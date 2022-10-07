Read full article on original website
Related
Cook County property tax bills still haven't been sent. What does it mean for taxpayers?
The second installment of Cook County property tax bills have not even been sent out to taxpayers yet. So what does it mean for you?
$500 A Month Of Basic Income Will Go To These Low-Income Families
A new guaranteed income pilot program is set to provide thousands of low-income residents with a set amount of money each month in Cook County, Illinois. It’s the largest publicly funded basic income pilot in the country. Here’s everything you need to know. What is this new basic...
Cook County residents can apply to get $500 stimulus each month
counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you live in Cook county, you'll want to know all about a new program that gives $500 each month to thousands of Cook County residents. This program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) which was put in place by President Biden. This new program is called Promise Pilot and will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 qualifying residents for two years. (Source)
Cook County guaranteed income program gives $12,000 to select residents
Government officials from Cook County, Illinois just announced a guaranteed income program that will give $12,000 to select residents. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said the Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot program will assist in bringing economic stability and independence to thousands of Cook County residents.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Illinois guaranteed income program to give thousands $500 a month
A new guaranteed income program in Cook County, Illinois, will provide thousands of low-income residents with $500 a month in funds that families will be able to spend however they see fit. Applications for the pilot, called the Cook County Promise program, opened last Thursday and will remain open until...
chicagocrusader.com
Mayor’s budget to include over $200M for the homeless
Chicago’s homeless population will receive $214 million in housing assistance under Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s proposed $16 billion budget. Lightfoot said the funds will go toward various programs, including $25 million for gender-based violence, $20 million in rental subsidies and $30 million in converting hotels into affordable housing developments.
One Illinois County is About to Give Some Residents $500 a Month
It's a trial program for what some want to see become a permanent fixture in American life. One Illinois county is about to begin giving some residents $500 a month in guaranteed income to see if this will begin to eliminate poverty. CBS News is reporting that Cook County, Illinois...
dallasexpress.com
Chicago Launches Country’s Largest Welfare Program
Chicago has launched the biggest welfare program in the nation, in a major departure from the work requirements for welfare qualification largely standard in the U.S. since the mid-1990’s bipartisan welfare reform effort. The Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Applications for $500 monthly payments for some Illinois residents now open
Illinois residents of Cook County could receive $500 per month in cash for two years, and applications are now open.
thecentersquare.com
Chicago program aims to give public a say in police misconduct cases
(The Center Square) – A new program introduced by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot aims to provide mediation of select police misconduct complaints filed with the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. The types of complaints to be mediated include allegations of perceived bias in policing, failure to provide appropriate service,...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Venezuelan migrants bussed to Prospect Heights; indoor skydiving facility sued; Rivian recall followed by stock plunge
About 200 Venezuelan migrants bused to Illinois by the governor of Texas are now staying at a hotel in Prospect Heights. The acting mayor said he had a couple days' notice that the migrants were on the way. The children, around 60 of them, are now enrolled in schools and the mayor said he doesn't see this as a burden on city resources.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Bears deal moves ahead; transit service proposes cuts; new casino plans in the works for Joliet, Aurora
Arlington Heights leaders take another step toward Bears deal. City leaders in Arlington Heights took another step toward a potential deal with the Chicago Bears. On Monday, the two sides met to hash out a predevelopment agreement and how the team and the village will work together moving forward. Earlier this month, the village leaders rejected a petition from Americans for Prosperity to ban public financing for a new stadium. The Bears said it would not need public money for the stadium itself, but would need funding for developing the area around the stadium.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Guaranteed Income: Cook County residents can apply starting today for $500 a month payments
Who is eligible and how to apply to the $42 million Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot Program. (CHICAGO) Chicagoans can apply for Cook County's Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot beginning today, Thursday, October 6th through Friday, October 21st. The program will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 residents for two years.
Apply now to get $500 in stimulus money each month
counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for thousands of residents in Chicago. A new program is in place to help give $500 each month nearly 36% of Cook County residents.
How Much Is Tom McDermott Worth?
Tom McDermott, 53 -- a former naval submariner and attorney who has been serving as the mayor of Hammond, Indiana, since 2004 -- has his sights set on being elected to the U.S. Senate in November. He...
Apply now: $12K possible for selected Cook Co. residents through new program
COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Thousands of Cook County residents will receive $12,000 over the course of two years through the “Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot” program. The program is currently accepting applications through October 21, 2022. Applications will then be vetted for eligibility. Those which qualify will be entered into a lottery and 3,250 […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Olive Harvey College set to become 1st Illinois CC to offer an associate degree in ‘Applied Cannabis Studies’
CHICAGO — A state of the art greenhouse sits on the campus of Olive Harvey College in Pullman on the precipice of a unique feat. The greenhouse will help 140 students learn how to grow and maintain hemp plants as a part of a certificate program that next year, will become the first such associate […]
Chicago-area residents can apply for $500 per month guaranteed income program
Certain residents in Cook County, Illinois will receive $500 monthly payments for a period of two years under a new pilot program.
vfpress.news
Westchester Seeking Reset On Roosevelt Road TIF
The site of the now-demolished Westchester Office Center at 1107 S. Mannheim Rd. in Westchester. | File. Saturday, October 8, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Westchester village officials are looking to possibly revamp the Roosevelt Road Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District in a bid to shore up funding for fixing soil issues related to the planned redevelopment of land at the corner of Roosevelt and Mannheim roads.
wjol.com
Hollywood Casino Joliet announces move to Rock Run Crossings And Aurora Casino Moving Too
As WJOL reported back in November of 2021 a big move has finally been confirmed. PENN Entertainment has announced that they will be constructing a new land-based casino as part of the Rock Run Crossings development in the city of Joliet. The development, which is currently under construction, is located at the interchange of I-55 and I-80. The facility is several miles from the current Hollywood Casino Joliet, which will be replaced by the new land-based casino.
Comments / 1