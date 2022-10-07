NC should legalize and regulate it using the model proven the most successful of the 37 states that have already done it. It’s antiquated law and it’s cheating this state out of millions of tax revenue yearly.
It's about time. Get the old stuffy fogies out the way and let's get on with legalizing weed. Big pharma out here killing thousands with those synthetic drugs.
If they were smart they would legalize marijuana like all the other states and reap all the benefits as far as the money they could be making millions instead of wasting money on sending people to jail for such small amounts of marijuana in Massachusetts it is legal and there are weed stores on every corner like they are Dunkin donut coffee shops wake up people get in on this money to be made by legalizing marijuana
