Mesa County, CO

nbc11news.com

Pushback from city’s lodging and short-term rental tax

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The midterm elections are less than one month away and a key issue that will be on the ballot is a proposed solution to solve the city’s current housing crisis. Recently, the city council approved a 1 percent lodging and 8 percent short-term rental tax to go on November’s ballot. Some members of the local hotel industry, however, do not agree with the approach.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

City of Grand Junction ARPA committee decides on six projects for funding

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 provides state and local governments funding. The City of Grand Junction received $10.4 million and is anticipating using 9 million dollars to fund projects across the grand valley. $1.4 million was allocated to Visit Grand Junction, the Air Alliance, and the Sports Commission to offset lodging tax revenue loss.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Tuesday cold front kicks up the wind, but cooling will be small

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This week will be uneventful overall, even with a cold front that tracks through Colorado on Tuesday. The cold front is likely to be a dry front for our area. An east-to-west upslope wind could bring rain and snow on the high peaks to areas along and east of the Continental Divide - including, perhaps, around Denver. A north-to-south wind blowing into the Western Slope will carry cooler, drier air into our area. We aren’t likely to get the rain, but temperatures are still likely to take a tumble for us. That temperature tumble will be most noticeable in the nights and mornings.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Halloween Events In Grand Junction 2022

Halloween is a fun time in Grand Junction and there are lots of ways to celebrate whether you are a big kid or a small kid. Of course, Halloween is big business. Americans spend about $8 billion every year on costumes, candy, and decorations. And have you seen the price of candy lately? If you are doing costumes - kid or adult -- the days of $10 costumes are long gone. Between the candy and costumes, you might have to skip a couple of meals in order to pay for it.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
basinnow.com

Joint Task Force Executes Drug Bust In Rifle, Colorado Area

Months of investigation and coordination culminated in a mass execution of arrest and search warrants last week in the Rifle, Colorado area. The Rifle Police Department shares that investigators from the TRIDENT/TAG Join Task Force led an investigation of cocaine distribution in Garfield County, primarily in the Rifle area, and the warrants were executed on October 5th. Officers seized over 1.4 pounds of cocaine, 3 firearms, and over $39,000 dollars in cash.
RIFLE, CO
nbc11news.com

Early morning rollover on 6 and 50

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In the early hours on Sunday, October 9, 2022, a Budget van carrying lemonade and other items was traveling westbound on Highway 6 and 50 near 19 Road when it rolled. At approximately 3 a.m., the van began leaving the roadway when the driver overcorrected,...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ouraynews.com

State shuts down only West Slope psych hospital

Complaints about care of children, safety concerns prompt closure. Colorado’s new Behavioral Health Administration shut down part of the Western Slope’s only psychiatric hospital on Sept. 28 in response to complaints about the quality and safety of the care it gives teenagers and kids as young as seven.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

GJPD responds to early morning shooting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - At approximately 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a shooting that took place at the Fishin’ Hole, an adult skilled gaming business. Aaron Frost, age 18, of Grand Junction, CO has been arrested and taken to...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Suspected cocaine ring busted in Rifle

An investigation into an alleged cocaine distribution ring in Rifle has led to the seizure of 1.4 pounds of cocaine, three firearms and more than $39,000 in cash, a Friday Rifle Police Department news release states. The investigation took place over the past five months. Investigators executed multiple arrest and...
RIFLE, CO

