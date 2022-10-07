Read full article on original website
University of Florida
Sod-Based Rotation the Next Big Revolution in Farming
Rotational cropping systems are nothing new but changing from a cash crop-based rotation to a sod-based rotation has the promise of giving farmers a viable new option for increasing yields, simultaneously enhancing soil quality, and still promoting environmental stewardship. North Florida sod-based rotations often involve bahiagrass being added into the traditional crop rotation mix. There are several benefits for incorporating a sod-based rotation on your farm.
Florida Land Steward Update, October 7, 2022
We are thinking of those in southwest Florida who are facing a long road to recovery from Hurricane Ian. Many are now dealing with widespread destruction of crops, trees, buildings, fencing, and other property and infrastructure loss due to substantial wind and water damage. For producers located in counties where...
Emergency Loan Programs for Small Businesses Impacted by Hurricane Ian
Both the state and federal government have emergency loan programs for small businesses impacted by Hurricane Ian. The table below provides basic information on three of the loan programs and links to information on how to apply, eligibility and program requirements, and other important information. The table also includes locations where small business operators can visit in-person for help with the application process. If you have limited internet access, you can get additional information by phone as well.
