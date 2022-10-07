ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

US News and World Report

Early and Absentee Voting Begins Across New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Early voting began Tuesday across New Mexico on a limited scale at county clerk's offices, as election regulators began mailing absentee ballots by request to registered voters. More than a dozen people formed a line to cast ballots outside the Santa Fe County Clerk's...
ELECTIONS
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Backs Republican in Pennsylvania Ballots Case

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday sided with an unsuccessful Republican candidate for a judgeship in Pennsylvania and threw out a lower court's ruling that had allowed the counting of mail-in ballots in the race that he had sought to exclude because voters neglected to write the date on them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
US News and World Report

Dunleavy Leads in Latest Fundraising in Alaska Governor Race

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy leads his challengers in fundraising for the latest reporting period ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. His campaign reported in a filing with the Alaska Public Offices Commission about $600,000 in contributions between Aug. 7 and Friday with nearly $920,000 available at the end of the reporting period and $12,500 in debts. Democrat Les Gara's campaign reported about $400,000 in contributions, with nearly $520,000 available and $158,000 in debts. Independent Bill Walker's campaign reported nearly $460,000 in contributions, with about $470,000 available and about $23,000 in debts.
ALASKA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Rebuffs Challenge to Police Qualified Immunity Defense

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take up a challenge to a legal defense called qualified immunity that has been employed to shield police officers accused of unlawfully using excessive force in a case involving a Michigan police officer who fatally shot a man as he drove away in a car.
ROYAL OAK, MI
US News and World Report

Justice Dept. Asks Court to Deny Trump Plea Over FBI Search

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to steer clear of a legal fight over classified documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. The high court is weighing an emergency appeal from Trump asking it to overturn a...
FLORIDA STATE
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs fetal personhood appeal

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to decide whether fetuses are entitled to constitutional rights in light of its June ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized abortion nationwide, steering clear for now of another front in America's culture wars.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Daily Advance

Gary Franks: Black people must end ‘eggs-in-one-basket’ politics

When I first ran for office, I would never forget the laughter about my candidacy in an area in Connecticut that is over 90% white. Political leaders joked that white voters are not going to vote for you because you are Black and Black people are not going to vote for you because you are a Republican — “Good Luck.” They would chuckle. Well, overall I won six elections and...
CONNECTICUT STATE

