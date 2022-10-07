Even in success, Seahawks QB Geno Smith is his own toughest critic

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has had a successful start to the season as the team’s new starting QB, even earning himself the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award after his impressive outing against the Lions in Detroit.

Despite his stats so far, Smith still sees room for improvement.

“Just everything, everything,” Smith told reporters on Thursday. “I’m always going to be my own toughest critic, so I always feel like I can play better. In that game specifically, I feel like I left a touchdown out there, the one to Tyler Lockett. Then it’s accuracy and things like that. Those are the things, my reads, my footwork, and my accuracy, I’m hard on myself on those things and I still feel like I’m growing in those areas.

“I can definitely get better.”

Through four contests played, Smith has connected on 102 of 132 passes attempted for a completion percentage of 77.3%, the best of any QB in NFL history through his first four games in a season.

Smith is quick to give credit to his teammates for the Seahawks’ early success.

“I feel like as an offense, we have done a great job of moving the chains,” Smith said. “Staying in manageable situations, being really good on first and second downs, and then overall, trying to win games. What I’m good at, I don’t really think about it like that. I think about us as a whole, what are we great at. I think we have done a great job at moving the chains and being consistent in that area.”

Smith and the rest of Seattle’s offense travel to New Orleans this week to take on the Saints.