is planning to conduct aerial enforcement of traffic laws in western Wisconsin this weekend. According to a release by the State Patrol, aerial enforcement will be conducted in Eau Claire County Oct. 15 and 16. The State Patrol will be focusing...
wearegreenbay.com
Beef Taco Meatballs recipe from Wisconsin Beef Council
(WFRV) – Spice things up in the kitchen with a fun and easy recipe your kids will want to help with. Local 5 Live viewers get a look at how to make Beef Taco Meatballs with Angie from the Wisconsin Beef Council. For more great recipes, head to beeftips.com.
WBAY Green Bay
Missing Green Bay man located
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police say a man who went missing has been found. Khriston D. Seymour, 23, had gone missing Sunday morning. Police did not release information about where he was located.
