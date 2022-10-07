Read full article on original website
Related
wvsportsnow.com
Who Should WVU Hire as Head Coach if Neal Brown is Fired?
West Virginia fans are getting restless with the Mountaineers off to another slow start. While the season is far from over and there’s still a chance head coach Neal Brown could turn things around enough to gain some trust back, many feel the future of the program is currently in doubt and a change needs made.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia to Play Home and Home Series with Alabama
West Virginia will be adding a very difficult out of conference series to the schedule starting in 2026. WVU will officially play Alabama in back-to-back years with the first matchup taking place in Morgantown. The Crimson Tide included the dates of the series with WVU as part of their announcement...
wvsportsnow.com
Line Opens with West Virginia as 3-Point Home Underdogs to Baylor
At one time, a night game in Morgantown almost guaranteed a victory for the Mountaineers, but that’s not the case according to odds makers anymore. West Virginia opens as 3 point underdogs to Baylor for their matchup this Thursday night despite it being at home, per Circa Sports. This...
wvsportsnow.com
All-American Bowl to Honor WVU Football Top Commit Rodney Gallagher
There’s one thing above all else that can make West Virginia fans hopeful about the future of the program – its top commitment continues to receive national recognition. WVU commit Rodney Gallagher will be honored Wednesday night at a ceremony to honor the high school players selected to compete in the All-American Bowl in January. The official Twitter account of the annual game to showcase the country’s best prospects tweeted that Gallagher will be virtually presented with his jersey tomorrow night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU DC Jordan Lesley on Scheming Against Baylor’s Willingness to Try on 4th Down
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley talked with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, about his strategy facing a Baylor offense who likes to go for it on 4th down during his weekly press conference on Monday, October 10, 2022. Welcome to the new home...
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – October 11
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. A WVU golfer posts a -9 under at the Xavier Invitational on Monday. Update (3:00 PM) – West Virginia’s coaching staff extended an offer 2024 4-star C JT Rock on Monday night....
wvsportsnow.com
UPDATE: WVU RB CJ Donaldson Progressing, Return to Play Status Unknown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – After such a brutal night in the loss to Texas that extended well beyond the final score by definition, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown was instantly asked about the current health status of his team, in particular CJ Donaldson. To no surprise, Brown was quick...
wvsportsnow.com
Big 12 Recognizes WVU WR Sam James as School’s ‘Champions for Life’ Player
Even more important than being a champion on the football field is being a champion in life. The Big 12 conference recognizes that fact and is awarding “Champions for Life” recipients from each of the current members of the conference. Wide receiver Sam James holds the honor as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU LB Jasir Cox Presser on How Defense Can Create More Turnovers
Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Extends Offer to 2024 7-Footer JT Rock
West Virginia’s coaching staff extended an offer 2024 4-star C JT Rock on Monday night. Rock is a 7-foot prospect out of Sioux Falls, S.D playing at Lincoln High School. “Extremely blessed to receive an offer from West Virginia University! Thank you to coach Huggins and coach Eilert for this amazing opportunity,” Rock wrote on Twitter.
wvsportsnow.com
2023 C Derek Vorst to Unofficially Visit West Virginia on Thursday
West Virginia men’s basketball will unofficially host 2023 C Derek Vorst on Thursday, his AAU team Ohio Buckets announced on Monday. Vorst currently plays at Rossford High School in Ohio. Vorst (6-foot-10, 235 pounds) holds offers from Indiana State, Northern Iowa and Wright State. Vorst will attend the WVU-Baylor...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Men’s Soccer Blanks Old Dominion for First Road Win
It took awhile, but West Virginia’s men’s soccer team finally won away from home on Saturday night. The Mountaineers scored twice early before adding two more goals in the second half for the 4-0 victory over Old Dominion. Freshman forward Marcus Caldeira scored two goals, including the game-winner...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU WR Kaden Prather Details Work to Correct Drops
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia wide receiver argues the WVU receiver group is underrated nationally and details how they have been working on drops while talking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Monday, October 10, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia-Texas Tech to Kickoff at 3 p.m. on Oct. 22
The Big 12 Conference announced times and networks for the week of Saturday, Oct. 22. West Virginia and Texas Tech will kickoff at 3 p.m. EST in Lubbock, Texas. The game will either be on FS1 or FS2 depending on the MLB playoff schedule. West Virginia will host Baylor this...
Comments / 0