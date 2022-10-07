ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Historic Denver buildings honored with preservation project award

By KYLA PEARCE kyla.pearce@denvergazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

Historic Denver, Inc. announced the recipients of its annual preservation project award, this year honoring historic buildings that provide affordable housing, advanced sustainability and have a "distinctly Denver" presence.

Historic Denver is a nonprofit urban preservation organization whose mission is to "promote and protect" historic spaces in Denver. John Lucero, chair of the Historic Denver Board of Trustees, said the 2022 award winners are "living proof" that historic building preservation is "compatible with growth, affordability, sustainability and inclusivity."

The organization will hold the 52nd Annual Dinner and Awards Program on Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. at the Brown Palace Hotel.

Project Winners:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ddtEj_0iQRj93D00
The Colburn Hotel opened as a residential hotel and now serves as low-income housing. Historic Denver

The Colburn Hotel Apartments: Affordable housing at 980 Grant St.

Famous for its association with novelist Jack Kerouac, the Colburn opened as a residential hotel in 1928. It has served as low-income housing for decades, in particular serving residents who have experienced homelessness. Gorman & Company invested in major infrastructure upgrades to ensure the Colburn apartments remain viable, comfortable and affordable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cOQ0M_0iQRj93D00
The Slate Hotel, originally a school building, is now a hotel, retail and office space. Historic Denver

The Slate Hotel: Mixed-use at 1250 Welton St.

More than 2 million people have benefitted from Emily Griffith’s idea that education should be accessible to all. Now a Denver landmark, the original 1916 Emily Griffith Opportunity School building was reimagined by Stonebridge Companies and transformed into a hotel, retail and office spaces, with hints of the building’s former use as a school “for all who wish to learn.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HsQuZ_0iQRj93D00
Pancratia Hall, formerly a classroom and dorm, is now family-sized, affordable housing. Historic Denver

Pancratia Hall: Affordable housing at 3144 West Frances Walsh Pl.

While preservation is inherently sustainable, some historic buildings take sustainability to the next level. Pancratia Hall Lofts resulted from the adaptive-reuse conversion of a Denver landmark – a vacant 1920s classroom and dorm at Loretto Heights – into 74 modern, family-sized, affordable apartments. The building is powered by 100% renewable energy, exceeds Enterprise Green Community standards, and has xeric landscaping and a new fruit-tree orchard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XyEYx_0iQRj93D00
The 1971 Martin Building at Denver Art Museum is a cultural attraction and visual landmark. Historic Denver

Museum, Martin Building: A Denver icon at 100 W. 14th Ave Pkwy.

One of the most distinctive buildings in our city is the Denver Art Museum’s 1971 Gio Ponti design, now known as the Martin Building. It is a cultural attraction and a stunning visual landmark on the Golden Triangle skyline, known to locals and tourists alike — and Ponti’s only American work. The Denver Art Museum undertook a multi-year restoration of the iconic building, including carefully treating the 1 million glass tiles that give the building its dynamic sheen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ll00z_0iQRj93D00
Benzina, once a muffler shop, is now a midcentury-modern styled Italian restaurant. Historic Denver

Benzina: Italian restaurant at 4839 E Colfax Ave.

Benzina owner Brad Anderson spent three years transforming a former muffler shop into a midcentury-modern styled restaurant. He reused the distinctive, mid-mod protruding awning to cover a new, unique outdoor space, and reused the garage bays to create indoor-outdoor dining experiences. Benzina and others are helping to fuel a Colfax renaissance of walkable destinations.

Individual Honorees:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JqjDD_0iQRj93D00
Polly Baca receives the Polly Brown Award. Historic Denver

Polly Baca: Political consultant and the first Latina elected to the Colorado State Senate

Polly Baca will receive the Molly Brown Award for devoting many years to civic life in all its forms, actively engaging in politics, philanthropy, arts and culture, and historic preservation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fXZtY_0iQRj93D00
Dr. Renee Cousins King receives the Ann Love Award. Historic Denver

Dr. Renee Cousins King: Pediatrician and advocate for Five Points community history

Renee Cousins King will receive the Ann Love Award, given to someone who may not consider themselves a traditional preservationist, but has shown initiative, creativity, and commitment in preserving the history, culture and architecture of Denver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Nova_0iQRj93D00
Dennis Humphries receives the Keystone Award. Historic Denver

Dennis Humphries: Architect, preservationist, founder of the Denver Architecture Foundation

Dennis Humphries will receive the Keystone Award for his significant contribution to historic preservation over a career or lifetime.

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

2022 Halloween events in and around the Denver area

Through Oct. 29: "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" — Presented by Alley Children's Theatre, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays, Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden, $12. Tickets: minersalley.com. Through Oct. 31: Spiders Around the World Exhibition — Halloween-inspired event, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster, included in price of admission. Tickets: butterflies.org. Through Oct. 31: Magic of the Jack O' Lanterns — A glowing...
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Alcohol, eroticism and spookiness converge at Paranormal Palace

(Denver, Colo.) Take one part spooky, one part sexy, and one part alcohol. Mix with fine art, “groovy” music, smart people, loud music and special effects. That’s Denver’s Paranormal Palace, an annual event held near Civic Center Park in the city owned McNichols Building. The huge party, which includes throngs of scantily clad women, has the backing of Mark Larson.
DENVER, CO
Westword

East Colfax Neighborhood Creating a Cultural District

Residents of the East Colfax neighborhood as well as frequent visitors to the area know that it's populated by immigrants and refugees who've come from all around the world, bringing their cultures with them. As a result, the corridor running from Monaco Parkway and Yosemite Street is packed with restaurants serving everything from Ethiopian to Burmese cuisine, along with markets that carry unique foods, spices and other items.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

