There’s one thing above all else that can make West Virginia fans hopeful about the future of the program – its top commitment continues to receive national recognition. WVU commit Rodney Gallagher will be honored Wednesday night at a ceremony to honor the high school players selected to compete in the All-American Bowl in January. The official Twitter account of the annual game to showcase the country’s best prospects tweeted that Gallagher will be virtually presented with his jersey tomorrow night.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 14 HOURS AGO