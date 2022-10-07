Read full article on original website
WLUC
Negaunee takes over as number one in UPSSA Eleven Player Football Poll
NEGAUNEE TWP, Mich. (WLUC) - ELEVEN PLAYER POLL.
WLUC
10-12-22: Calumet at Negaunee Volleyball; NMU Women's Soccer
Miner's Cup Preview between Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan and Top Plays from Week 7 of High School Football. Michigan Tech Homecoming sees comeback victory over Wayne State, NMU falls against Davenport, College and High School Volleyball. Updated: Oct. 8, 2022 at 12:01 PM UTC. The teams came in ranked...
WLUC
Nominations open for annual Folklife Award
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center needs your help with nominations for its Folklife award. The center is looking for nominations of individuals or organizations who promote or participate in U.P. folk traditions in their community. Whether it’s those who quilt, do traditional dance or make documentaries, all are accepted as long as it is promoting folklore in the U.P.
WLUC
Marquette Haunted Hayride previews its annual event
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Haunted Hayride is getting ready to host its annual event at the Marquette County Fairgrounds. Or as they’re called this time of year the scare grounds. Coordinator Andi Goriesky says the event is more than just a spooky ride. “It is a...
WLUC
Lake Superior Performance Rally to return to Marquette for championship race
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Performance Rally is back this year and it’s coming to Marquette. The race is now headquartered in Marquette and is round nine of the American Rally Association National Championship Series. The last stage is at Marquette Mountain this weekend where spectators can...
WLUC
Marquette Regional History Center presents ‘History Comes Alive, an Evening at the Museum’ Wednesday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Regional History Center is bringing history alive and this time it’s for the adults. Wednesday night the History Center is hosting ‘History Comes Alive, an Evening at the Museum.’. Docents from the history center will be in costume, representing historical characters from...
WLUC
Northern Michigan University recognizes Indigenous Peoples Day
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University held its second recognized Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration Monday morning. The event had opening and closing drum songs from Morning Thunder, statements from speakers and a walk to the NMU Fire Site. The ceremony began at the Land Recognition Sign on campus. It is the second year the day has been officially recognized by NMU.
WLUC
Hiawatha Music Co-Op to hold new season of Live at the Fold
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hiawatha Music Co-Op is bringing back a new season of Live at the Fold with a new twist. Attendees are now encouraged to bring their own food to enjoy while listening to music. The event will be held Thursday, Oct. 13 and doors will open at 6:15 p.m. with the performance starting at 7 p.m. at 1015 N Third Street in Marquette.
WLUC
G’s Lakeshore Pizza getting ready to close for season at end of month
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s National Sausage Pizza Day!. TV6′s Tia Trudgeon celebrated by making a pie at G’s Lakeshore Pizza. The food truck owner Taylor Engebretson says most of her ingredients are made from scratched and sourced locally. If you’re not craving a ‘za or if...
WLUC
Silver Creek Church to host Operation Winter Wear
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. church will soon give away hundreds of coats. Silver Creek Church is hosting Operation Winter Wear next week. The church has been collecting winter coats, hats and gloves all year. Now it is giving away cold-weather apparel to anyone who needs it. Folks can make an appointment to get their coats or drop in next Friday without an appointment.
WLUC
10-9-22: NMU, GVSU women's soccer teams battle to scoreless draw
Michigan Tech Homecoming sees comeback victory over Wayne State, NMU falls against Davenport, College and High School Volleyball. The teams came in ranked 1 and 2. Escanaba's Sophia Derkos earns U.P. Girls Division One Tennis Player of the Year. Updated: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:04 AM UTC. Gladstone hits the...
WLUC
City of Marquette, Houghton Fire Departments say number of fires are normal this time of year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. fire departments want to ensure you’re safe when starting a furnace for the colder weather. This reminder comes after multiple fires in the past four days across the Upper Peninsula. Pete Windsor from the Marquette City Fire Department said before you turn on your furnace, make sure it is safe and clean to use.
WLUC
Marquette County Dispatcher retires after 25 years
Negaunee, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette dispatcher is retiring after a long eventful career. After 25 years Kristie Buruse expressed that it was time. Buruse now plans to spend her free time doing things like traveling. She also said she will still work now and then but nothing full-time. Buruse said she is looking forward to being a normal U.P. citizen.
WLUC
Lakeview School students learn about fire safety
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Lakeview Elementary and Middle School learned the importance of fire prevention Tuesday. Firefighters from the City of Negaunee, Negaunee Township and Richmond Township took part in multiple demonstrations at both schools. “Fire can be scary [for kids] but it’s still a conversation that needs...
WLUC
Marquette City Commission talks green futures
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission passed a lease agreement Tuesday with the Marquette Board of Light and Power (MBLP) to install electric vehicle charging stations in Marquette. The agreement calls for the installation of multiple charging stations around the city. This includes locations like Clark Lambros Park...
WLUC
‘They’re going to have what they need’: Michigan Broadband opens new location in Escanaba
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Broadband now has offices in Escanaba and it’s celebrating bringing internet to rural areas. As announced by Senator Debbie Stabenow last week, Michigan will receive more than $250,000 to serve about 67,000 people, thanks to a U.S. Treasury grant from the Capital Project Fund.
WLUC
People get active for melanoma awareness at Up North Lodge
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County residents came out Sunday afternoon to walk, bike or run for a cause. The “Just Believe run” was hosted at the Up North Lodge and went around Shag Lake. The run is all about raising awareness of melanoma and giving back to the community. Participants who showed up early got a free skin check from Forefront Dermatology.
WLUC
Shannon’s Home Cooking shares tips for easy caramel apples
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Shannon’s Home Cooking is helping you get into the autumn spirit with a seasonal favorite. Caramel apples are an autumn staple and can be as easy to make as they are to buy. Miriam Dwelley says the key to making a good caramel apple at...
WLUC
Gwinn School Board Policy Committee discusses flags
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - During a meeting Monday night, the Gwinn Area Community School Board’s district policy committee recommended against adopting a policy prohibiting banners, flags, or similar items. The policy would have only allowed the display of the state, school and U.S. flag. The district faced public pushback...
WLUC
One person sustains minor injuries in Negaunee crash
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - One person sustained minor injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Negaunee Tuesday evening. Officials told a TV6 reporter on scene that a vehicle was turning left off Teal Lake Road to go west on US-41 when it collided with an oncoming vehicle. A third vehicle was...