Denver Press Club honors: CBS News Colo. alum Kathy Walsh

CBS News Colorado former anchor and Health Specialist Kathy Walsh was honored over the weekend by being inducted into the Denver Press Club Hall of Fame. Kathy was a major presence at CBS News Colorado for 37 years. She was the station's weekend anchor and health specialist as well as a seasoned journalist who made it clear that every story was accurate and comprehensive. Her compassion and understanding always brought out the best in everyone from co-workers to the people she interviewed.Kathy has been honored with several awards during the course of her career, including a spot in the Silver Circle of the Heartland Chapter of the  Emmy Awards recognizing 25 years of contribution.  Kathy retired from CBS News Colorado in May 2021. Congrats Kathy! 
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

25 Colorado breweries earned medals at the Great American Beer Festival

Twenty-five Colorado breweries earned 27 medals and awards at the 40th anniversary Great American Beer Festival, which concluded Saturday night at the Colorado Convention Center. The festival drew an estimated 40,000 for four sessions, starting Thursday. Left Hand Brewery of Longmont took home the prestigious Brewery and Brewer of the Year award and two medals for its St. Vrain Belgian Ale and its Milk Stout. The 29-year brewery got close...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Crafted by a master's hands in the Colorado mountains, the bamboo fly rod lives on

LYONS • It’s not often Mike Clark shows guests to the back of his shop. It is, after all, his space. His domain. A little, wooden world of fine, meticulous work. One might say magic happens here, if they are so romantically inclined to the bamboo fly rod. Clark is not all that inclined, a man of few words between drags from his Marlboro Red. More inclined was Norman Maclean,...
LYONS, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Polly Baca
Person
Jack Kerouac
5280.com

Onigiri is Popping Up on Menus Across Denver and Boulder. Here’s Where to Find it

“Onigiri is blue-collar, working-class comfort food meant to be eaten by hand,” says Gil Asakawa, a Front Range–based journalist and author of Tabemasho! Let’s Eat: A History of Japanese Food in America. And the nori-wrapped stuffed rice ball—an affordable snack eaten across Japan in venues ranging from homes to convenience stores to restaurants—is becoming more common in the Denver metro area.
DENVER, CO
Colorado Newsline

First-of-its-kind Denver facility provides housing, health care for those experiencing homelessness

The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless cut the ribbon Thursday on a first-of-its-kind mixed-use facility providing housing and health care services under one roof for those experiencing homelessness in Colorado. The Renaissance Legacy Lofts and the newly titled John Parvensky Stout Street Recuperative Care Center, located on California Street in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood, includes […] The post First-of-its-kind Denver facility provides housing, health care for those experiencing homelessness appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic Buildings#Affordable Housing#Historic Denver Inc#Gorman Company#The Slate Hotel#Stonebridge Companies
K99

See One of the Oldest Giraffes in the Country at the Denver Zoo

The Denver Zoo is home to animals from all over the world ⁠— including one of the nation's oldest giraffes. According to a Facebook post, the Zoo's matriarchal giraffe, Kipele, is now the fourth oldest giraffe in the country's AZA-accredited zoos, having just had her 29th birthday. Kipele...
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

A woman was dismissed by the endurance community — until she climbed 14 of Colorado’s tallest mountains in less than 45 hours

GOLDEN — Andrea Sansone was riding in the car back to Golden in August after becoming the first person ever, man or woman, to climb 12 fourteeners in 24 hours. She just wanted to sip on that elusive cocktail of elation and exhaustion. But her partner, Andrew Hamilton, couldn’t help himself. He suggested another challenge.
GOLDEN, CO
coloradosun.com

What’s Working: Colorado workers push back against the retirement age

Like its population, Colorado’s workforce is getting older as people work past traditional retirement age. A recent conference held in Denver explored the business case of how older, experienced workers affect a company’s bottom line (catch up with the subject in last week’s newsletter here) and how to attract and retain them. But the Age-Inclusive Management Strategies conference also addressed how the people of any age view work today.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Housing
denverite.com

Denver forgot the ‘Jr.’ when naming Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

For 42 years, an error has plagued the name of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in official records: the “Jr.” has been missing. Yes, the signs you see up and down the boulevard may be correct, but in the city’s official record, the street’s name — meant to honor one of the most important, influential figures in U.S. history — is simply wrong.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Ganahl to skip 9News debate with Polis in Fort Collins, calls TV station's coverage 'biased'

Claiming she's standing up to intimidation from a Denver TV station, Colorado gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl's campaign on Friday said the Republican won't participate in a statewide televised debate with Democratic Gov. Jared Polis later this month. Sponsored by 9News, Colorado Politics, the Denver Gazette and three local TV stations from around the state, the debate was scheduled for Oct. 27 on the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins. Polis, who is seeking a second term, agreed in July to show up for the...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

A Letter to Heidi Ganahl From a Coloradan She Wants to Govern

I’m writing about your recent comments during a campaign event regarding a dorm-room assignment you said had been made by the University of Colorado Boulder. A parent at CU had contacted you about a daughter who was assigned to a room “with a biological male who considers himself a female.” In your anecdote, you said it was a university policy that was only reversed after your intervention.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver opens care center to help those with medical needs

A new nine-story, $46 million facility in downtown Denver is officially ready to serve the healthcare needs of Colorado's homeless. The Renaissance Legacy Lofts and Stout Street Recuperative Care Center, located at 2175 California Street in Denver, will be able to meet healthcare and housing needs specifically those living on the streets with chronic or acute medical issues and are considered high utilizers of emergency rooms. It's a vicious cycle for those who are homeless with medical needs- hospitalized, then discharged to the streets where it's impossible to maintain your health. It's an issue that impacts not only the individual...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy