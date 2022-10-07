Historic Denver buildings honored with preservation project award

Historic Denver, Inc. announced the recipients of its annual preservation project award, this year honoring historic buildings that provide affordable housing, advanced sustainability and have a "distinctly Denver" presence.

Historic Denver is a nonprofit urban preservation organization whose mission is to "promote and protect" historic spaces in Denver. John Lucero, chair of the Historic Denver Board of Trustees, said the 2022 award winners are "living proof" that historic building preservation is "compatible with growth, affordability, sustainability and inclusivity."

The organization will hold the 52nd Annual Dinner and Awards Program on Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. at the Brown Palace Hotel.

Project Winners:

The Colburn Hotel opened as a residential hotel and now serves as low-income housing. Historic Denver

The Colburn Hotel Apartments: Affordable housing at 980 Grant St.

Famous for its association with novelist Jack Kerouac, the Colburn opened as a residential hotel in 1928. It has served as low-income housing for decades, in particular serving residents who have experienced homelessness. Gorman & Company invested in major infrastructure upgrades to ensure the Colburn apartments remain viable, comfortable and affordable.

The Slate Hotel, originally a school building, is now a hotel, retail and office space. Historic Denver

The Slate Hotel: Mixed-use at 1250 Welton St.

More than 2 million people have benefitted from Emily Griffith’s idea that education should be accessible to all. Now a Denver landmark, the original 1916 Emily Griffith Opportunity School building was reimagined by Stonebridge Companies and transformed into a hotel, retail and office spaces, with hints of the building’s former use as a school “for all who wish to learn.”

Pancratia Hall, formerly a classroom and dorm, is now family-sized, affordable housing. Historic Denver

Pancratia Hall: Affordable housing at 3144 West Frances Walsh Pl.

While preservation is inherently sustainable, some historic buildings take sustainability to the next level. Pancratia Hall Lofts resulted from the adaptive-reuse conversion of a Denver landmark – a vacant 1920s classroom and dorm at Loretto Heights – into 74 modern, family-sized, affordable apartments. The building is powered by 100% renewable energy, exceeds Enterprise Green Community standards, and has xeric landscaping and a new fruit-tree orchard.

The 1971 Martin Building at Denver Art Museum is a cultural attraction and visual landmark. Historic Denver

Museum, Martin Building: A Denver icon at 100 W. 14th Ave Pkwy.

One of the most distinctive buildings in our city is the Denver Art Museum’s 1971 Gio Ponti design, now known as the Martin Building. It is a cultural attraction and a stunning visual landmark on the Golden Triangle skyline, known to locals and tourists alike — and Ponti’s only American work. The Denver Art Museum undertook a multi-year restoration of the iconic building, including carefully treating the 1 million glass tiles that give the building its dynamic sheen.

Benzina, once a muffler shop, is now a midcentury-modern styled Italian restaurant. Historic Denver

Benzina: Italian restaurant at 4839 E Colfax Ave.

Benzina owner Brad Anderson spent three years transforming a former muffler shop into a midcentury-modern styled restaurant. He reused the distinctive, mid-mod protruding awning to cover a new, unique outdoor space, and reused the garage bays to create indoor-outdoor dining experiences. Benzina and others are helping to fuel a Colfax renaissance of walkable destinations.

Individual Honorees:

Polly Baca receives the Polly Brown Award. Historic Denver

Polly Baca: Political consultant and the first Latina elected to the Colorado State Senate

Polly Baca will receive the Molly Brown Award for devoting many years to civic life in all its forms, actively engaging in politics, philanthropy, arts and culture, and historic preservation.

Dr. Renee Cousins King receives the Ann Love Award. Historic Denver

Dr. Renee Cousins King: Pediatrician and advocate for Five Points community history

Renee Cousins King will receive the Ann Love Award, given to someone who may not consider themselves a traditional preservationist, but has shown initiative, creativity, and commitment in preserving the history, culture and architecture of Denver.

Dennis Humphries receives the Keystone Award. Historic Denver

Dennis Humphries: Architect, preservationist, founder of the Denver Architecture Foundation

Dennis Humphries will receive the Keystone Award for his significant contribution to historic preservation over a career or lifetime.