US News and World Report
Early and Absentee Voting Begins Across New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Early voting began Tuesday across New Mexico on a limited scale at county clerk's offices, as election regulators began mailing absentee ballots by request to registered voters. More than a dozen people formed a line to cast ballots outside the Santa Fe County Clerk's...
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Backs Republican in Pennsylvania Ballots Case
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday sided with an unsuccessful Republican candidate for a judgeship in Pennsylvania and threw out a lower court's ruling that had allowed the counting of mail-in ballots in the race that he had sought to exclude because voters neglected to write the date on them.
Luria, Kiggans to meet for 1st debate in 2nd District race
Democratic U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria and her GOP challenger are set to face off in the first debate of their closely watched race to represent Virginia's coastal 2nd Congressional District
US News and World Report
Dunleavy Leads in Latest Fundraising in Alaska Governor Race
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy leads his challengers in fundraising for the latest reporting period ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. His campaign reported in a filing with the Alaska Public Offices Commission about $600,000 in contributions between Aug. 7 and Friday with nearly $920,000 available at the end of the reporting period and $12,500 in debts. Democrat Les Gara's campaign reported about $400,000 in contributions, with nearly $520,000 available and $158,000 in debts. Independent Bill Walker's campaign reported nearly $460,000 in contributions, with about $470,000 available and about $23,000 in debts.
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Rebuffs Challenge to Police Qualified Immunity Defense
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take up a challenge to a legal defense called qualified immunity that has been employed to shield police officers accused of unlawfully using excessive force in a case involving a Michigan police officer who fatally shot a man as he drove away in a car.
US News and World Report
Justice Dept. Asks Court to Deny Trump Plea Over FBI Search
US News and World Report
DOJ Urges Supreme Court to Reject Trump Request Over Mar-a-Lago Documents
U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs fetal personhood appeal
Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to decide whether fetuses are entitled to constitutional rights in light of its June ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized abortion nationwide, steering clear for now of another front in America's culture wars.
Gary Franks: Black people must end 'eggs-in-one-basket' politics
When I first ran for office, I would never forget the laughter about my candidacy in an area in Connecticut that is over 90% white. Political leaders joked that white voters are not going to vote for you because you are Black and Black people are not going to vote for you because you are a Republican — "Good Luck." They would chuckle. Well, overall I won six elections and...
US News and World Report
National Republicans Flock to Georgia to Bolster Herschel Walker's Senate Campaign Amid Controversies
Florida Sen. Rick Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, will travel to Georgia on Tuesday to stump for GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker, whose campaign is engulfed in an evolving scandal after reports that he asked a woman to have two abortions. [. READ:. Debates Don't Deter From...
US News and World Report
FBI Agent Who Probed Oath Keepers' Role in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot to Testify in Trial
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An FBI agent will testify on Tuesday in the trial of the founder of the anti-government Oath Keepers group and four others accused of plotting to use force on Jan. 6, 2021, to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory. FBI Special Agent Byron Cody...
