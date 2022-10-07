ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Who Should WVU Hire as Head Coach if Neal Brown is Fired?

West Virginia fans are getting restless with the Mountaineers off to another slow start. While the season is far from over and there’s still a chance head coach Neal Brown could turn things around enough to gain some trust back, many feel the future of the program is currently in doubt and a change needs made.
West Virginia to Play Home and Home Series with Alabama

West Virginia will be adding a very difficult out of conference series to the schedule starting in 2026. WVU will officially play Alabama in back-to-back years with the first matchup taking place in Morgantown. The Crimson Tide included the dates of the series with WVU as part of their announcement...
Line Opens with West Virginia as 3-Point Home Underdogs to Baylor

At one time, a night game in Morgantown almost guaranteed a victory for the Mountaineers, but that’s not the case according to odds makers anymore. West Virginia opens as 3 point underdogs to Baylor for their matchup this Thursday night despite it being at home, per Circa Sports. This...
All-American Bowl to Honor WVU Football Top Commit Rodney Gallagher

There’s one thing above all else that can make West Virginia fans hopeful about the future of the program – its top commitment continues to receive national recognition. WVU commit Rodney Gallagher will be honored Wednesday night at a ceremony to honor the high school players selected to compete in the All-American Bowl in January. The official Twitter account of the annual game to showcase the country’s best prospects tweeted that Gallagher will be virtually presented with his jersey tomorrow night.
Football
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – October 11

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. A WVU golfer posts a -9 under at the Xavier Invitational on Monday. Update (3:00 PM) – West Virginia’s coaching staff extended an offer 2024 4-star C JT Rock on Monday night....
West Virginia Extends Offer to 2024 7-Footer JT Rock

West Virginia’s coaching staff extended an offer 2024 4-star C JT Rock on Monday night. Rock is a 7-foot prospect out of Sioux Falls, S.D playing at Lincoln High School. “Extremely blessed to receive an offer from West Virginia University! Thank you to coach Huggins and coach Eilert for this amazing opportunity,” Rock wrote on Twitter.
2023 C Derek Vorst to Unofficially Visit West Virginia on Thursday

West Virginia men’s basketball will unofficially host 2023 C Derek Vorst on Thursday, his AAU team Ohio Buckets announced on Monday. Vorst currently plays at Rossford High School in Ohio. Vorst (6-foot-10, 235 pounds) holds offers from Indiana State, Northern Iowa and Wright State. Vorst will attend the WVU-Baylor...
WVU Men’s Soccer Blanks Old Dominion for First Road Win

It took awhile, but West Virginia’s men’s soccer team finally won away from home on Saturday night. The Mountaineers scored twice early before adding two more goals in the second half for the 4-0 victory over Old Dominion. Freshman forward Marcus Caldeira scored two goals, including the game-winner...
Watch: WVU WR Kaden Prather Details Work to Correct Drops

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia wide receiver argues the WVU receiver group is underrated nationally and details how they have been working on drops while talking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Monday, October 10, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball...
West Virginia-Texas Tech to Kickoff at 3 p.m. on Oct. 22

The Big 12 Conference announced times and networks for the week of Saturday, Oct. 22. West Virginia and Texas Tech will kickoff at 3 p.m. EST in Lubbock, Texas. The game will either be on FS1 or FS2 depending on the MLB playoff schedule. West Virginia will host Baylor this...
