Munising, MI

WLUC

10-12-22: Calumet at Negaunee Volleyball; NMU Women's Soccer

Miner's Cup Preview between Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan and Top Plays from Week 7 of High School Football. Michigan Tech Homecoming sees comeback victory over Wayne State, NMU falls against Davenport, College and High School Volleyball. Updated: Oct. 8, 2022 at 12:01 PM UTC. The teams came in ranked...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Nominations open for annual Folklife Award

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center needs your help with nominations for its Folklife award. The center is looking for nominations of individuals or organizations who promote or participate in U.P. folk traditions in their community. Whether it’s those who quilt, do traditional dance or make documentaries, all are accepted as long as it is promoting folklore in the U.P.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette Haunted Hayride previews its annual event

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Haunted Hayride is getting ready to host its annual event at the Marquette County Fairgrounds. Or as they’re called this time of year the scare grounds. Coordinator Andi Goriesky says the event is more than just a spooky ride. “It is a...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Northern Michigan University recognizes Indigenous Peoples Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University held its second recognized Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration Monday morning. The event had opening and closing drum songs from Morning Thunder, statements from speakers and a walk to the NMU Fire Site. The ceremony began at the Land Recognition Sign on campus. It is the second year the day has been officially recognized by NMU.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Hiawatha Music Co-Op to hold new season of Live at the Fold

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hiawatha Music Co-Op is bringing back a new season of Live at the Fold with a new twist. Attendees are now encouraged to bring their own food to enjoy while listening to music. The event will be held Thursday, Oct. 13 and doors will open at 6:15 p.m. with the performance starting at 7 p.m. at 1015 N Third Street in Marquette.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Silver Creek Church to host Operation Winter Wear

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. church will soon give away hundreds of coats. Silver Creek Church is hosting Operation Winter Wear next week. The church has been collecting winter coats, hats and gloves all year. Now it is giving away cold-weather apparel to anyone who needs it. Folks can make an appointment to get their coats or drop in next Friday without an appointment.
HARVEY, MI
WLUC

10-9-22: NMU, GVSU women's soccer teams battle to scoreless draw

Michigan Tech Homecoming sees comeback victory over Wayne State, NMU falls against Davenport, College and High School Volleyball. The teams came in ranked 1 and 2. Escanaba's Sophia Derkos earns U.P. Girls Division One Tennis Player of the Year. Updated: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:04 AM UTC. Gladstone hits the...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette County Dispatcher retires after 25 years

Negaunee, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette dispatcher is retiring after a long eventful career. After 25 years Kristie Buruse expressed that it was time. Buruse now plans to spend her free time doing things like traveling. She also said she will still work now and then but nothing full-time. Buruse said she is looking forward to being a normal U.P. citizen.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Lakeview School students learn about fire safety

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Lakeview Elementary and Middle School learned the importance of fire prevention Tuesday. Firefighters from the City of Negaunee, Negaunee Township and Richmond Township took part in multiple demonstrations at both schools. “Fire can be scary [for kids] but it’s still a conversation that needs...
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

Marquette City Commission talks green futures

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission passed a lease agreement Tuesday with the Marquette Board of Light and Power (MBLP) to install electric vehicle charging stations in Marquette. The agreement calls for the installation of multiple charging stations around the city. This includes locations like Clark Lambros Park...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

People get active for melanoma awareness at Up North Lodge

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County residents came out Sunday afternoon to walk, bike or run for a cause. The “Just Believe run” was hosted at the Up North Lodge and went around Shag Lake. The run is all about raising awareness of melanoma and giving back to the community. Participants who showed up early got a free skin check from Forefront Dermatology.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Shannon’s Home Cooking shares tips for easy caramel apples

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Shannon’s Home Cooking is helping you get into the autumn spirit with a seasonal favorite. Caramel apples are an autumn staple and can be as easy to make as they are to buy. Miriam Dwelley says the key to making a good caramel apple at...
GWINN, MI
WLUC

Gwinn School Board Policy Committee discusses flags

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - During a meeting Monday night, the Gwinn Area Community School Board’s district policy committee recommended against adopting a policy prohibiting banners, flags, or similar items. The policy would have only allowed the display of the state, school and U.S. flag. The district faced public pushback...
GWINN, MI
WLUC

One person sustains minor injuries in Negaunee crash

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - One person sustained minor injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Negaunee Tuesday evening. Officials told a TV6 reporter on scene that a vehicle was turning left off Teal Lake Road to go west on US-41 when it collided with an oncoming vehicle. A third vehicle was...
NEGAUNEE, MI

