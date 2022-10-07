Broncos lose Garett Bolles, Ronald Darby to season-ending injuries

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) is carted off the field during a game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette) TIMOTHY HURST/DENVER GAZETTE

ENGLEWOOD — When it rains, it pours. And it poured at Empower Field at Mile High Thursday night for the Broncos.

On top of a devastating 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts, the Broncos lost two more players to season-ending injuries. Left tackle Garett Bolles broke his right leg and will need surgery and cornerback Ronald Darby tore his ACL and will also need surgery. Bolles and Darby join running back Javonte Williams and wide receiver Tim Patrick as Denver starters to suffer season-ending injuries.

They also lost outside linebacker Randy Gregory for several weeks to a knee injury.

"Injuries are a thing that, as a coach, I can’t control," coach Nathaniel Hackett said Friday in a painful day-after session with Broncos media. "I mean, especially the ones that we’re having. It’s not things that guys are going to be able to come back from. They’re long-term things and that’s a part of this game. As a coach, I can’t control it, I can only move forward. I can only go to the drawing board, grind and try to find ways to put people in good positions."

Where the Broncos go from here at left tackle and cornerback to replace Bolles and Darby is unknown. Rookie cornerback Damarri Mathis replaced Darby Thursday and played well, but it wouldn't be a surprise if the Broncos moved K'Waun Williams outside and possibly safety Caden Sterns to nickel. The Broncos do have some depth in the secondary that they could move around to fill Darby's void.

As for replacing Bolles, that will be tricky. Calvin Anderson filled in for Bolles Thursday, but veteran Billy Turner could be a replacement at left tackle, too. Turner has yet to play in a game this season, battling a knee injury, but was active Thursday and could have played, according to Hackett.

"We didn’t play him. We’re still trying to give him a little bit more time, but he was available to be able to go and I think he’ll be able to play at a high level," Hackett said. "On that left tackle spot, we just found out all the information, so we’re going to sit down as an offensive staff and decide what we think is best for the team."

Either way, the injuries are starting to pile up for the Broncos. And sitting at 2-3 and progressively getting worse week-to-week, this could quickly turn into a disaster of a season if players aren't able to fill those injury voids.

"The new guys that are going to have to go in there, we have to find a way to make those guys successful," Hackett said. "That’s our job and it crushes me because they’re such good guys and they’ve worked so hard. We’re 2-3 right now and it’s not where we wanted to be, but that’s where we are. I feel bad for those guys because they can’t be a part of us bringing us out of this, but they are going to be there for us.”