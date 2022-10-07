JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy leads his challengers in fundraising for the latest reporting period ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. His campaign reported in a filing with the Alaska Public Offices Commission about $600,000 in contributions between Aug. 7 and Friday with nearly $920,000 available at the end of the reporting period and $12,500 in debts. Democrat Les Gara's campaign reported about $400,000 in contributions, with nearly $520,000 available and $158,000 in debts. Independent Bill Walker's campaign reported nearly $460,000 in contributions, with about $470,000 available and about $23,000 in debts.

