Gainesville Housing Authority Receives $250,000 Grant for Safety and Security Capital Improvements
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Gainesville Housing Authority (GHA) has been awarded a $250,000 Capital Fund Emergency Safety and Security Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). GHA will use the funding to improve overall safety conditions for several of its developments with the purchase of new doors and carbon monoxide detectors.
Gainesville man indicted by Grand Jury for June murder in Holly Heights
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Alachua County Fall Term Grand Jury returned a True Bill yesterday indicting Michael Gregory Davis, 35, in the shooting death of Calvin Woodard on June 11, 2022, in Holly Heights. On June 11, Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report that a person had...
Adults will receive laptops at library event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – In partnership with the United Way of North Central Florida, Cox Communications, and First Federal Bank, the Alachua County Library District will be hosting a laptop giveaway on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The event will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in Meeting Room A, on the 4th floor of the Headquarters Library. The event will begin with check-in from 5 to 5:15 p.m., with training and partner presentations from 5:20 to 6:30 p.m.
Santa Fe College Partners with Florida Gateway College on Hurricane Relief
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Colleges in North Central Florida are partnering to support areas impacted by Hurricane Ian. Santa Fe College (SF) President Paul Broadie and Florida Gateway College (FGC) President Larry Barrett teamed up to host a supply drive, with the items collected heading to southwest Florida. Using a...
SF’s Academy of Science and Technology Names Principal, Curriculum Coordinator
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Santa Fe College’s Academy of Science and Technology, SF’s high school that will be opening to 9th graders in Alachua County in the fall of 2023, recently named Bill McElroy as its first principal and Adrian DeBose as Curriculum Coordinator. McElroy comes to SF with more than two decades of experience in secondary school administration, including 11 years serving as principal. DeBose has been an employee at SF dating back to 2019.
Sheriff says report of armed subject at Eastside High School was false alarm
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office announced over Twitter that deputies responded today to a report of an armed subject at Eastside High School and determined that the report was false. The Sheriff’s Office says that similar reports have been received by agencies in other...
Man arrested for ramming ASO vehicles, punching K-9
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Matthew David Pigon Cornish, 23, was arrested early yesterday morning and charged with eight offenses after allegedly fleeing from deputies, ramming two Alachua County Sheriff’s Office cars, and punching a K-9. A deputy saw a truck “accelerating, tailgating and weaving” past other cars in the 5800 block of SW Archer Road at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning; the deputy estimated that the truck was traveling at about 90 mph in a 45 mph zone. The driver of the truck was later identified as Cornish.
GPD reports six shootings in six days
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – In the last six days (since October 4), there have been six reported incidents of gun violence in the City of Gainesville. Four out of the six were drive-by shootings and likely related. Two neighbors were struck by the gunfire. In one instance, GPD Officers were in the area increasing patrols when the shooting occurred. Below is a recap of each incident. GPD is actively investigating each crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact GPD Detectives at 352-393-7670, or you can remain anonymous by reporting tips to the Alachua County Crime Stoppers at www.stopcrime.tv. GPD urges our neighbors to report all instances of gun violence and proposed violence observed on social media.
Woman arrested for hitting 88-year-old mother
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jacqueline Wimberly Bivens, 59, was arrested last night after a caregiver said she hit her 88-year-old mother several times. A woman who is employed as a caregiver for the victim, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, called law enforcement to report an incident on September 26. The caller said she entered the home and called out but received no response. She said that after she set down her belongings, she heard cries and yells for help from the back of the house and then heard a slapping sound. She said she opened the door to the victim’s bedroom and saw Bivens hit the victim’s arm with an open hand. Another relative was also present, reportedly holding the victim’s arms over her head and keeping her pinned to the bed. The two women were in the process of bathing the victim.
Gainesville’s Ashton Norris selected for 15th Annual World POWER SHOWCASE Home Run Derby
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The 15th Annual World POWER SHOWCASE Home Run Derby and All-American Classic is being held in Miami at the loanDepot park – from November 19th through the 23rd. The event features the most prolific amateur players from around the country/world and provides the perfect center-stage opportunity in which to demonstrate their skill-sets in front of baseball’s top evaluators.
Two arrested in connection with stolen U-Haul and burglary of occupied apartment; one is on probation, and the other was on pre-trial release
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tyquane Sendrell Elmore, 30, and Lee Antwan Williams, 29, were arrested yesterday after Gainesville Police Department officers tracked two suspects from a stolen U-haul truck at Canopy Apartments. The incident began when an officer got an alert about a stolen U-Haul truck and saw the truck...
