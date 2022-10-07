Read full article on original website
Vanguard, Fidelity Will Join a 401(k) Auto-Portability Network to Rescue $1.5 Trillion in Retirement Savings
Two top 401(k) companies — Fidelity Investments and Vanguard — have teamed up with two information technology and services companies — Alight Solutions and Retirement Clearinghouse — to create an auto-portability network. If auto-portability gets adopted nationwide, these companies say that it can help Americans preserve $1.5 trillion in additional retirement savings. Let’s break down what this collaboration means, how auto-portability works and what you can do to avoid losing retirement money when you change jobs.
How to Financially Prepare for Retirement Travel
When you envision your retirement, do you imagine staying put the whole time? Of course you don’t. Retirement travel is a priority for most people, whether that’s visiting family in another state or globetrotting. You’ve earned this time, so you want to make sure you can make the most of it. Let’s go over how you can be financially prepared for retirement travel.
How to Pick a High-Yield Savings Account
For the past few decades, most banks’ savings accounts provided uninspiring interest rates. However, fierce competition among banks and rising interest rates have produced a vast selection of high-yield savings accounts for customers. With exponentially annual percentage yields (APY) than typical savings accounts, high-yield savings accounts can help you accumulate substantial interest payments and easily access your money. Here are the details and a review of top high-yield savings accounts.
3 Ways to Take Control of Your Retirement
Whether you are just starting your career or exiting the workforce, it’s a good time to take control of your retirement. Fidelity Viewpoints recently released an analysis of actions to take that can help you sustain a comfortable lifestyle in your golden years. It just takes a little preparation. Here’s what aspiring retirees should know.
How and Where to Retire Abroad
Leaving the workforce can put you in a quandary after decades of full-time work. But what if retirement was brimming with delicious food and beautiful weather? Retiring abroad can bring you just that and so much more. Here are five general things you should take into consideration before retiring abroad and recommendations for five countries to retire in.
British pension funds press BoE to extend bond buys amid cash scramble
LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - UK pension schemes are racing to raise hundreds of billions of pounds to shore up derivatives positions before the Bank of England calls time on support aimed at keeping them afloat.
Divorce Financial Advisor: When to Hire One
Getting divorced can take a toll mentally and emotionally, but it can also upset your financial plans. Hiring a divorce financial advisor is something you might consider if you’re concerned about reaching an equitable agreement with your soon-to-be former spouse. Understanding what a divorce financial advisor can (and can’t) do can help you to decide if working with one makes sense. If you already know that you could benefit from working with a financial advisor, consider using SmartAsset’s free tool to find one who serves your area.
How Day Traders Can Reduce Taxes
Day trading can be a fulfilling and lucrative career. If you know what you’re doing, you can make a serious chunk of change. But with every financial success comes everyone’s favorite consequence: taxes. So how do day traders avoid taxes, or at least reduce them? There are a few different methods that you can use if you’re day trading to reduce your total tax bill. If you don’t want to leave things to chance, or just don’t want to worry about your tax obligations, consider hiring a financial advisor who can manage it for you.
Nobel Prize in economics awarded to trio including Ben Bernanke for work on financial crises
Former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig were awarded the Nobel Prize in economics on Monday for their work on banks and financial crises. The three US economists were recognized by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences for their work in the early 1980s, which the institute said provided the foundation for our modern understanding of why banks are needed, their chief vulnerabilities and how their collapse can fuel financial meltdowns.
Savings Account Fees: How Much Do They Cost?
Standard savings accounts typically come with monthly maintenance fees and excessive withdrawal fees. While some banks charge these fees to hold your money, others waive these fees entirely. Savings account fees are the opposite of what most people want. After all, these accounts are a place to hold your money for safe keeping and perhaps earn some interest. But savings account fees run counter to that goal, eating into your account balance. Here’s what to expect and when you could get them waived.
What Financial Advisors Can Do for Lottery Winners
Winning a substantial sum in a state lottery unquestionably can increase a person’s independence, financially and otherwise. However, going it completely alone is rarely the wisest move after drawing a winning ticket for a large prize. Few people of ordinary means are equipped to deal confidently with questions of safety, publicity, taxes, philanthropy or more that can accompany monetary windfalls. To many professionals in the financial, legal and accounting fields, however, these scenarios are routine and they can have ready solutions to help. If you find yourself with a lucky lottery ticket, a good first move is to talk to a financial advisor who can help you evaluate the options.
Cash is King Now, Not Gold
While gold has long been considered a safe haven in times of market volatility, investors are actually pulling out of the metal of Midas at this moment for a somewhat different choice — cold, hard cash. Gold prices dropped 2.2% on Wednesday following a reports that the Federal Reserve might once again raise interest rates, this time by 100 basis points. Part of the reason for gold’s drop is that investors are reacting to the news of this potential interest rate hike, which could cause the economy to enter a full-on recession, by abandoning gold in favor of cash.
3 Factors That Can Sell a House Fast
Originally Posted On: https://lisabuysaustinhouses.com/3-factors-that-can-sell-a-house-fast/. Did you know that the United States housing market has gained almost $7 trillion in value since 2021? As housing continues to surge, property owners and investors are constantly trying to get into action. But if you want to buy or sell house fast, you’ll need to know the proper tricks!
How to Avoid Capital Gains Tax on Collectibles
Collecting is a pastime to which a great many people are drawn. The satisfaction of having a complete set of old stamps or unearthing a rare bottle of wine is quite easy to understand. However, a less easy-to-understand aspect of collecting is how the purchase and sale of collectibles can affect your taxes.
Is Private School Tuition Tax-Deductible?
Claiming tax deductions can help to reduce your taxable income for the year. As a parent, there are a number of child-related expenses you might be able to write off to lower your tax liability. But is private school tuition tax-deductible? The answer is no for federal tax purposes but it’s possible that you may be able to claim other tax breaks for funding your child’s education. You can also hire a financial advisor who can provide help with all of your financial planning needs, from tax planning to investment management.
How Much Does a Divorce Cost?
Divorces are one of life’s most challenging circumstances. They can be acrimonious, emotionally draining and expensive. Legal fees for a divorce aren’t cheap, and deciding not to hire a lawyer can cost even more, given the likelihood of mishandling self-representation in divorce proceedings. A divorce involving an attorney can cost about $7,000 or more. However, a divorce with two amenable spouses requiring no legal representation may only cost several hundred dollars. Here are the details on the cost of a divorce and why an attorney is often a necessary but costly factor. You can also work with a financial advisor who may be able to help prepare your finances and limit some of the financial impacts.
